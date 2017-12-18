Off-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 19-25

FEATURED EVENT

DANCE

Frogz

Dec. 19–Jan. 7

Imago Theatre

$18–38, all ages

Imago Theatre is both a venue and an independent theater company. Frogz debuted in 2000 to international acclaim, and is still the company’s most popular show. Part theater, part contemporary dance, part circus, Frogz‘s performers take on the motions of frogs and other amphibians.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

FILM

A Christmas Story (1983)

5:45 p.m. (screening through Dec. 23)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

The classic story of a gun-obsessed little boy and his active imagination is set to have a live TV adaptation this holiday season. A Christmas Story turns 35 years old in 2018.

VIDEO GAMES

Mario Kart 64 Tournament

6 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

Free, 21+

Now that the N64’s Mario Kart is turning 21, Ground Kontrol and Level Beer are throwing it a birthday party and two-player solo race tournament.

R&B

Xavier Omär

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$15, 21+

The Texas-based singer comes to Portland in support of his new E.P., Pink Lightning.

BENEFIT SHOW

Tatas for Toys

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$10-40, 21+

“Make it reindeer,” or make it rain, dear! The holiday edition of the Who’s the Ross? talk show sees host Aaron Ross and “The 12 Baes of Christmas” perform with musical guests to raise money for Dornbecher Children’s Hospital to buy toys for patients. Last year they raised over $5,000.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

FILM

Francis, Pray For Me (Francisco – El Padre Jorge) (2015)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$8–10, all ages

A biographical drama about Pope Francis’ pre-Vatican life.

SPORTS

Portland Trailblazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m.

MODA Center

$22–135, all ages

Aside from the dizzying heights of cross-branded promotion deals, what does Star Wars have to do with a basketball game? It’s “Star Wars theme night” and this awful marketing doesn’t help clear up matters, especially as the fascist themes in Star Wars become harder to ignore.

FILM

Uproar in Heaven (大鬧天宮) (1965)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5-10, all ages

Wan Laiming’s adaptation of the 16th century epic Journey to the West was the first animated film made in Maoist China, and centers on a conflict between the Monkey King and the Jade Emperor in Heaven. English subtitles available. Not the 3D 2012 version.

COMEDY

The Cool Kids Deluxe Show

8:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10, 21+

Andie Main, Shain Brendan, Anthony Lopez, Becky Braunstein and Caitlin Weierhauser tell jokes with musical guests Drekig and Wave Action.

FILM

Elf (2003)

8:30 p.m. (screening through Dec. 23)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised by Christmas elves, leaves his adoptive home in the North Pole to find his human family in New York City.

FILM

Christmas in Space

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Double feature of the TV movies Black Adder Christmas Carol (1988), which turns 30 next year, and The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978), which turns 40 next year.

Thursday, Dec. 21

HOLIDAY FUN

Kwanzaa Unity in the Community

10 a.m.

Matt Dishman Community Center

Free, all ages

Nikki Brown the Clown reads stories to kids, with the help of Sadie the Housing Hippo and Leon the Literacy Lion and Chata Addy the Music Man, while parents shop at a marketplace of vendors from Black-owned small businesses. Crafts, prizes and pizza provided.

CABARET

Wonderland

7 p.m. (through Dec. 23)

Star Theater

$20–25, 21+

Can Can from Seattle brings their holiday revue to Portland, which emphasizes scenic design, choreography, music and costuming along with striptease.

BENEFIT SHOW

Italian Variety Show

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$13, 21+

A primarily Italiano, with some English, world-class talent show, featuring Italian ventriloquism, circus arts, singing and more. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Wilderness4Life.

DANCE PARTY

Post-Punk Discotheque:Solstice Edition

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

DJs Dark Entries and Cosmetic Plague play post-punk, glam rock and more.

TELEVISION

Will & Grace Viewing Party

9 p.m.

CC Slaughters

Free, 21+

Watch the revival season of NBC’s legendary gay TV show starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

FUNK

Erotic City, J-Ride

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$7, 21+

The Prince tribute band performs at an ugly Christmas sweater party. Erotic City also performs at The Fixin’ To on Dec. 22, but tonight is also a listening party for J-Ride’s new album.

COMEDY

No Pun Intendo

9:30 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

$3, 21+

Anthony Lopez, Jacob Christopher, Rochelle Cote, Simon Gibson, Dylan Jenkins and Kate Murphy, along with special guests, tell nerdy video game jokes.

