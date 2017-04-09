Off campus events calendar: April 11–17

Featured Event

MUSIC

11th Annual Billie Holiday Tribute Night

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$15, all ages

Over a dozen musicians across genres pay homage to Lady Day the week after her 102nd birthday in support of 501(c)3 arts nonprofit Siren Nation.

Tuesday, April 11

FORUM

PPS Board Candidate Forum

7 p.m.

Multnomah County Building

Free, 18+

League of Women Voters of Portland, Oregon, Parent Teacher Association, and Communities & Parents for Public Schools present a forum featuring candidates for Zones 4, 5 and 6 of the Portland Public School District 1J.

MUSIC

The Round series

7:15 p.m.

Portland Abbey Arts

$5–10, all ages

A monthly live music series benefiting the Hereford House Food Pantry. This month features Tevis Hodge Jr., Nick McCann, and Karen Lovely.

COMEDY

Reading The Bible with Dan

8 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

$10, 21+

Local comedy force Dan Weber reads the Bible with a panel of Portland comedians.

Wednesday, April 12

FILM

BearCity 3 (2016)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

In the final film of the BearCity trilogy, the bears head to the Woods Campground to deal with new loves, old flames and the joys of fatherhood.

FILM

Oil Lamps (1971)

8 p.m.

North Star Ballroom

Free, all ages

Church of Film presents this Czech drama about an unhappy marriage between an unfortunate-yet-brave virgin (Iva Janžurová) and her cousin, a syphilitic veteran (Petr Čepek) slowly losing his sanity.

NIGHTLIFE

Persona

9:30 p.m.

Church

Free, 21+

Queer night at Church, the local bar with a confessional photo booth. Music by DJs Perfect Health & Princess Dimebag.

Thursday, April 13

ARTIST TALK

Erik Geschke

6 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5–19.99, all ages

Mixed media artist and PSU associate professor of art Erik Geschke (L.A., NYC, Paris) gives an artist talk.

NOT CHURCH

Radical Witchcraft: An Introductory Evening

7 p.m.

The Sacred Well

$5–15, all ages

Felicity Artemis leads the beginning of a lecture/discussion series on Earth-based spirituality and ritual magic.

ROCK

Coheed & Cambria

8:30 p.m.

Roseland Theater

Sold out, all ages

The prog-rock group comes to Portland on their NEVERENDER GAIBSIV tour. You can probably find tickets on the internet.

Friday, April 14

TELEVISION

RuPaul’s Drag Race with Jaymes Mansfield

5 p.m.

Stag PDX

$4–20, 21+

The Victoria Porkchop Parker of Season 9 hosts a viewing party for the VH1-hosted drag competition and is available for photo opportunities.

PODCAST

Dan Savage’s Easter Extravaganza

7 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$30, 21+

Dan Savage’s Savage Love podcast tapes live at Revolution Hall ahead of Easter Sunday with special guests Rachel Lark & the Damaged Goods and Nariko Ott. Sponsored by Portland Mercury and Shebop, featuring “sexy Jesus treats.”

ART OPENING

M4AESaAFM | Ben Glas x Tyler Snazelle

8 p.m.

One Grand Gallery

Free, 21+

Sonic artist Ben Glas and visual artist Tyler Snazelle’s new exhibition, Music for an Empty Space and an Open Mind, challenges how a listener traditionally listens to sound.

NIGHTLIFE

NecroNancy

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Savannah, GA’s Dame Darcy comes to Portland for this queer goth night. Drag performances by Fine Chyna (House of Flora), Cucci Binaca, Ivanaha Fusionn, Menorah, Nekkra Nomicon and BeElzzabub Doll, music by DJ Buckmaster.

NIGHTLIFE

Dance Yourself Clean

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–8, 21+

Indie pop dance party inspired by artists including Empire of the Sun, LCD Soundsystem, CHVRCHES, Miike Snow, Grimes, STRFKR, Sleigh Bells, Purity Ring and many more.

