Off-campus events calendar: Aug. 1–7

Featured Event

CABARET

4th Annual Oregon Burlesque Festival

Aug. 3–5

Dante’s

$20–50, 21+

Scores of glittery dancers and performance artists gather to showcase the wide national range of styles in the nearly nude arts and compete for titles. Headlining performances include Ray Gunn (King of Burlesque 2013), Ivizia Dakini (Queen of Roses 2016, Miss Exotic Oregon 2016) and September Rose (1970s-era Portland burlesque legend).

Tuesday, Aug. 1

FILM

First Action Hero (1994)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Play bingo during the B-Movie Bingo Series, while watching Mark Fierro (Fabio Testi) and Hoagy O’Toole (Ron Nummi) keep the mean streets of Miami free of gang warfare.

NIGHTLIFE

Toxic Tuesdays

9 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

Free, 21+

DJ Antigravity plays goth, post-punk and ’80s music.

NIGHTLIFE

Recycle

9 p.m.

Embers Avenue

Free, 21+

One of Portland’s oldest and best dance clubs plays some amazing music.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

FILM

Endless Poetry (Poesia Sin Fin) (2017)

4/6:45 p.m. (screening Aug. 1–3)

Cinema 21

$7–9.25, all ages

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s semi-autobiographical film centers around his time as an aspiring poet on a quest for truth and beauty among bohemian and artistic cultures in 1940s Chile.

FILM

Awake: A Dream From Standing Rock (2017)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$10–13, all ages

This documentary on the #noDAPL movement premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and screens in Portland as part of the Life Art Being Integrative Arts Festival.

INDIE POP

Siren and the Sea, Pwrhaus, All Night

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$8, 21+

Siren and the Sea celebrate the release of the music video for their song “The Wait.”

Thursday, Aug. 3

ART RECEPTION

One More Year | Simon Hanselmann

6 p.m.

Floating World Comics

Free, all ages

The New York Times best-selling graphic novelist and artist draws from his lived experience as a queer Tasmanian-American immigrant for a new book and series of paintings.

ROCK

Taking Back Sunday

6:30 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$28–55, all ages

Taking Back Sunday celebrate almost 20 years together and their new album, Tidal Wave.

FILM

Care (2017)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$7–10, all ages

This documentary centers elder care as a bipartisan issue that affects every American and should be a topic from which to find common ground.

FILM

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk (2017)

7 p.m. (also screening Aug. 4)

Cinema 21

$7–9.25, all ages

Narrated by Iggy Pop and executive produced by Green Day, this documentary follows 30 years of their own history, interwoven with histories and appearances from Michael Franti, Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Tim Armstrong (The Transplants), Miranda July, Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre), Noodles (The Offspring), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) and more.

Friday, Aug. 4

FILM

Broken Mile (2017)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–10, all ages

This independent Canadian film about “a drug addict [who] awakens to find the girl he is with is dead, and must rush to escape the consequences” was filmed in a single, uninterrupted take and is roughly feature length.

ROCK

Skull Diver, Sit Kitty Sit, Haywood Macabre, Jane Deaux

7:30 p.m.

Ash St. Saloon

$6, 21+

A bill of indie rock headlined by the runner up to Willamette Week‘s 2017 Reader’s Poll’s Best Local Band.

THEATER

Hot ‘n’ Throbbing

8 p.m. (staged thru Aug. 20)

Twilight Theater Company

$15–18, all ages

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel wrote this dark comedy to ask what society finds more obscene: pornography or domestic violence?

NIGHTLIFE

Bling Bling

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

DJ Ronin Roc play early 2000s rap, including Nelly, Ludacris, DMX, Lil Jon and more.

FILM

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

9 p.m. (dates/times Aug. 1–7)

Mission Theater

$11, 21+

Sing along to the glitzy misadventures of Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe) and Dorothy Shaw (Jane Russell) as they explore sexual politics and wear elegant gowns and diamonds. Signature cocktail included with admission; all other screenings are all-ages and $3–4.

COMEDY

The Gateway Show

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$12–15, all ages

Billy Anderson gets comedians Chris Mejia, Chase Mayers, Chase Roper & Jill Maragos super baked during intermission and makes them tell jokes. Sponsored by Leafly.

Saturday, Aug. 5

COMMUNITY

First Caturday in the Park

11:30 a.m.

Laurelhurst Park

Free, all ages

Some cats like being walked on leashes or pushed in strollers. Come meet cat people and see pretty kitties in the park. Meow.

FILM

Violent Saturday (1955)

2 p.m. (also screening Aug. 6)

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Three bandits (Lee Marvin, Stephen McNally, J. Carrol Naish) hide from the law in a small Arizona town, only to discover its citizens are as dark and corrupt as they are, if not more.

THEATER

Lungs

7:30 p.m. (show dates/times Aug. 4–26)

CoHo Theatre

$25–45, all ages

Duncan Macmillan’s play about a couple waiting in line at Ikea pondering existentialism.

CABARET

The Cat’s Meow

8 p.m.

The Secret Society

$12–15, 21+

Pink Lady & John Bennett Jazz Band play live accompaniment to the striptease of the Luminous Pariah (SEA), Angelique DeVil, Hyacinth Lee and the Portland Rhythm Shakers.

DRAG QUEENS

Queen of the Fairies

9 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$5–10, 21+

Death of Glitter presents fairy & nature-themed drag performances. Price of admission benefits Brave Space LLC and includes entry to the dark-wave dance afterparty.

NIGHTLIFE

Bear It All: Leather Pride Edition

9 p.m.

The Eagle PDX

$3, 21+

DJ Anorexic plays music at this Gay Leather Pride party.

DRAG QUEENS

OKURRRRRR?!

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$5, 21+

Ann Pyne’s monthly drag party turns one year old with RuPaul tribute drag numbers from Rakeem, Buckmaster, Daphne Fauna, Mynx, Hydrangea Strangea and more.

Sunday, Aug. 6

DANCE PARTY

Bridge Club

3 p.m.

Produce Row Café

$12–15, 21+

The semi-monthly queer dance party brings San Francisco musicians Honey Soundsystem + Jason Kendig and Jackie House together for an open-air gay prom.

DRAG QUEENS

The Evil Queen’s Birthday

8 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

Free, 21+

Honey Bea Hart, the Evil Queen of Portland, celebrates another year with guest performances from Isaiah Esquire, Bolivia Carmichaels, Ecstacy Inferno, Vicious Platinum Boulevard, Marlene Hart, Onyx Lynn Valentine, Venus Lynn Hart and plenty more.

FILM

Some Like It Hot (1959)

8:15 p.m. (dates/times Aug. 4 and 7)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

On the weekend which commemorates the 55th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, McMenamins screens her classic about two male jazz musicians (Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon) hiding out from the Mafia in an all-female band led by Sugar Kane (Monroe).

COMEDY

Tim & Eric

9 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$50, 21+

The comedic duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!) celebrate a decade together. There’s two shows tonight, but the early show sold out.

DRAG QUEENS

Sad Day: Virgins Night 3

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

The Sad Day: Summertime Sadness Concert Series concludes a trio of nights dedicated to showcasing first-time drag queens.

Monday, Aug. 7

FILM

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

7/9:15 p.m. (screening Aug. 4–10)

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Eleven years after the release of the first film, former Vice President Al Gore returns to the silver screen to update his audience on global progress made since 2006, which apparently ends with the 2016 signing of the Paris Climate Accord.

FILM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

Technically this screening is free, but there’s a $5 “suggested donation” for MoveOn.org, so go ahead and pay (unless you can’t) and enjoy one of Shatner’s most iconic moments.