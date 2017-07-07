Off-campus calendar: July 18–24

FEATURED EVENT
MUSIC FESTIVAL
14th Annual PDX Pop Now!
July 21–23
AudioCinema
Free, all ages
The nonprofit known as PDX Pop Now! is dedicated to cultivating space for all-ages music in Portland. Come hang out under the Hawthorne Bridge and listen to 35+ of Portland’s best independent musicians.
Tuesday, July 18
VIDEO GAMES
Space Invaders Tournament
6 p.m.
Quarterworld
$6, 21+
You have two chances to advance for recognition, prizes and glory in several categories for this classic video game.
FILM
Dingo (1991)
7 p.m.
Clinton Street Theater
$7–10, all ages
Years after meeting a jazzman (Miles Davis) in Australia, an outback trumpeter (Colin Friels) goes to Paris and meets him again. Davis’ only feature film role.
FILM
Mighty Peking Man (1977)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$9, all ages
Also known in Mandarin as Hong Kong King Kong, this 35mm print of Shaw Brothers Studio’s cash-in on the 1976 King Kong remake is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino’s.
NIGHTLIFE
Mood Ring
9 p.m.
Lovecraft Bar
Free, 21+
Trap, witch house, techno.
Wednesday, July 19
INDIE ROCK
Michelle Branch, Haerts
7 p.m.
Hawthorne Theatre
$26–100, all ages
Michelle Branch’s sound has evolved with influence from her fiancé, the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, sounding more atmospheric and bass-heavy than The Spirit Room.
FILM
Zerzura (2017)
7 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
This Nigerois-American “ethnographic acid Western” follows a young man’s search for his brother, which leads him on a visually-rich journey across the Sahara and also in pursuit of the titular mythical city. Funded in part by RACC. Presented in Tamashek with English subtitles.
COMEDY
Portland’s Funniest Person Contest
8 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
$20, 21+
It’s the final round of this hilarious stand-up contest that could launch the national career of a Portland comedian. Find out who is crowned the winner tonight!
NIGHTLIFE
John Talabot, Ben Tactic
9 p.m.
Holocene
$18, 21+
The Spanish DJ is known for his work with the xx and Talaboman, and plays a solo set in Portland.
Thursday, July 20
FILM
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
5:30 p.m. (also screening July 22)
Mission Theater
$3–4, all ages
The original film based on the Roald Dahl story upon which the Tim Burton remake named for Charlie is based. The Saturday 21+ screening costs almost 3x as much as the Thursday screening due to a Willy Wonka-inspired cocktail included with the film.
HIP-HOP
Supaman, Burial Ground Sound, Blue Flamez
7 p.m.
Star Theater
$12, 21+
You may have heard of Supaman from viral videos or his appearances on MTV, but the Crow Nation rapper needs to be seen live to be truly experienced.
INDIE POP
Flor, Pleasure Curses, Talk Modern
7 p.m.
Holocene
$12, all ages
The Hood River natives have made a splash on the national scene and come to Portland in support of their debut album, come out. you’re hiding.
THEATER/FILM
Angels in America
7 p.m.
Regal Cinemas, Lloyd Center
$24, all ages
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane star in the 25th anniversary stage production of the Tony Award, Tony Kushner-written classic, filmed at the National Theatre.
NIGHTLIFE
Art Heaux
9 p.m.
Nyx
$4–8, 21+
An open-to-all vogue ball invites contestants to “portray a dynamic presentation to the judges,” who are among Portland’s waacking-vogue royalty.
Friday, July 21
ARTIST TALK
Monroe Hodder
1 p.m.
Butters Gallery
Free, all ages
The New York painter gives an artist talk and hosts a reception for her Future Sky exhibition.
INDIE ROCK
Robert Wynia & the Sound
8 p.m.
The Star Theater
$10–15, 21+
Robert Wynia performs from his solo albums and his work in Floater.
CABARET
EveryBODY: DIY Strip Club
9 p.m.
Dante’s
$15–20, 21+
The theme for one of Portland’s most outrageous sex-positive parties is “Virgin Night.” If you’re a fan of amateur and/or undiscovered exhibitionists, you’re in for a treat. NO PHOTOS. Read about our previous coverage of EveryBODY and our interview with party founder Corinne Loperfido at psuvanguard.com.
INDIE ROCK
Nick Delffs, Haley Heynderickx, Clarke and the Himselfs
9 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$10–12, 21+
Nick Delffs (Death Songs, Shaky Hands) celebrates the release of his new album, Redefine.