DANCE PARTY

Compact: Fem 4 Femme

10 p.m.

Nyx / Black Book

$10, 21+

Ann Pyne, Uma Legend and Debris host a femme-centric dance party, with music from DJs Buckmaster, Chanti Darling and Thumper, and cabaret-drag performances from Wanda Bones and Phallus Johnson.

Friday, Dec. 22

FILM

Tom of Finland (2017)

Multiple times, screening through Dec. 28

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Biographical drama about the gay erotic artist Tom of Finland.

FILM

Animated Christmas 6

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$6, all ages

Collection of 16 mm and VHS rarity holiday movies, including the Oscar-nominated The Snowman (1983), How the Animals Discovered Christmas (1956), Holiday Land (1934), Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962) and more!

FILM

Die Hard (1988)

5:30 p.m. (screening Dec. 26–27)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

The debate around Die Hard’s status as a Christmas movie is a spicy one. Enter at your own risk. Die Hard turns 30 next year.

FAMILY

Reading, What a Drag!

7 p.m.

Q Center

Free, all ages

Bolivia Carmichaels and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence read stories while you and the kids sip hot chocolate.

SPORTS

Portland Trailblazers vs. Denver Nuggets

7 p.m.

MODA Center

$20–150, all ages

Feminism dictates that these sportsball teams not compete, but rather celebrate their similarities and differences. Why fight, after all, when both teams can legally blaze one?

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

High Water Mark Lounge

$10, 21+

Why get a Hipster Santa photo when you could sit on Shitney Houston’s lap?

DANCE PARTY

Questionable Decisions Funky Lit Dynasty Dance Party

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

DJ TrashCans plays vinyl as you dance to funk, disco, hip hop, old school, go-go, soul, trap and more.

COMEDY

Apples Against Humanity

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10–60, 21+

Improv comedians perform sketches based on hands from the party card games Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity.

Saturday, Dec. 23

DANCE PARTY

L.U.R.E.

9 p.m.

Eagle PDX

$3, 21+

The Leather, Uniform, Rubber, Etc. party is an old-school gay men’s dance party.

DANCE PARTY

Bridge Club: After Dark

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$5, 21+

DJs Hold My Hand, Orographic and Pocket Rock-It play music to visual art from Always Never Yesterday.

DANCE PARTY

Blow Pony: Christ-Mess

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

The Christmas edition of Blow Pony features DJs Airick X, Just Dave, Aurora, Matt Consola and Seattle’s Mister Sister, along with cabaret-drag from Jackie Hell, Cucci Bianca and Angelica D’Vil.

DANCE PARTY

Candi Pop

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–8, 21+

Dance party inspired by 90’s and 00’s pop. Unclear if this is a holiday edition where the DJs play pop artists’ holiday albums, or not.

COMEDY

Becky with the Good Jokes

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10, 21+

Ali Reingold, Tim Ledwith and other comedians join Becky Braunstein onstage in an Alaskan holiday and culture tradition of wearing pajamas out in public, and you should too!

Sunday, Dec. 24

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Feeding the Homeless

4:30 p.m.

1431 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Free, all ages

Please email [email protected] to let volunteer coordinators know you plan on attending and helping out houseless people on Christmas Eve.

Monday, Dec. 25

FAMILY

Chinese Food and a Movie

11 a.m.

Mittleman Jewish Community Center

$10–15, all ages

Get some kosher Chinese brunch and watch a TBD family-friendly movie.

FILM

Christmas Movie Marathon

5 p.m.

HI Portland Hawthorne Hostel

Free, all ages

Watch Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday (2016), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

TRIVIA

Full Spectrum Trivia

7 p.m.

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

Free, 21+

Go solo or with friends to compete in general knowledge trivia. Not sure whether or not the Christmas Day edition will be holiday themed.

FILM

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

It’s A Wonderful Life languished in obscurity for decades until it was broadcast on TV in the 70’s, which likely explains why the film often gets parodied in works made by people born in the 70’s. Also playing at the Hollywood Theatre on Christmas Eve, and Dec. 23–24 at Mission Theater.

KARAOKE

Karaoke From Hell’s 25th Birthday Party

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$3, 21+

Celebrate a quarter century of live musicians making you the star of your rock band fantasy.