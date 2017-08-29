Off-campus events calendar: Aug. 29–Sept. 4

FEATURED EVENT

FESTIVAL

Bite of Oregon

Sept. 1–4

Rose Quarter

$5–42, all ages

Enjoy offerings from the menus of scores of Oregonian restaurants representing seven zones of Oregon, including the Oregon Coast, the Willamette Valley and Portland, Eastern / Southern / Central Oregon.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

FOOD

5th Birthday Party

4 p.m.

Hale Pele

No cover, 21+

One of Portland’s last remaining tiki bars turns five years old with celebratory drink specials.

COMMUNITY

Trans & Intersex Social

5 p.m.

The 1905

$5, 18+

Transgender & intersex people (and their ally friends) gather for an evening of karaoke, singles dating games, pizza, dancing, prizes and more.

FILM

Working Girl (1988)

5:30 p.m. (screening Aug. 30–Sept. 4)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

The Academy Award–winning, so–called “sassy sister film to Die Hard” turns 29.

DRAG QUEENS

Catch a Rising Star

6 p.m.

Darcelle XV Showplace

$6, 21+

Poison Waters hosts Darcelle XV’s long–running drag & cabaret showcase for new performance artists. It likely is the longest running in Portland.

FILM

The Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

The original film about the singing, murderous plant is not a musical.

PODCAST TAPING

Carnivale / Pitch Please!

9 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

Free, 21+

Listen in on the back-to-back recordings of two comedic PNW podcasts.

HIP-HOP

So You Think You Can Rap

9 p.m.

Shake Bar

$5, 21+

Portland rappers SWC, Tlow, Lych, Shotglass (Ghettomade Records), EZ-J, LeTone, and Jessie Raps? compete for prizes, fame and glory.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

FILM

The Trip to Spain (2017)

4/7/9:25 p.m. (screening Aug. 29–31)

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Two white men (Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon) travel to Spain.

VIDEO GAMES

Free Play

5 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

$5, 21+

Ground Kontrol opens their video games for free on the last Wednesday of the month.

SCIENCE

OMSI After Dark

7 p.m.

OMSI

$7.50–30, 21+

OMSI’s regular exhibition night for grownups’ theme this month is the ocean.

FILM

Fargo (1996)

7 p.m.

Pix Pâtisserie

$5, all ages

The dark comedy upon which the hit Netflix series is based was selected for preservation by the U.S. National Film Registry within its first year of eligibility, one of only six to do so.

FOLK MUSIC

The Krebsic Orkestar, Threshold Orkestar

8 p.m.

Secret Society

$12, 21+

Dance to Balkan big band folk music with some of the biggest and most lively names in the sometimes-called “gypsy jazz” genre.

FILM

Throw Away Your Books, Rally in the Streets (1971)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–10, all ages

Church of Film presents an award-winning experimental Japanese drama where a young man (Hideaki Sasaki)’s determination to achieve something as a reaction to his family’s complacency with their low socioeconomic standing is a metaphor for Japanese culture’s descent into materialism.

Thursday, Aug. 31

COMMUNITY THEATER

Pick It Up, Portland!

9 a.m.

Multiple locations

Free, all–ages

Be part of almost a dozen clean-up crews around Portland neighborhoods and public spaces, including Slabtown, Old Town, the I–205 Multi-use Path, Laurelhurst Park, Lents Park and more. Click here for a full list of locations and registry.

THEATER

Reveal All Fear Nothing

8 p.m. (staged through Sept. 10)

Mister Theater

$20–150, 21+

Nationally recognized sex expert Madison Young (HBO, New York Times, BravoTV) performs a series of sex-themed performance art pieces, including a “blowjob ballet,” an “orgasmic sex magic ritual” and “an anal fisting performance art piece.” Get your picture in an anus-themed photo booth.

THEATER

Therapy: A Cabaret

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$15–25, 21+

The second staging of burlesque performer Layne Fawkes’s autobiographical theatrical production comes with a bigger stage and a better cast.

INDIE POP

Like a Villain, Golden Retriever, Sporting

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8–10, 21+

Three top–tier Portland indie pop and synth acts.

NIGHTLIFE

Yotto

9 p.m.

Jade Club

$10, 21+

Supported by local DJs, the Holland–native DJ’s set is free before 10 p.m.

INDIE ROCK

Boyslut, Peach Pit, Azul Toga

9 p.m.

Bunk Bar

$5, 21+

Boyslut celebrates the release of their eponymous first album since forming in 2014.

INDIE ROCK

Farewell Twin Peaks

9 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

$7, 21+

Bands inspired by David Lynch’s TV series, including Laura Palmer’s Death Parade, Bryson Cone, Jamais Jamais and DJ Patricia Wolf, play together on the last weekend before Twin Peaks concludes its limited series run.

DANCE PARTY

POPgoji

9 p.m.

Holocene

$8–10, 21+

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid play a mix of American soul–pop with Brazilian beats.

Friday, Sept. 1

ART RECEPTION

Uhhhlusions | Slim Pickins

6 p.m.

True Measure Gallery

Free, all ages

The Portland–based multi-media artist, who made headlines for his artwork of Adolf Hitler wearing a MAGA hat, opens an exhibition of new art alongside open studios for artists Melissa Monroe and Jesse Reno.

