The Portland State Noon Concert series is a weekly opportunity to experience the sounds of the PSU School of Music. The concerts take place in Lincoln Recital Hall, room 75 every Thursday during Fall, Winter and Spring terms for a diverse program of concerts featuring students, faculty, and special guests.
News
Arts & Culture
Power on
Spring is underway, midterms are around the corner, Trump is still president, and people are protesting in honor of International Workers’ Day. The urge...
Opinion
Women are still getting paid less
Since women first entered the workforce, the pay gap has remained a reality in respect to both gender and race. Women who work the same...