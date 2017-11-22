Looking good and feeling good this fall

With leaves falling, pumpkin spice lattes steaming, and holiday tunes playing harmoniously in every mall and convenience store in the city, fall is the most wonderful time of year. However, it’s also cold as fuck, windy, and usually soggy outside, which could put a damper on anyone’s spirit. But with these fashion tips and tricks, you’ll be able to move into Portland’s dreary months in style.

Invest in a bomb-ass jacket

This is kind of a no-brainer, but hear me out. Functionality doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style! Jackets come in all shapes, sizes, colors and patterns, ranging from classic Georgie-from-It yellow plastic numbers to ultra-chic red trench coats. You can find sleek, stylish rain jackets anywhere from Nordstrom to Target. As long as you look for synthetic or laminated fabrics (which are often waterproof or water-resistant), some insulation or wind protection and a sturdy hood, you’ll be golden.

Boots are your friends

Have you ever decided to wear a pair of sneakers on a damp day, then instantly regretted it when you stepped into a puddle as deep as a Jaden Smith tweet? We’ve all been there. It’s crucial you have a pair of boots to endure the rainy season. This may seem basic, but your boots don’t have to be. If you aren’t into the Hunter boots craze, then give Dr. Martens a shot. I’ve had mine for almost two years and never had soggy toes after a day out. For the bootie lovers out there, Jeffrey Campbell sells adorable rainbooties, which are available with heels or a flat sole at Urban Outfitters and online.

Become one with layered cake

No, don’t actually cover yourself in frosting. Or do, and let me know how it goes because that sounds wild. But seriously, layering will not only keep you toasty on colder days, but you’ll also look hella stylish. Try a scarf, or go preppy with a collared button-up under a chunky sweater. You can even incorporate summer pieces by throwing on your favorite strappy tank or short-sleeved tee over a long-sleeved top.

Hats off—fuck it, hats on

Hats are a fun way to keep your head dry and warm while also serving style. Beanies are a comfortable, easy go-to found practically anywhere that sells clothes. More daring, fashion-forward choices include wide-brimmed hats, berets, and fisherman hats. If you’re looking for vintage vibes, scope out local thrift stores for cool, cost-conscious options.

Be sure to fall for yourself

Whatever you choose to wear this season, just make sure that it expresses you and makes you feel comfortable and confident! Have fun with your autumnal looks, and never take fashion too seriously.