COMEDY

Lez Stand Up: Not Tired of Winning Yet

7 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10, all ages

Lez Stand Up and headliner Caitlin Weierhauser both had tremendously successful summers, with the former being named Willamette Week‘s “Best Comedy Show” and the latter winning Helium Comedy’s “Funniest Person in Portland 2017” contest.

FILM

L7: Pretend We’re Dead (2017)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

The Hollywood Theatre is set to host the world premiere of the documentary about the powerful and sometimes controversial all–female rock band associated with Hole and Babes of Toyland.

NIGHTLIFE

Bronco: Softball Edition

9 p.m.

Stag PDX

$6+, 21+

The bear and body-positive stripper night at Stag coincides with Portland’s hosting of the 2017 Gay Softball World Series and the Old Town–Chinatown weekend block party.

DANCE PARTY

Blessed

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

Tribute Night hosts a three-way celebration of Future, Kanye West and Drake, with remixes, features, music videos and more.

COMEDY

The Gateway Show

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$12–15, 21+

In this Leafly–sponsored comedy night, four comedians do a first round of jokes, chain-smoke marijuana during intermission, and come back to tell another set of jokes while stoned.

Saturday, Sept. 2

FILM

Patti Cake$ (2017)

Multiple times (screening Aug. 30–Sept. 7)

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Aspiring New Jersey rapper Patricia “Dumbo” Dombrowski a.k.a. Patti Cake$ (Daniella Macdonald) dreams of becoming a successful rapper, and is cheered on only by her grandmother and two friends. Also screening at Hollywood Theatre.

ROCK

Out of Body Experience, The Skeleton Keys, A Sun A Moon, Strictly Platonic

6 p.m.

Hawthorne Theater

$8–10, all ages

All–ages rock show with all–local acts.

ROCK

She Wants Revenge, William Control, Jack Bruno

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$25–30, 21+

The aughts–rock band tours in celebration of its tenth anniversary.

COMEDY

The Wiener Roast of Shitney Houston

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$5–25, 21+

OKURRRRRR?! hosts a celebrity roast for the “Size 14 Party Mom” with sickening roasts from queer nightlife celebrities Cucci Bianca, Maarquii, Chanti Darling, Rakeem and Ann Pyne. Hot dogs provided by staff.

Sunday, Sept. 3

FILM

East of Eden (1955)

2 p.m. (also screening Sept. 2)

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

James Dean’s most critically acclaimed role sees him in a modern retelling of the Biblical tale of Cain & Abel, a.k.a. the world’s first murder.

PERFORMANCE ART

This is a Black Spatial Imagery | keyon gaskin + sidony o’neal

3 p.m.

Paragon Art Gallery

Suggested donation, all ages

Ahead of T:BA, performance artists keyon gaskin and sidony o’neal perform, respectively: this is a performance / this is for you / you are a community / you are my material / this is a prison / leave when you want and no title.

DANCE PARTY

Bridge Club

5 p.m.

Producers Row Cafe

$8, 21+

Dance Labor Day Weekend away with music from DJs Savile (Chicago), Hold My Hand, Casual Aztec, Pocket Rock-it and Orographic.

TELEVISION

Twin Peaks (2017)

7 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

Free, 21+

Watch the last episodes of David Lynch’s Pacific Northwest–based TV series and sing karaoke after the show.

ALT–POP

Vérité, Tigertown

8 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$13–15, 21+

Vérité tours in support of her debut album, Somewhere in Between. Click here to read our review of when Vérité came to the Wonder Ballroom as Betty Who’s opener.

DANCE PARTY

Bey Day

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10–12, 21+

DJs Ronin Roc and Nathan Detroit play a curated set chronicling Beyoncé’s legendary discography in honor of her birthday (and also the third anniversary of Joan Rivers’ death). Hosted by Coco Madrid, with a Beyoncé costume contest and dance performance from House of Ada.

DRAG QUEENS

Sad Day: Lust 4 Afterlife

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

The world’s saddest pity party turns two years old, with a night devoted to Lana del Rey and her newest album, Lust for Life. Featuring yet another sad PowerPoint presentation from Carla Rossi, which is worth the price of admission on its own.

Monday, Sept. 4

FILM

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

5:30 p.m. (screening Sept. 5, 10, 11)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

Mission Theater celebrates the 35th anniversary of the film wherein former Governor Arnold Schwarzeneggar, James Earl Jones, Sandahl Bergman and Mako act out 1930s pulp writer Robert E. Howard’s classic work.

JAZZ

Swing & Standard Jazz Band

7 p.m.

Producers Row Café

Free, all ages

Hear live jazz on Labor Day from musicians Bill Coones, Dave Howell, Duncan Branom and Goose Gersing.

AMERICANA

Lillie Mae, Miller & Sasser

7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$12–15, 21+

Contemporary folk–pop fiddle playing singer performs in support of her new LP, Forever and Then Some.

FILM

Collide–o–scope: Best of the World

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

The Seattle–based screening of curated educational films, B-movie gems, lost Euro-disco classics and news blooper clips tours to Portland.