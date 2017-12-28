Nazi propaganda decorates PCC campus over holiday break

Just one day after campus closed for the holidays, vandals littered the Portland Community College Cascade campus with dozens of white supremacist, anti-semitic and neo-Nazi propaganda.

According to PCC Public Safety, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, seven unidentified individuals caught on security cameras posted the flyers and stickers across the campus on N Killingsworth St. and N Kirby Ave in Northeast Portland.

“The messages that were contained within [the flyers and stickers] do not mesh at all with the values that we hold here,” said Public Safety Sergeant Erik Hargrove.

The administration and Public Safety offices received several complaints, but according to Hargrove, officers were not able to address the incident as a public safety issue until they returned from PCC’s campus closure on Dec. 27.

Hargrove said complainants had torn down many of the flyers and stickers prior to their response, but on Dec. 26, dozens of propaganda materials remained.

Swastika stickers were found on telephone poles and street signs along N Commercial Ave. between the school library and McMenamins Chapel Pub. The suspects wheat-pasted dozens of “it’s ok to be white” signs on school signs, poles, bus stops and electrical boxes on or adjacent to campus. An anti-interracial marriage sticker adorned a stop sign near the Public Safety office on N Killingsworth St.

Several neo-Nazi recruitment flyers were identical to those found near Portland State earlier this month. Flyers depicted a seemingly anti-Marxist image of a bald eagle capturing a hammer and sickle, with the phrase “not here, not ever” written below.

At the bottom of the flyer, readers are directed to a website for the group Patriot Front. The group was founded by 18-year-old Texan Thomas Rousseau, who was seen marching alongside James Alex Fields at August’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. Fields has since been charged with first-degree murder after ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Patriot Front’s website dubs their statement of values “The American Fascist Manifesto,” which seems to call for a white ethno-state within America.

The PCC Cascade media relations team has reached out the college’s president for comment.

Hargrove said informational flyers were distributed to nearby community members and public safety departments of nearby institutions. Jefferson and Rosemary Anderson High Schools are each one block away from campus.

The flyer, available on PCC’s website, shows security footage snapshots of the seven suspects and two vehicles.

This incident is one of several recorded across the Pacific Northwest this month. Representatives from Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes has requested that anyone finding similar propaganda contact them through the coalition’s Facebook page.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PCC Public Safety at (971) 722-4902.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional coverage.