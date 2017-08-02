Off-campus events calendar: Aug. 8–14

FEATURED EVENT

ART FESTIVAL

Converge 45

Aug. 9–13

Multiple venues & times

Free–$400, all ages

Eight contemporary art venues exhibit work by 25 artists from California, New York, Oregon and Ohio, inspired by Guest Artistic Director Kristy Edmunds’ “YOU IN MIND” framework. Ticketed events include admission to receptions and/or tax deductions.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

FILM

Detroit (2017)

4/7/9:45 p.m. (screening through Aug. 10)

Cinema 21

$7–9.25, all ages

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow leads a film commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Algiers Motel Incident, in which 9 people died amid race riots fueled by police tension.

FILM FESTIVAL

CineKink

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$8–15, all ages

Over a dozen kink-themed independent short films screen for one night only.

FILM

Baby Driver (2017)

7/9:30 p.m. (screening through Aug. 10)

Hollywood Theatre

$13–15, all ages

Baby (Ansel Elgort) meets a good girl (Lily James) and wants to leave his life of crime, but One Last Heist from a Mysterious and Shady Thug (Kevin Spacey) threatens that goal.

POP-PUNK

The Bombpops, The Fuck Off and Dies, Ty Vaughn

8:30 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$10–13, 21+

San Diego pop-punk band celebrates a decade together, and tour in support of their new album, Fear of Missing Out. Fun fact: TFOAD’s frontman is Story of the Year’s Dan Marsala.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

FUNDRAISER

9th Annual Pink Party

5 p.m.

Dig A Pony

$5–10, all ages (kids under 10 free)

Family-friendly happy hour benefiting “Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon’s award-winning Multnomah County Leadership & Advocacy Team” featuring a photo booth, face painting, raffle prizes, games and music from DJs Moodytwoshoes and Graceless.

PERFORMANCE ART

Suspended Moment

6 p.m.

Japanese American Historical Plaza

Free, all ages

Yukiyo Kawano, Meshi Chavez, Allison Cobb and Lisa DeGrace present a part poetry, part butoh performance featuring sculptures of nuclear bombs made from Kawano’s grandmother’s silk kimonos, sewn together using Kawano’s hair, to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the atomic detonations over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

FILM

Dunkirk (2017)

6:30/9 p.m. (screening Aug. 8–10)

Hollywood Theatre

$13–15, all ages

40,000 Allied troops, directed by Christopher Nolan, must evacuate France in one of the most artistic WWII films released to date.

INDIE POP

Alex Napping, Little Star, Surfer Rosie

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10–12, 21+

The Austin-based quartet tours in support of their new EP, Mis En Place.

HIP-HOP

GZA, Sims, Libretto, DJ Wicked

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$20, 21+

The spiritual head of the Wu-Tang Clan preaches to Portland.

EMO

Akira, Heavy Weather, Balance, Horse Movies

8 p.m.

Black Water

$7, all ages

Canadian rock bands are supported by local hardcore bands supporting DIY music spaces.

REGGAE

The Abyssinians, The Israelites, DJ El Pan Pan

8:30 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$20, 21+

The Abyssinians tour together ahead of their 50th year jamming together.

INDIE POP

Ash Reiter, Indiana Hale + Fronjentress

10 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$7, 21+

Southern California lo-fi indie pop artists play new music together.

Thursday, Aug. 10

FILM

Shaft (1971)

7 p.m.

Top Down

$7–12, all ages

The action-packed epic about John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) is the most famous blaxploitation film to date and earned Isaac Hayes an Oscar for its soundtrack.

HIP-HOP

Raekwon

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$25–80, 21+

Another of the Wu-Tang Clan’s core members comes through Portland, this time offering a meet & greet opportunity with the rap legend.

HIP-HOP

Mickey Avalon

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$20, 21+

We told you nine years ago to watch out for Mickey Avalon. Back then, he was about to work with pre-fame Ke$ha. Hear Thursday what he’s done since.

TRIVIA

Challah Back Girls!

9 p.m.

Le Montage Bistro

Free, all ages

Teams compete for $25 Montage gift cards (worth it!) and a specially crafted foil trophy (in the style of their leftover carry-outs) by answering questions about Broad City.