INDIE ROCK
Orchards, Mouthbreather, Stars’ Blood, Star Garbage
9 p.m.
Lombard Pub
Free, 21+
“A night of epic, proggy, mathy, goodness to rock your summer.”
NIGHTLIFE
Daddy Bone
9 p.m.
Tonic Lounge
$5, 21+
Gay dance party featuring dadbod go-go dancers.
INDIE ROCK
The Slants, The Sentiments, The Forever Agos, The Adarna
9 p.m.
Ash Street Saloon
Free, 21+
The Slants made national headlines for their recent 8–0 victory in the Supreme Court, winning the legal right to use their name, and they play their hometown to celebrate.
JAZZ
Smut City Jellyroll Society
9:30 p.m.
The O’Neill Pub
Free, 21+
This 1920–’30s inspired jazz band celebrates the release of its new self-titled album.
FILM
The Room (2003)
10:45 p.m.
Cinema 21
$7, all ages
Cinema 21’s regular late-night screening of the 21st-century cult classic is designed for fans of cinema terrible.
Saturday, July 22
CLOTHING SWAP
Trans & Queer Clothing Swap
10 a.m.
The Q Center
Free, all ages
Transgender, queer, nonbinary and/or other identifying people can exchange clothes and get sweet new ensembles.
BBQ
Free Summer BBQ
Noon
The People’s Co-op
Free, all ages
Get your vegan grub on with delicious grilled veggies and Tofurkey dogs.
PRIDE FESTIVAL
LGBTQ Latinx Pride Festival
4 p.m.
District East
$5, all ages
Pride’s not over! Support artists, vendors, restaurateurs and other members of the LGBTQ-Latinx community.
CABARET
Cat-Tacular Variety Show
8 p.m.
Kelly’s Olympian
$20–25, 21+
Baby Le’Strange (Rose City School of Burlesque) and friends—including MoShow the Cat Rapper, Carla Rossi, Maggie Muffin and birthday girl Hyacinth Lee—perform feline-themed variety acts.
DRAG QUEENS
Blow Pony
9 p.m.
Bossanova Ballroom
$9, 21+
Seattle’s Cucci Binaca headlines this decade-long monthly queer dance party.
NIGHTLIFE
Neel
9 p.m.
The Liquor Store
$15, 21+
Half of Voices From the Lake (Rome) is supported by DJs Carly Barton and Jak.
FUNDRAISER
Atomic Blast!
9 p.m.
East Portland Eagle Lodge
$5, all ages
Dance the night away to songs curated from the 1950s–’60s. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit House of Sound.
WITCH POP
Eyelids, Moon Tiger
9 p.m.
Bunk Bar
Free, 21+
Eyelids celebrate the release of their second LP, Or.
NIGHTLIFE
L.U.R.E.
9 p.m.
The Eagle
Free, 21+
Old-school gay fetish-wear (rubber, latex, leather, et al.) party.
Sunday, July 23
FILM
Free Cartoons & Popcorn
10 a.m.
Clinton Street Theater
Free, all ages
Since vendors for the Division Clinton Street Parade are setting up shop in front of the Clinton Street Theater, you can escape the heat with air conditioning and black & white cartoons like Betty Boop.
CARPENTRY
Intro to Carpentry
Noon
Rebuild Center
$75, all ages
Learn how to build a Squatty Potty!
OPERA
From the Mouth of the Singing Blacktivist
3 p.m.
Ainsworth United Church of Christ
Free, all ages
Dr. Derrell Acon sings, accompanied by Jessica Hall on piano, and presents original research in conjunction with Portland Opera’s production of David Lang’s opera The Difficulty of Crossing a Field.
FUNDRAISER
Hello! Summertime Tea Club
4 p.m.
The Solo Club
$10, 21+
Byron Beck and Poison Waters host a chill afternoon of music, food, dancing and a raffle benefitting Converge 45.
SOUL
JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound
7 p.m.
Dante’s
$12, 21+
The multi-genre Chicago group celebrates a decade together and tours in support of their new album, Neon Jungle. Entry to Sinferno included with price of admission.
Monday, July 24
ROCK
Beth Ditto, U.S. Girls
7 p.m.
Hawthorne Theatre
$17–20, all ages
The Gossip singer/Jean Paul Gaultier collaborator/Portland resident comes home to promote her new solo album, Fake Sugar.
TRIVIA
The Movie Quiz
9:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$6, all ages
Come solo or bring friends to participate in a movie trivia night for prizes.