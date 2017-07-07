Off-campus calendar: July 18–24

FEATURED EVENT

MUSIC FESTIVAL

14th Annual PDX Pop Now!

July 21–23

AudioCinema

Free, all ages

The nonprofit known as PDX Pop Now! is dedicated to cultivating space for all-ages music in Portland. Come hang out under the Hawthorne Bridge and listen to 35+ of Portland’s best independent musicians.

Tuesday, July 18

VIDEO GAMES

Space Invaders Tournament

6 p.m.

Quarterworld

$6, 21+

You have two chances to advance for recognition, prizes and glory in several categories for this classic video game.

FILM

Dingo (1991)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$7–10, all ages

Years after meeting a jazzman (Miles Davis) in Australia, an outback trumpeter (Colin Friels) goes to Paris and meets him again. Davis’ only feature film role.

FILM

Mighty Peking Man (1977)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$9, all ages

Also known in Mandarin as Hong Kong King Kong, this 35mm print of Shaw Brothers Studio’s cash-in on the 1976 King Kong remake is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino’s.

NIGHTLIFE

Mood Ring

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

Trap, witch house, techno.

Wednesday, July 19

INDIE ROCK

Michelle Branch, Haerts

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$26–100, all ages

Michelle Branch’s sound has evolved with influence from her fiancé, the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, sounding more atmospheric and bass-heavy than The Spirit Room.

FILM

Zerzura (2017)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This Nigerois-American “ethnographic acid Western” follows a young man’s search for his brother, which leads him on a visually-rich journey across the Sahara and also in pursuit of the titular mythical city. Funded in part by RACC. Presented in Tamashek with English subtitles.

COMEDY

Portland’s Funniest Person Contest

8 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

$20, 21+

It’s the final round of this hilarious stand-up contest that could launch the national career of a Portland comedian. Find out who is crowned the winner tonight!

NIGHTLIFE

John Talabot, Ben Tactic

9 p.m.

Holocene

$18, 21+

The Spanish DJ is known for his work with the xx and Talaboman, and plays a solo set in Portland.

Thursday, July 20

FILM

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

5:30 p.m. (also screening July 22)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

The original film based on the Roald Dahl story upon which the Tim Burton remake named for Charlie is based. The Saturday 21+ screening costs almost 3x as much as the Thursday screening due to a Willy Wonka-inspired cocktail included with the film.

HIP-HOP

Supaman, Burial Ground Sound, Blue Flamez

7 p.m.

Star Theater

$12, 21+

You may have heard of Supaman from viral videos or his appearances on MTV, but the Crow Nation rapper needs to be seen live to be truly experienced.

INDIE POP

Flor, Pleasure Curses, Talk Modern

7 p.m.

Holocene

$12, all ages

The Hood River natives have made a splash on the national scene and come to Portland in support of their debut album, come out. you’re hiding.

THEATER/FILM

Angels in America

7 p.m.

Regal Cinemas, Lloyd Center

$24, all ages

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane star in the 25th anniversary stage production of the Tony Award, Tony Kushner-written classic, filmed at the National Theatre.

NIGHTLIFE

Art Heaux

9 p.m.

Nyx

$4–8, 21+

An open-to-all vogue ball invites contestants to “portray a dynamic presentation to the judges,” who are among Portland’s waacking-vogue royalty.

Friday, July 21

ARTIST TALK

Monroe Hodder

1 p.m.

Butters Gallery

Free, all ages

The New York painter gives an artist talk and hosts a reception for her Future Sky exhibition.

INDIE ROCK

Robert Wynia & the Sound

8 p.m.

The Star Theater

$10–15, 21+

Robert Wynia performs from his solo albums and his work in Floater.

CABARET

EveryBODY: DIY Strip Club

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–20, 21+

The theme for one of Portland’s most outrageous sex-positive parties is “Virgin Night.” If you’re a fan of amateur and/or undiscovered exhibitionists, you’re in for a treat. NO PHOTOS. Read about our previous coverage of EveryBODY and our interview with party founder Corinne Loperfido at psuvanguard.com.

INDIE ROCK

Nick Delffs, Haley Heynderickx, Clarke and the Himselfs

9 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10–12, 21+

Nick Delffs (Death Songs, Shaky Hands) celebrates the release of his new album, Redefine.