Friday, Aug. 11

INDIE ROCK

Chastity Belt, Never Young, Strange Ranger

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$12–14, all ages

This Idaho-based quartet is gaining buzz from outlets like NPR.

DANCE PARTY

7th Annual Indian Independence Party

9 p.m.

Secret Society

$7–10, 21+

DJs Prashant, Ki and Skee spin tunes in celebration of India’s independence from the British Empire. Dance lesson included and starts at 10 p.m.

DRAG QUEENS

NecroNancy

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

DJ Buckmaster is marrying themselves and throws a wedding-themed party to celebrate.

Saturday, Aug. 12

COMMUNITY

Milenio.org Food Justice

8 a.m.

Montavilla City Park

Free, all ages

Do you grow fresh produce and need someone to eat it? Are you hungry and need help finding food? Make connections in Montavilla, sponsored by Milenio.org, who we last wrote about for their presence at Portland’s Juneteenth celebration.

FORUM

Responding to Hate Crimes

12:30 p.m.

Oregon Jewish Museum & Center for Holocaust Education

Free, all ages

Three community discussion panels on how to respond to hate crimes: Hate Crime Law and Law Enforcement, Community Voices, and Community Resources.

JAZZ

Jenny Finn Orchestra

7 p.m.

Secret Society

$6, all ages

Anyone under 16 enters for free to listen and dance to prohibition-era swing music.

RADIO

Tesla City Stories

8 p.m.

Fremont Theater

$10–120, all ages

Hear a live, 1930s-inspired radio performance of Kwest-Orr of the Cosmos with musical guests Anna Paul & the Bearded Lady. This is the second season premiere of the series.

DANCE PARTY

Tropitaal

9 p.m.

Goodfoot Lounge

$6, 21+

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid play Desi-Latino soundclash music as you dance to it, with guest DJs Brooklyn Shanti (NYC) and Panaflex.

JAZZ

House of Waters

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$10–12, 21+

This trio’s sound takes inspiration from West-African, jazz, psychedelic, indie rock, classical, rap and world music.

DANCE PARTY

Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8, 21+

Shitney Houston hosts, DJs Chelsea Starr & Chanti Darling spin, and Diva Dott & Maarquii perform drag at this deep disco queer dance party.

COMEDY

Dom-Prov

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10–14, 21+

Mistress Ivanna leads Portland stand-up comedians and actors through improv challenges, rewarding and punishing them as she (and the audience) sees fit.

Sunday, August 13

FILM

Waterworld (1995)

3 p.m. (screening Aug. 14–20)

Mission Theater

$2–4, all ages

This sci-fi film about a water-covered Earth after the polar ice caps melt was the most expensive film produced, and after inflation adjustment is still in the Top 10. Also, Kevin Coster has gills behind his ears.

VIEWING PARTY

Twin Peaks

7 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

Free, 21+

Watch the new season of Twin Peaks and stay after for karaoke.

FUNDRAISER

Mary’s Club Cabaret

7:30 p.m.

Mary’s Club

$5–10, 21+

The Portland/My Own Private Idaho landmark hosts a rare cabaret revue to benefit a stripper named Valentine who was the victim of a hit & run.

VIDEO GAMES

Rock Band

8 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

Free, 21+

The newly-expanded video game bar hosts a night for the popular multi-instrumental Guitar Hero/karaoke hybrid video game series.

DRAG QUEENS

Superstar Divas MegaShow

8 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

Free, 21+

Bolivia Carmichaels, Honey Bea Hart and Isaiah Esquire host this Sunday night weekly featuring rising and established drag queens, and this week, musical guest Jeremiah Clark.

Monday, Aug. 14

FILM

Neither Wolf Nor Dog (2016)

4/6:45/9 p.m. (screening Aug. 13–17)

Cinema 21

$7–9.25, all ages

Based on Kent Nerburn’s eponymous 1995 book about his experience traveling through Lakota Country with a Dan (Chief Dave Bald Eagle), a Native American elder.

FILM

The Warriors (1979)

5 p.m. (screening Aug. 12–13)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

The Warriors, a gang led by Swan (Michael Beck), must return to New York to clear their name after the head of a rival gang is murdered and the Warriors are framed.