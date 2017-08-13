Off-campus events calendar: Aug. 15–21

FEATURED EVENT

COMMUNITY

10th Annual Corgi Walk

Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m.

North Park Blocks (NW 5th & Everett)

$15–25, all ages

Corgi Rescue and the Oregon Humane Society are the benefits of this dog walk/fashion show(!!!) founded by corgi lover Lynde Paul. Non-corgis will be tolerated.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

FILM

Tommy Boy (1995)

5:30 p.m. (screening through Aug. 22)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

A socially inept heir who has never worked a day in his life (Chris Farley) inherits his father’s failing company after his sudden death. Weirdly relatable.

FILM

The Stranger (1948)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–8, all ages

Public Domain Xinema (PDX) presents this unsettlingly timely Orson Wells-directed thriller about a good-looking Nazi officer (Wells) posing as a Connecticut all-boys school teacher after WWII. This was the first film to feature documentary footage of the Holocaust.

NIGHTLIFE

Recycle

9 p.m.

Embers Avenue

Free, 21+

Dance the night away at one of Portland’s most well-established LGBTQ+ nightlife spots.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

METAL

The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, guests

6 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$20–23.50, all ages

Seven bands total for what averages out to about $3 per musician. Not a bad investment.

FILM

Soviet Sci-Fi Animation

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–10, all ages

A collection of late-period Soviet-era cartoons from animator Vladimir Tarasov, who often paid tribute to the Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.

PUNK

Guantanamo Baywatch, Patsy’s Rats, Melt

8 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

Guantanamo Baywatch celebrate the release of their new album, Desert Center.

NIGHTLIFE

DJ Kid Koala, DJ O.G. One, Survival Skills

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$12–14, 21+

From the copy: “Kid Koala has toured with the likes of Radiohead, Arcade Fire, the Beastie Boys, Money Mark, A Tribe Called Quest, Mike Patton, DJ Shadow and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. He has contributed to scores for the films Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Looper, The Great Gatsby and Men, Women and Children.”

Thursday, Aug. 17

FUNDRAISER

A Living Tarot Event

6 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

Hex the Patriarchy, Yeshe Rabbit and Anne-christine d’Adesky host a benefit featuring live music from the Portland Lesbian Choir and a theatrical tarot reading with live characters. Funds benefit LGBTQ+ Chechen refugees.

POETRY

HER ANIMAL INTELLIGENCE

7 p.m.

Mother Foucault’s

Free, all ages

Celebrate the release of a new collection of poems with reading from their authors, the poet/singer Tai Woodville, writer/teacher Alissa Hattman and singer/songwriter Sara Jackson-Holman.

WORKSHOP

PDX Puppet Collective Lab

7:30 p.m.

New Expressive Works

$3–5, all ages

Everyone loves puppets, and Mary Nagler (Avenue Q) shows you her secrets with puppets from her most famous show. Practice hand and rod puppetry.

COMEDY

Asperger’s Are Us

8 p.m.

Siren Theater

$12–15, all ages

The comedians from the Netflix documentary of the same name bring their challenging, hilarious and critically acclaimed show to Portland.

CABARET

Lady Rizo

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$20–25, 21+

The critically acclaimed chanteuse, part Edith Piaf and part Freddie Mercury, tours in support of her new album, Indigo.

DRAG QUEENS

Wild Thots

10 p.m.

Nyx

$4–8, 21+

Competitive vogue ball for titles and prizes. Category is: Realness, Sex Siren, Waacking.

NIGHTLIFE

Post-Punk Discotheque

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

DJ Nightmare plays post-punk, death rock, dark wave, anarcho-punk and “synthed out goth ’80s jammers.”

Friday, Aug. 18

ART RECEPTION

Cat Castle 3

5 p.m.

1915 N Webster St

Free, all ages

Five multi-media artists, DJs and more at a DIY art space that’s not in the Pearl District.

COMEDY

Andrew Santino

7:30/10 p.m. (performing Aug. 17 & 19)

Helium Comedy Club

$22, 21+

Andrew Santino will soon appear in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist and has already appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central and Conan.

DANCE PARTY

Fusion Nights

9 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

$5, 21+

Queer Latin fusion dance party hosted by Bolivia Carmichaels.

Saturday, Aug. 19

FUNK

Chanti Darling, Bryson Cone, Surfer Rosie

3 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

Free, 21+

Cool beats on the Bar Bar Patio from popular Portland bands.

COUNTRY

Jeremiah Clark & the Reasons Why

4:30 p.m.

Alberta St. Pub

$15, all ages

Gay Nashville-born singer-songwriter Jeremiah Clark released his last album during his Portland residency before moving to Palm Springs, and returns to the City of Roses on a mini-tour.

ART RECEPTION

A Look | Bijou Karman

5 p.m.

Nucleus Portland

Free, all ages

Opening reception for a new exhibition of illustrations of strong women with outrageous fashions in vividly colored worlds by artist Bijou Karman. On display through Sept. 14.

FUNDRAISER

1st Annual Freedom Dinner & Show

6 p.m.

The Fox & The Hound’s

$20, all ages

The charities Bradley Angle, Rose Haven, Raphael House and the Trevor Project benefit from a night of dinner and drag performances emceed by Alexis Campbell Starr.

ROCK

Night Strike Benefit Show

6 p.m.

American Legion Post 134

$5, all ages

The Macks, Onion the Man, Swamp Boys and Danny Delegato (The Hugs) play to benefit Night Strike, a nonprofit organization working on behalf of Portland’s houseless population.

JAZZ

Rebirth Brass Band

7/10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$25–30, 21+

This New Orleans institution has played together for 35 years, have won numerous awards and countless accolades, and must be seen to be believed. Dance up a sweat the right way!

HIP-HOP

2 Chainz, The Trap Choir, Young Dolph

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

Sold out, 21+

2 Chainz, who recently broke his leg (get well soon!), embarks on his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour in support of his new album, Pretty Girls 👍 TRΛP MUSIC.

DANCE PARTY

Slay

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

DJs Automaton and Ronin Roc play hip-hop dance music in this safe space for LGBTQ+ people of color and their friends.

COMEDY

Becky with the Good Jokes

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$8–50, 21+

Willamette Week readers recently voted Becky Braunstein among Portland’s Top 3 funniest standup comedians. Come hear why, alongside fellow funny powerhouses Steven Wilber, Mohanad Elshieky, Kristen Kuppenbender, Jacob Christopher and musical guest Taryn.

Sunday, Aug. 20

FILM

Bridesmaids (2011)

10 a.m.

Mission Theater

$21, 21+

There is no other way to watch this raunchy all-female comedy than with brunch, mimosas and Portland’s own Poison Waters.

DRAG QUEENS

Testify!

11 a.m.

Stag PDX

No Cover, 21+

Alexis Campbell Starr, Portland’s funniest drag queen, hosts this church-themed drag show with wild performances, seriously amazing food and bottomless mimosas.

CABARET

Whoopee! A Sex-Positive Variety Show

6 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$15–28, 21+

Amory Jane presents two hours of comedy, story-telling, dance, drag, cabaret and other performance art, all in the vein of celebrating human sexuality and its many forms.

HIP-HOP

Bryson Tiller

7:30 p.m.

MODA Center

$56–400, all ages

The “Don’t” rapper was awarded the Key to the City of Louisville, Kentucky in 2016 in recognition of his career accomplishments since 2011.

Monday, Aug. 21

FILM

A League of Their Own (1992)

8 p.m. (screening Aug. 25 & 27)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

The Rosie O’Donnell-and-Madonna sports comedy turns 25, and also feels triumphantly more subversive under Ole 45.