INDIE ROCK

Orchards, Mouthbreather, Stars’ Blood, Star Garbage

9 p.m.

Lombard Pub

Free, 21+

“A night of epic, proggy, mathy, goodness to rock your summer.”

NIGHTLIFE

Daddy Bone

9 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$5, 21+

Gay dance party featuring dadbod go-go dancers.

INDIE ROCK

The Slants, The Sentiments, The Forever Agos, The Adarna

9 p.m.

Ash Street Saloon

Free, 21+

The Slants made national headlines for their recent 8–0 victory in the Supreme Court, winning the legal right to use their name, and they play their hometown to celebrate.

JAZZ

Smut City Jellyroll Society

9:30 p.m.

The O’Neill Pub

Free, 21+

This 1920–’30s inspired jazz band celebrates the release of its new self-titled album.

FILM

The Room (2003)

10:45 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7, all ages

Cinema 21’s regular late-night screening of the 21st-century cult classic is designed for fans of cinema terrible.

Saturday, July 22

CLOTHING SWAP

Trans & Queer Clothing Swap

10 a.m.

The Q Center

Free, all ages

Transgender, queer, nonbinary and/or other identifying people can exchange clothes and get sweet new ensembles.

BBQ

Free Summer BBQ

Noon

The People’s Co-op

Free, all ages

Get your vegan grub on with delicious grilled veggies and Tofurkey dogs.

PRIDE FESTIVAL

LGBTQ Latinx Pride Festival

4 p.m.

District East

$5, all ages

Pride’s not over! Support artists, vendors, restaurateurs and other members of the LGBTQ-Latinx community.

CABARET

Cat-Tacular Variety Show

8 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

$20–25, 21+

Baby Le’Strange (Rose City School of Burlesque) and friends—including MoShow the Cat Rapper, Carla Rossi, Maggie Muffin and birthday girl Hyacinth Lee—perform feline-themed variety acts.

DRAG QUEENS

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

Seattle’s Cucci Binaca headlines this decade-long monthly queer dance party.

NIGHTLIFE

Neel

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$15, 21+

Half of Voices From the Lake (Rome) is supported by DJs Carly Barton and Jak.

FUNDRAISER

Atomic Blast!

9 p.m.

East Portland Eagle Lodge

$5, all ages

Dance the night away to songs curated from the 1950s–’60s. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit House of Sound.

WITCH POP

Eyelids, Moon Tiger

9 p.m.

Bunk Bar

Free, 21+

Eyelids celebrate the release of their second LP, Or.

NIGHTLIFE

L.U.R.E.

9 p.m.

The Eagle

Free, 21+

Old-school gay fetish-wear (rubber, latex, leather, et al.) party.

Sunday, July 23

FILM

Free Cartoons & Popcorn

10 a.m.

Clinton Street Theater

Free, all ages

Since vendors for the Division Clinton Street Parade are setting up shop in front of the Clinton Street Theater, you can escape the heat with air conditioning and black & white cartoons like Betty Boop.

CARPENTRY

Intro to Carpentry

Noon

Rebuild Center

$75, all ages

Learn how to build a Squatty Potty!

OPERA

From the Mouth of the Singing Blacktivist

3 p.m.

Ainsworth United Church of Christ

Free, all ages

Dr. Derrell Acon sings, accompanied by Jessica Hall on piano, and presents original research in conjunction with Portland Opera’s production of David Lang’s opera The Difficulty of Crossing a Field.

FUNDRAISER

Hello! Summertime Tea Club

4 p.m.

The Solo Club

$10, 21+

Byron Beck and Poison Waters host a chill afternoon of music, food, dancing and a raffle benefitting Converge 45.

SOUL

JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound

7 p.m.

Dante’s

$12, 21+

The multi-genre Chicago group celebrates a decade together and tours in support of their new album, Neon Jungle. Entry to Sinferno included with price of admission.

Monday, July 24

ROCK

Beth Ditto, U.S. Girls

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$17–20, all ages

The Gossip singer/Jean Paul Gaultier collaborator/Portland resident comes home to promote her new solo album, Fake Sugar.

TRIVIA

The Movie Quiz

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$6, all ages

Come solo or bring friends to participate in a movie trivia night for prizes.