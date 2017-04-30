Off-campus events calendar: May 2–8

Featured Event

DANCE PARTY

Twin Peaks Dance Party

Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

$10, 21+

The Log Lady (Vera Mysteria) hosts this dance party celebrating the new season of the David Lynch cult classic TV series. Featuring drag and burlesque performances from Anastasia Euthanasia, Connor MacLoad, Baby Le’Strange, Eva D’Luscious and Rocket, music from DJ Dark Entries. Costume contest with fabulous prizes.

Tuesday, May 2

FUNDRAISER

Dining with Dignity

6 p.m.

Mississippi Pizza

Free, all ages

10 percent of proceeds raised between 6–8 p.m. benefit the nonprofit Sisters of the Road. Live music from Sarah Clarke of Dirty Revival and Vicente Elisheva.

R&B

Kehlani

7 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

Sold out, all ages

The America’s Got Talent alum was featured on the Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious soundtracks, is frequently popping up on critics’ lists, and comes to Portland in support of her debut album, SweetSexySavage (2017).

COMEDY

Patton Oswalt

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–45, all ages

The Bridgetown Comedy Festival brings the comedian/actor/tweeter to Portland, promoting his new Netflix special Talking for Clapping.

Wednesday, May 3

METAL

Okilly Dokilly, Beatallica, Latter Day Skanks

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$15, 21+

A comedy-metal night. One of the opening acts plays Metallica-inspired Beatles covers, and the headliner is the viral Ned Flanders-themed band you probably saw on Facebook.

HIP-HOP

E–40

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$25–150, all ages

The rap legend comes to Portland on the On One Tour in support of his new albums, The D-Boy Diaries: Books 1 & 2.

INDIE ROCK

The Skeleton Keys, Fighting Jazz, The Out of Body Experience

8:30 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

$5, 21+

Portland rock bands playing within walking distance of campus that are also affordable.

Thursday, May 4

ART OPENING

An Education | Jeremy Okai Davis

5 p.m.

p:ear

Free, all ages

Personal-based work by the contemporary painter focus on his lived experience “as an African-American, artist, son, brother and friend,” using family photos and elements of pop culture.

TRIVIA

Let the Wookiee Win

7 p.m.

Punch Bowl Social

$5, 21+

Star Wars team trivia night on May the Fourth (geddit, it sounds like “May the Force be with you”). Costumes are encouraged, registration is required.

HIP-HOP

Murs, Illmac + Goldini Bagwell, St. Warhead

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theater

$16, 21+

The independent rapper comes to Portland in support of his new album, Captain California.

SYNTH POP

Champ!on, Maurice and the Stiff Sisters, Ellis Pink

9 p.m.

Kenton Club

Free, 21+

Trio of synth pop bands sponsored by Kenton Kuts.

Friday, May 5

TELEVISION

Nina Bo’Nina Brown

5 p.m.

Stag PDX

$6–25, 21+

Nina Bo’Nina Banana Fofana Osama bin Laden Brown (which I hope is her real name and not a gag on the show) hosts this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race hosting party. Come find out if she’s still a current contestant or not.

THEATRE

That Pretty Pretty (or, The Rape Play)

7:30 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)

Back Door Theater

$15–25, all ages

Defunkt Theatre presents a play about an all-American murderous rampage of radical feminist ex-strippers vs. anti-abortion conservatives, and the tale of a screenwriter and his best friend “hold[ing] forth on rape and other manly enterprises.” Also, probably, trigger warning for viewers sensitive to artistic depictions/discussions of sexual violence.

NIGHTLIFE

Lez Do It

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

DJs Chelsea Starr and Mr. Charming lay down music for Portland’s coolest monthly lesbian-and-friends party.

Saturday, May 6

OUTDOOR MARKET

Incredible Edibles Plant Sale

10 a.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Free, all ages

The ARCO Piano Trio, the Sellwood Marimba Band and Possum Six Pack play this shop for organic starter plants, hosted by Multnomah County Master Gardeners.

PARTY

Kentucky Derby Day

Noon

Portland Meadows

Free, all ages

Live music, games and best dressed & best hat contests.