NIGHTLIFE

Cake

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

Coco Madrid and Bart Fitzgerald host this POC-centered queer dance party, with music from resident DJs Automaton and Ronin Roc, and Seattle’s DJ Revered Dollars.

CABARET

Oh Bondage! Up Yours!

10 p.m.

Black Water

$10, 21+

Heatherette hosts this bondage-themed burlesque revue and dance party featuring vegan food, music from DJ Dark Entry, and performances from Rummy Rose, Wanda Bones, Baby Le’Strange and Rocket.

Saturday, April 15

CELEBRITY

Hello Kitty! Treats Truck

10 a.m.

Bridgeport Village (Tigard, OR)

Free, all ages

Buy stuff featuring and/or from your favorite Japanese cat who isn’t Jiji or Luna.

CABARET

Bit House Burlesque

6:45 p.m.

Bit House Saloon

$15–25, 21+

Vera Mysteria hosts an evening of crafted cocktails and classic burlesque, headlined by Texas’ own Minxie Mimiuex (Queen of Burlesque, New Orleans Burlesque Festival 2016) with support from Jovie DeVoe, Sugar Kane, Rocket, Hyacinth Lee and Kissy LaMay.

DANCE PARTY

Down the Rabbit Hole

8 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$42, 21+

Living Prism’s annual Alice in Wonderland-themed dance/costume party with music, live painting, circus performers and more.

DANCE PARTY

Bridge the Gap

8 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$15, 21+

Second annual electro-swing dance party from Sepiatonic, featuring additional music by Adolfo Cuellar x Morgan Quinn and DJ Prashant, and vogue, waacking, hip-hop & more by Kumari Suraj (So You Think You Can Dance), iZohnny (BOYeurism), Daniel Girón, the Jai Ho Dance Troupe, DonnaMation and Icon.

NIGHTLIFE

Slay

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5, 21+

The Last Artful, Dodgr, hosts this monthly queer dance party, the brainchild of parties Cake PDX + Ante Up PDX.

NIGHTLIFE

Mental Health Club

10 p.m.

Jade Club

$10–$15, 21+

NYC’s Juliana Huxtable and Anthony Decap headline with support from DJ Perfect Health.

Sunday, April 16

NOT CHURCH

Testify! Drag Brunch

11 a.m.

Stag PDX

No cover, all ages

Alexis Campbell Starr hosts the Easter Sunday version of the weekly drag brunch series.

NOT CHURCH

Easter in the Park

Noon

Laurelhurst Park

Free, all ages

Queer performance troupe and nonprofit chapter Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host an Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket/picnic cloth. Easter drag encouraged.

DRAG

41st Annual Rosebud & Thorn Pageant

5 p.m.

Q Center

$15, all ages

Pageants are not the future of drag: they are its foundation. Celebrate this generational intersection at the Imperial Sovereign Rose Court’s under-21 pageant.

FILM

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

7 p.m.

The Armory

Free, all ages

Free screening of the Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds classic in support of Portland Center Stage’s Laura Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

MUSIC

Banks

8 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$49–400+, all ages

The alt-R&B singer/songwriter tours in support of her sophomore album, The Altar.

Monday, April 17

PANEL

Stand for Science

7 p.m.

Multnomah County Building

Free, all ages

The League of Women Voters of Portland, Oregon and Sigma XI present a public discussion between Julie Sifuentes, Antonio Baptista and Paul Manson ahead of Earth Day.

TRIVIA

Simpsons Trivia

7 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

Free, 21+

Fans of seasons 2–8 could win a gift card for Being the Most Correct. Where is the gift card to? That hardly matters when you can prove yourself right in front of friends and, more importantly, strangers. Everything’s coming up Milhouse.

MUSIC

Róisín Murphy

8 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$20–25, 21+

Experimental electro-pop singer tours for her latest album, Take Her Up to Monto.