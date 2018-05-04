Noon Concert Series

Jazz Area

By
Brett King
-
10

The Portland State Noon Concert series is a weekly opportunity to experience the sounds of the PSU School of Music. The concerts take place in Lincoln Recital Hall, room 75 every Thursday during Fall, Winter and Spring terms for a diverse program of concerts featuring students, faculty, and special guests.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here