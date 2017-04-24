Off-campus events calendar: April 25–May 1

Featured Event

POP

Betty Who, Vérité

Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$16–199, all ages

The Australian hipster pop star comes to Portland in support of her new release, The Valley. Read our show review and interview with Vérité online at psuvanguard.com.

Tuesday, April 25

COMEDY

Show Show

6 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$15–20, all ages

The Portland Design Week edition of the regular standup comedy show where comedians and their acts are drawn by live animators. Featuring Adam Garcia, Mary Numair, Pat Castaldo, Melody Rowell, Adam Pasi, Wendy Weiss, Jason Traeger, Chris Ettrick and Lucia Fasano.

MUSIC

Ella at 100

7 p.m.

Classic Pianos

$15, all ages

Musicians Rebecca Kilgore, David Evans, John Moak, Randy Porter and Tom Wakeling celebrate Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday with their renditions of her songs.

HIP-HOP

Taylor Bennett

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$15, 21+

Chance the Rapper’s bisexual younger brother tours in support of his new mixtape, Restoration of an American Idol.

SPOKEN WORD

Jake the Snake

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$25–55, 21+

The WWE Hall of Fame-r is on his Unspoken Word Tour, delivering comedy and stories from his extensive professional wrestling career.

Wednesday, April 26

MUSIC

Fringe Class, Gold Casio, Pleasure Curses

6 p.m.

Lola’s Room

$5–8, all ages

Our friends at KPSU are putting on a fundraiser with one of those rare all-ages events we keep saying don’t exist in Portland.

METAL

Anthrax, Killswitch Engage

6 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$35–180, all ages

I really only know about Anthrax because of Scott Ian’s aughts residency on VH1, and I really only know about Killswitch Engage because of their “Holy Diver” cover. Sue me.

FILM

Duelle (1976)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–8, all ages

Church of Film presents this experimental French film about the Queen of the Night (Juliet Verto) and the Queen of the Sun (Bulle Ogier) battling for a diamond that would allow the victor to remain in contemporary Paris after Carnevale.

Thursday, April 27

ART

$5 After 5

5 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

This will be the first $5 After 5 for an exhibition on 20th century architect John Yeon.

COMEDY

Tom Green

8 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

Helium Comedy Club

$20, 21+

The Tom Green Show namesake brings his legendary brand of standup to Portland.

CABARET

Drag Dangerzone

8:30 p.m.

Crush

$5, 21+

Valerie DeVille and Marla Darling host this burlesque/drag “open mic.” Music by DJ Aurora.

CABARET

Portland Burlesque Mara-thong

9 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$12–125, 21+

Almost two dozen burlesque performers gather for a showcase of their very best numbers.

FILM

Best of the We Like ‘Em Short Film Festival

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6-9 (free for Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum members)

Founder and director Brian Vegter presents animated and short comedic films from Baker City’s annual We Like ‘Em Short Festival.

Friday, April 28

COMEDY

Lez Stand Up

7:30 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10, 21+

Portland’s funniest lesbian-centric comedy show, with sets by Caitlin Weierhauser, Laura Anne Whitley, Bob Wolf and Kirsten Kuppenbender, featuring special guests and music by DJ Mr. Charming.

CABARET

9th Annual Fire Entertainer of the Year

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$10, 21+

Eight fire performers from the Pacific Northwest compete at one of the only two venues in Portland legally allowed to showcase the pyro performance arts. $1,000 cash prize goes to the top performer.

NIGHTLIFE

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$5–10, 21+

This monthly queer dance party’s theme is Second Halloween. Arrive in attire inspired by Halloween and the Halloween film series.

NIGHTLIFE

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5, 21+

The best ’90s night in Portland. Fight me.

Saturday, April 29

ART OPENING

The Ghost of Things That Have Been Sitting For A Long Time | Jesse Narens

6 p.m.

Ford Gallery

Free, all ages

The contemporary artist exhibits a new collection of altars and large-scale works.

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

SIX

7 p.m.

PNCA

Free, all ages

Sonic artists and musicians (yes, there’s a difference) showcase new work. This year features Cat Ross, Marbletop Orchestra, Strategy, Felishia Ledesma, Rebecca Gates + Marcus Fisher and Choir.

MUSIC

Howie Day

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$19–24, all ages

The “Collide” and “She Says” singer returns to the Alberta Rose Theatre.

FUNDRAISER

CAP Art Auction Party

8 p.m.

Montgomery Park

$50–3,000, all ages

Dinner and art auction gala to benefit the Cascade AIDS Project (CAP). Emceed by Poison Waters and Nay-Nay Leakes Carter, food from some of Portland’s best restaurants, and a contemporary art marketplace. Registration required by 4/27.

METAL

Blackwitch Pudding, Bewitcher, Gorgon Stare, Chronoclops and Aseitas

8 p.m.

Twilight Cafe

$5, 21+

These bands gather on Walpurgisnacht Eve to benefit the Portland chapter of the Satanic Temple. Ritual magick held at midnight.

Sunday, April 30

FILM

Absolutely Fabulous (2016)

10 a.m.

Mission Theater

$21, 21+

Who gets up this early to see a movie? You do, when Poison Waters’ drag brunch is screening the film version of the cult British TV series.

THEATER

The Toxic Avenger

2 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

Brunish Theater

$25–35, all ages

This hit off-Broadway musical focuses on “New Jersey’s First Superhero.”

HIP-HOP

Bass & Flow II

7 p.m.

Lola’s Room

$5–6, 18+

Our friends at KPSU host a DJ, producer and/or rapper hip-hop showcase.

COMEDY

Grinferno

7 p.m.

Dante’s

$10, 21+

Adam Pasi opens for the legendary Dante’s Sinferno (included with price of admission).

ROCK

Sondre Lerche

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$18, 21+

The Norwegian indie rocker tours in support of his new album, Pleasure.

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

Kawehi

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$15, 21+

The literal one-woman band was featured in Intel’s Superb Owl 50 commercial and must be seen to be believed.

Monday, May 1

CULTURE

Asian & Pacific-American Heritage Month

10 a.m.

Lan Su Chinese Garden

$10, all ages

The first day of a month-long celebration of immigrants from India, Thailand, China, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia and Hawaii & the Pacific Islands.

FILM

David Lynch: The Art Life (2016)

4:15 / 6:45 / 8:45 p.m. (multiple dates / times)

Cinema 21

$6–8.50, all ages

This new documentary explores the life and career of the filmmaker behind Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet and more.

MUSIC

The Harp Twins

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

Identical twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt play electric and acoustic harp, and are famous for their covers of rock and heavy metal hits.