Off-Campus Events Calendar: Aug. 22–28

Allie X

Thursday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.

Star Theater

$15, all ages

The emblematic high-art pop star tours in support of her new album, CollXtion II, and is supported by PNW drag queens Sugarpill and She. Click here for our concert preview & interview with Allie X, and check back for our concert review and interview with Sugarpill.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

ARTS & CRAFTS

Knit Together: A Crafting Community

1 p.m.

Mittleman Jewish Community Center

Free, all ages

Bring your knitting projects and chat with fellow knitters while you work!

FILM

Whose Streets? (2017)

4:30 / 6:45 / 8:55 p.m. (screening thru Aug. 24)

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

This gripping documentary about the protests in Ferguson, MO, after the shooting death of 18 year old Michael Brown by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014, is told from the perspective of protestors on the scene.

CHORAL MUSIC

Women’s Chorus Concert

7:30 p.m.

Multnomah Arts Center

Free, all ages

Conductor Jessica Israels and pianist David Kim lead a chorus of women in song.

JAZZ

Pokey LaFarge, Ruston Kelly

7:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$20–25, 21+

The award-winning Americana jazz band recently played Coachella, and tours in support of their new album, Manic Revelations.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

ART PARTY

RAW: Fixate

6 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$22–30, 21+

~60 artists of multiple genres and mediums gather for a semi-annual showcase.

FASHION

Fade to Light: A Multidimensional Fashion Event

6:30 p.m. (also on view Aug. 24)

Crystal Ballroom

$17–75, all ages

Seven Portland designers exhibit contemporary new collections.

FILM

The Beguiled (2017)

6:40 p.m. (screening Aug. 22, Aug. 24)

Laurelhurst Theater

$2–4, all ages

Sofia Coppola’s dust-palette remake of the 1971 film of the same name generated white-washing criticisms over its erasure of an African slave character, and the choice over how to portray the biracial character Edwina Morrow (Kirsten Dunst).

ROCK

David Cook, Kathryn Dean

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theater

$22–72, 21+

The American Idol season 7 winner tours in support of his new single, “Gimmie Heartbreak.”

FILM

Elvis (1979)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Released two years after The King’s death, this made for TV movie stars the Kurt Russell as the ultimate Justin Timberlake/Justin Bieber prototype and was directed by John Carpenter.

Thursday, Aug. 24

BINGO

Flawless Bingo

6 p.m.

Century Bar

Free, 21+

Drag queen Flawless Shade’s $1 bingo games benefit the Network for Reproductive Options, Western State Center’s We Are BRAVE and Portland Menstrual Society’s tampon drive.

CIRCUS OPENING

Kurios

8 p.m. (performing thru Oct. 8)

Portland Expo Center

$39–240, all ages

Cirque du Soleil’s newest show takes place in a world where time is suspended.

INDIE POP

Wyatt Blair, Nick Normal

9 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

Free, 21+

The glam-pop rocker Wyatt Blair tours in support of his new album, Point of No Return.

FILM

Get Out (2017)

9:05 p.m. (screening 8/22–8/23)

Laurelhurst Theater

$2–4, all ages

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut is still the best movie of 2017, and you peasants have been blessed with another chance to see it on the big screen.

Friday, Aug. 25

THEATER

Miss Ethnic Non-Specific

8 p.m. (staged Aug. 26–Sept. 3)

Shaking-The-Tree Theater

$15–20, all ages

Kristina Haddad’s one-woman show chronicles her experiences in Hollywood and how she confronted misogyny, racism and questions about her heritage on her journey of identity forming and self-discovery.

HIP-HOP

Jidenna, Anik Khan, Manny Wellz

8 p.m.

Star Theater

Sold out, 21+

Janelle Monae’s suave protégé comes to town in support of his debut album, Hail to the Chief. (It is extremely worth noting that Jidenna’s image/branding began under the Obama administration’s brand of Commander in Chief). You can probably find tickets somewhere.

SCIENCE

Star Party

8:30 p.m.

OMSI

Free, all ages

Stare at the night sky for the first weekend after the total solar eclipse.

