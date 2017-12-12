Off-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 12-18

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

The Shape of Water (2017)

Dec. 14–21

Cinema 21 & Hollywood Theatre

$7–10, all ages

Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) falls in love with a humanoid amphibian (Doug Jones) housed in the secretive government facility where she works.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

FILM

Love Actually (2003)

5:30 p.m. (screening Dec. 13)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

Nine holiday love stories overlap over the Christmas weekend.

JAZZ

Finehouse: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

7 p.m.

Star Theater

$10, 21+

Vocalist Justine V. and a ten-piece band play Winehouse’s greatest hits and rarities, supported by Prom Queen and DJ Lady Listen.

FILM

Invincible Kung Fu Legs (1980)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

A man is hired to train a princess and her servant in the kung fu arts after he kills a man in self-defense. Meanwhile, the dead man’s brother seeks revenge.

AMERICANA

The Round

8 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

$5–10, all ages

Lynn Conover, Vincente Valentino Elishiva and other musical guests perform with poet John Slaughter while visual artist Ryan Zimmerman creates works based on the experience.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

CABARET

Little Miss Nasty, Gina and the Eastern Block, guests

7:30 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$18–22, 21+

Touring L.A. burlesque troupes perform high energy group numbers to rock songs.

FILM

Imagine Me & You (2005)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Rachel (Piper Perabo) falls for Luce (Lena Heady) as she gets ready to marry her fiance Heck (Matthew Goode).

Thursday, Dec. 14

DRAG QUEENS

Sheetlejuice

6 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$40–120, all ages

Peaches Christ and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca del Rio star in a drag parody of Beetlejuice.

CABARET

Whipped! Dance Company

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$10–12, 21+

The ten dancer troupe performs Christmas-themed striptease group numbers, and hosts a costume contest for best/worst holiday costume.

NIGHTLIFE

Lil Jon

8 p.m.

Trio Club

$20–1,000, 21+

The legendary hypeman spins a DJ set near downtown Portland.

FILM

Batman Returns (1992)

8:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Carla Rossi’s Queer Horror series includes a burlesque pre-show before the 25th anniversary screening of the Batman movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.

DRAG QUEENS

Genderfucking Takeover

9 p.m.

Conquistador Lounge

Free, 21+

DJ Aurora spins tunes and collects donations like socks, money, etc. for Sexual Minority Youth Resource Center. Official afterparty for Sheetlejuice.

ALT ROCK

Flobots, Bang Data

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$15–18, 21+

The rock and rap band comes to Portland in support of their new album No Enemies.

DRAG QUEENS

Ice Princex

10 p.m.

Nyx / Black Book

$10, 21+

#PDXBall’s monthly ki-ki’s themes include Ho-Hoe-Heaux, Frozen, Candy Cane Cunty and Winter 2018. Get dressed up and feel your fantasy, or watch other people live theirs.

Friday, Dec. 15

DANCE PARTY

La Noche

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$10, 21+

DJs Blas and CJ perform at the Star Theater’s Latin dance party.

CABARET

2nd Annual Boozy Cougar’s Christmas Cocktail Hour

9 p.m. (also performing Dec. 16)

Funhouse Lounge

$15–25, 21+

Ophelia Bouche and a dozen other burlesque dancers take it off in a ’50s–style holiday TV spectacular.

Saturday, Dec. 16

CIRCUS

3 Leg Torso, Do Jump, Pepe Raphael & Friends

7:30 p.m. (staged Dec. 17)

Alberta Rose Theatre

$18–50, all ages

3 Leg Torso, Pepe Raphael and other musical guests provide the score to the circus acts of the Do Jump troupe, who have performed for almost 40 years.

Sunday, Dec. 17

CABARET

Happy Christmas, Mr. Gaiman

7 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–20, 21+

Miss Kennedy’s Theatre of Burlesque debuts its Neil Gaiman tribute night. Price of entry includes admission to the Sinferno Cabaret.

Monday, Dec. 18

DRAG QUEENS

New Drag Name

9 p.m.

Beuhlahland Coffee

Free, 21+

Diva Dott, Judy, Diane Rott, Kwanzaa, Rakeem, Nekkra Nomicon and new drag queens perform at a late-night coffee shop/bar. Hosted by Buckmaster, music by DJ Listen Lady.