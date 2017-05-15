Next PSU President unanimously approved by Board of Trustees

Just after 10 a.m. this morning, the Portland State Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Rahmat Shoureshi as PSU’s next and ninth president. Shoureshi is currently New York Institute of Technology interim president and provost.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead this great university,” Shoureshi said in a May 15 press release from PSU University Communications. “PSU is a 21st century university that serves a vibrant urban region that champions access, diversity and inclusiveness as well as conducts innovative research and is dedicated to cutting-edge and collaborative learning — things that reflect my academic ideals and perspectives.”

Shoureshi will officially assume the presidency in mid-August, though the transition will begin right away. Current PSU President Wim Wiewel announced his resignation last July.