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

The last Kai-Kai of the summer features drag by Pepper Pepper (T:BA’s Critical Mascara, Sissyboys), Australia’s Fox Pflueger, Jerms and Debris.

DANCE PARTY

The Get Down

9 p.m.

Spare Room Restaurant & Lounge

$15, 21+

80’s dance legend The Egyptian Lover headlines this birthday-party edition of the mid-outer Portland dance party, with support from DJs Lamar LeRoy and Roane.

FILM

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Elvis Presley (Bruce Campbell) and “John F. Kennedy” (Ossie Davis) battle an ancient Egyptian mummy (Bob Ivy) terrorizing a nursing film in a B-movie reflecting on aging in a youth-obsessed culture.

DANCE PARTY

TWERK

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

Sadly, after tonight, there will be one fewer female, POC-led dance party in Portland. TWERK celebrates its last booty shake on its 5th anniversary, with music from DJs Ill Camino and Casual Aztec.

FILM

The Room (2003)

10:45 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7, 21+

It’s the Rocky Horror Picture Show of the 21st century sans music, drag queens or aliens.

Saturday, Aug. 26

PERFORMANCE ART

Slow Burn | Arson Nicki

Noon

project205

$5, all ages

Seattle drag artist Arson Nicki performs eight uninterrupted hours of lip sync.

INDIE POP

The Ukeladies

6 p.m.

The Secret Society

$6, all ages

Almost a dozen female ukulele players gather to cover Americana and pop songs.

GALA

Time Traveler’s Ball

6:30 p.m.

Oregon Children’s Theater

$175, all ages

Proceeds of this program, which includes dinner, games and dancing, funds the Oregon Children Theater’s free theater scholarship program.

FILM

Death Becomes Her (1992)

8 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$10, all ages

Carla Rossi’s Queer Horror screening series had to add a second date because the original Thursday screening sold out over a month in advance.

DANCE PARTY

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

Portland’s longest running monthly dance party that isn’t at a gay bar returns for another night of sweat, glitter and filth, with headliner TT the Artist.

DRAG QUEENS

OKURRRRRR?!

10 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$10–20, 21+

Naomi Smalls (Top 3 on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8) headlines Ann Pyne’s monthly drag dance party, with support from Portland drag queens.

Sunday, Aug. 27

EXPERIMENTAL ROCK

Swans, Okkyung Lee

8 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$30–35, 21+

The 35 year old rock band plays their final Portland show. The current lineup, touring their live album, Deliquescence, will dissolve after the tour, leaving band leader Michael Gira to play with a new rotating cast of musicians.

EXPERIMENTAL ROCK

Shovelman

8:30 p.m.

Dante’s

$8, 21+

Shovelman often appeals to the festie, Burning Man and Oregon Country Fair crowds. He plays a shovel-turned-instrument he built himself. Entry to Sinferno Cabaret included.

Monday, Aug. 28

FILM

Women Who Kill (2016)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Morgan (Ingrid Jungermann) and Jean (Ann Carr) are ex-girlfriends and locally famous podcast hosts focused on the stories of female serial killers. Jean is suspicious that Morgan’s mysterious new girlfriend, Simone (Sheila Vand), is not who she claims to be.

SWING DANCING

Monday Night Swing

7:30 p.m.

Secret Society

$8, 21+

The Cherry Blossom Orchestra leads dancers in a night of swingin’ dance and jazz.

COMEDY

Daft Rubbish

8 p.m.

Toffee Club

Free, 21+

Neeraj Srinivasan leads standup comedians Alex Falcone, Ben Harkins, Paul Schlesinger and Thomas Lundy at this Hawthorne-located English football pub.

DRAG QUEENS

New Drag Name

9 p.m.

Beuhlahland Coffee

Free, all ages

Rakeem, Keisha Monet Volt, Nae Nae Dominatrix, Elle Chupacabra, Diane Rott, Dramaticaa Dott, Maurice TwoThumbs and Amphetamine Salt perform at Patrick Buckmaster’s all-ages drag party, which turns one year old.

TRIVIA

Movie Trivia

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$3–6, all ages

Play on teams and win prizes for knowing about a wide range of films: the good, the bad, the classic and the downright awful.