FILM

America is Waiting (2017)

4:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Seattle director Georg Koszulinkski presents a reverse-chronological documentary about President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the national protests that marked it. The reverse chronology is a commentary on constructed memory, image making and the production of meaning across an historic event.

CABARET

Rue Royale Burlesque

6 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–30, 21+

Music from Smut City Jelly Roll Society, burlesque from half a dozen Seattle & Portland performers, hosted by Seattle’s Vincent Drambuie, and headlined by San Diego’s Di’Lovely (Playboy TV, “Best Burlesque,” Arizona Burlesque Festival 2015).

COUNTRY

Kiefer Sutherland

6:30 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

Sold out, 21+

The actor/musician tours in support of his debut album, Down in a Hole. More importantly: Kiefer Sutherland could well be spotted on the streets of Portland in the coming days.

DANCE PARTY

Bronco

9 p.m.

Stag PDX

$6+, 21+

Clothing-optional gay dance party featuring a photo booth, Seattle’s DJ Matt Stands, and male go-go dancers and strippers, including headlining adult performer Boomer Banks.

NIGHTLIFE

SubSensory presents: Developer

9 p.m.

Bit House Saloon

$15, 21+

The L.A. techno artist is supported by local artists Marcus Knauer, Jak and DMUX.

COMEDY

Jerry Seinfeld

9:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$117+, all ages

The legendary stand-up comedian is either on yet another lap of his victory tour around the world or is promoting his upcoming Netflix special(s).

NIGHTLIFE

Okurrrrrr?!

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10, 21+

Ann Pyne’s monthly drag party features performances from Noni St. Darling, Ilona, Angelica D’Vil, Flawless Shade, Sean Chamberlain and Jerms, and music from DJ Dio Gionnii.

Sunday, May 7

FILM

Blood Diner (1987)

Noon

Paris Theatre

$16, all ages

This horror cult classic has been recently remastered, and features a Q&A with director Jackie Kong. Blood Diner-style Bloody Mary bar from Gospel Brunch is 21+.

CIRCUS

In Close Proximity

3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

Echo Theater

$15–25, all ages

Tempos Circus Troupe explores the relationship between music, dance, touch and the people who perform those activities.

SYMPHONY

Portland Youth Philharmonic Spring Concert

4 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$5–26, all ages

The orchestra presents Debra Kaye’s Ikarus, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony no. 8, and Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor by PYP Concerto Competition 2017 winner Annie Zhang.

FUNDRAISER

The Stars Come Out to Shine

5 p.m.

Darcelle XV Showplace

$10, 21+

Drag revue to benefit the Tiara Desmond Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hosted by Poison Waters, featuring Mr. Mitchell, Bebe J, Alexis Campbell Starr, Cassie Nova, Miss Bee Haven, Portland’s Own Liza, Summer Seasons and Bolivia Carmichaels.

MUSIC

PJ Harvey

7:30 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$79+, all ages

The legendary singer-songwriter tours in support of her new Grammy-nominated album, The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016).

NIGHTLIFE

Sad Day

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

The Saddest Party in Portland’s theme this month is Lilith Phair 2: a tribute to ’90s culture, music and festivals. Drag performances from Menorah, Mynx, Ann Pyne, Buckmaster, Shitney Houston, Gula Delgatto, Noni St. Darling, and “resident sad boi” Rakeem. Hosted by Lucia Luna, music by Mr. Charming.

Monday, May 8

FILM

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions (2016)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$15, all ages

This animé film takes places 6–12 months after the finale of the original manga, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of the manga/card game’s release.

EDUCATION

Eat Your Yard

7 p.m.

The Herb Shoppe

Free, all ages

Heather Stoken leads this class on how to eat common yard weeds, including dandelions and dead nettle, using delicious, nourishing recipes.

DRAG

New Drag Name

9 p.m.

Beuhlahland Coffee

Free, all ages

One of the few all-ages queer nights in Portland. Visual displays from Listen Lady, music from DJ Buckmaster, performances from Mynx, Rak Salt, Nae Nae Dominatrix, Sichorny Beaver and Ida Summer Garden.