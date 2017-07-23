Off-campus events calendar: July 25–31

FEATURED EVENT

PARADE

2nd Annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade

Noon, Saturday, July 29

Japanese American Historical Plaza

Free, all ages

Celebrating both the eponymous Raymond Kaskey sculpture and “the living culture of professional mermaid entertainers now thriving in Oregon,” the Portlandia Mermaid Parade includes opening ceremonies and a closing swim party at Poets Beach.

Tuesday, July 25

ART ROCK

Blonde Redhead, Porcelain Raft

7:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$25, 21+

The ’90s noise rockers turned soft and subtle over the turn of the 21st century and tour in support of their new EP, 3 O’Clock.

NIGHTLIFE

Emo Nite PDX

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

“Emotional Nitetime” is somehow different from Wednesday’s “Taking Back Tuesday.”

NIGHTLIFE

Bones

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

DJ Aurora and guests plays dark synth, darkwave, industrial, post punk and more.

Wednesday, July 26

DRAG QUEENS

Bingo w/Poison Waters

5:30 p.m.

Mission Theater

$15, 21+

Poison Waters recently scaled a building in drag for charity. Go play bingo with her.

SCIENCE

OMSI After Dark

7 p.m.

OMSI

$7.50–30, 21+

Learn about explosions, whether they’re cinematic fireballs or chemical reactions, and some of the most famous explosions in the recorded history of mankind, like Mt. Vesuvius and Mt. St. Helens, with booze on hand and kids banned from the premises.

ART ROCK

Arctic Flowers, Over, Fleshh

8 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

Free, all ages

Donations are encouraged for these bands, also supported by DJs Dark Entries and Beta Male, as well as for the nonprofits hosting them: Freeform Portland and PDX Pop Now!

NIGHTLIFE

Taking Back Tuesday

9 p.m.

Holocene

$6–8, 21+

“Taking Back Tuesday” is somehow different from Tuesday’s “Emo Nite PDX.” Show up to find out!

Thursday, July 27

ART RECEPTION

Melissa Monroe + Liz Harris

5 p.m.

Screaming Sky Gallery

Free, all ages

Screaming Sky Gallery hosts a reception for multi-media sculptors for Last Thursday.

HIP-HOP

Jarren Benton, Caleb Brown, Bingx

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$15–65, all ages

The Decatur, GA rapper comes to Portland in support of his new LP, Mink Coat Killa.

FILM

Retrospective, Silent Lovers (2017)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$8, all ages

NYC artist & filmmaker Julie Orlick screens a collection of nine short films created since 2014, including her newest film starring Queen Bettie and her Submissive Mime.

COMEDY

Jon Lovitz

8 p.m. (also performing July 28–29)

Helium Comedy Club

$25–33, 21+

Our readers may most likely recognize this SNL alum from The Brave Little Toaster, A League of Their Own, New Girl and (just maybe) The Critic.

Friday, July 28

ART RECEPTION

Summer Group Show

6 p.m.

UnionKnott

Free, all ages

New works from Tyler Corbett, Sean Croghan, Timothy Scott Dalbow, Lance Dawes, Jason Vance Dickason, Lindsay Jaramillo, Lindsay Kennedy, Miss Lopez Media and Slim Pickins.

SOFT ROCK

Neil Diamond

8 p.m.

MODA Center

$40–125, all ages

The pop icon tours the world to celebrate over 50 years of working in the music industry.

NIGHTLIFE

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$7, 21+

This month’s installment of the DJs Doc Adams/Colin Jones/Freaky Outty spun, Coco Madrid-hosted ’90s dance party is Y2K themed. Many PSU freshmen were born in 1999.

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

DJs Buckmaster and FatherFannie play Spice Girls mixes along with themed drag numbers.

FILM

Hedwig & the Angry Inch (2001)

9:30 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$8–10, all ages

This Sundance darling based on the stage musical of the same name features a singalong led by the Clinton Street Cabaret.

NIGHTLIFE

Twerk

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

Next month marks both the fifth anniversary and the last edition of this regular dance party. DJs Status Apparatus (SEA) and Ill Camino play music.

Saturday, July 29

HIP-HOP

Blackalicious, Zion-I

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$20, 21+

The classic rap heavyweights tour in support of their new album, Imani, vol. 1.

GALA

Siren’s Masquerade Ball

8 p.m.

World Trade Center

$35, 21+

The official afterparty for the 2nd Annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade, featuring a buffet, photo booth, raffle, dance performances and more. Formalwear or fantasywear required.

INDIE POP

Femme Fatales

8 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

$8–10, 21+

Laryssa Birdseye, Sarah Wild & the Watch and Courtney Noe all occupy different positions on the pop spectrum, but unite on a single bill for female solidarity, and to normalize all-female performance bills.

NIGHTLIFE

Andaz

9 p.m.

Analog Cafe & Theater

$8, 21+

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid’s monthly Bhangra and Bollywood dance party.

FUNDRAISER

Hex the Patriarchy

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

W.I.T.C.H. PDX hosts a benefit show for Trans Assistance Project and Sankofa Collective Northwest, with music from DJs Erin Yanke, Beast, NZ Henton and Especially Heinous.

NIGHTLIFE

B*Nice

10 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$10, 21+

This party celebrating U.K. garage music features live DJ sets from Roska (U.K.), Drexler, Commune and SPF666.

FILM

Rock Horror Picture Show (1975)

11:59 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$12–15, all ages

Shadow cast performers from across the PNW will gather for this special midnight show, with a pre-film blessing by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Sunday, July 30

SPORTS

6th Annual Bat ‘n’ Rouge

11 a.m.

Erv Lind Stadium

$5–20, all ages

Drag queens and friends play softball to raise funds for the Portland AIDS Walk.

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai presents: TEA

3 p.m.

Star Theater

$20–50, 21+

Patio dance party with music from DJs Prince$$ Dimebag & Casual Aztec, followed by drag performances headlined by Valentina (RuPaul‘s Drag Race season 9 Miss Congeniality).

SUPERNATURAL

Interview with an Abductee: The Experiencers Speak Out

6 p.m.

Paranormal Pub

Free, 21+

Ali Travis and Aleta DeBee recreate their interview with at least one person they believe has been abducted by aliens, but more importantly: When did we get a Paranormal Pub?

POP ROCK

Ed Sheeran, James Blunt

7:30 p.m.

MODA Center

$70–90, all ages

Ed Sheeran isn’t dead on Game of Thrones and neither am I. Crying emoji.

Monday, July 31

LOCAL ART

The Know’s Arts & Crafts Flea Market & Bazaar

6 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

Entangled Roots Press, John Werrin, Moff, Samuel Farrell, Johnny Buffalo and other artists gather to exhibit, sell and trade their artwork.

FILM

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

This comedy satirizing period comedies is now almost as far removed from its release date as its source material. Screening benefits Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization.

COMEDY

Last Tuesday Standing: Monday Edition

8 p.m.

Fremont Theater

$10, all ages

Jeremiah Coughlan hosts this standup night, headlined by Barbara Holm and third place winner in Willamette Week‘s 2017 Reader’s Poll for Funniest Person, Becky Braunstein.