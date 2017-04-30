Off-campus events calendar: May 2–8

Featured Event
DANCE PARTY
Twin Peaks Dance Party
Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m.
The Fixin’ To
$10, 21+
The Log Lady (Vera Mysteria) hosts this dance party celebrating the new season of the David Lynch cult classic TV series. Featuring drag and burlesque performances from Anastasia Euthanasia, Connor MacLoad, Baby Le’Strange, Eva D’Luscious and Rocket, music from DJ Dark Entries. Costume contest with fabulous prizes.
Tuesday, May 2
FUNDRAISER
Dining with Dignity
6 p.m.
Mississippi Pizza
Free, all ages
10 percent of proceeds raised between 6–8 p.m. benefit the nonprofit Sisters of the Road. Live music from Sarah Clarke of Dirty Revival and Vicente Elisheva.
R&B
Kehlani
7 p.m.
Crystal Ballroom
Sold out, all ages
The America’s Got Talent alum was featured on the Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious soundtracks, is frequently popping up on critics’ lists, and comes to Portland in support of her debut album, SweetSexySavage (2017).
COMEDY
Patton Oswalt
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$35–45, all ages
The Bridgetown Comedy Festival brings the comedian/actor/tweeter to Portland, promoting his new Netflix special Talking for Clapping.
Wednesday, May 3
METAL
Okilly Dokilly, Beatallica, Latter Day Skanks
8 p.m.
Dante’s
$15, 21+
A comedy-metal night. One of the opening acts plays Metallica-inspired Beatles covers, and the headliner is the viral Ned Flanders-themed band you probably saw on Facebook.
HIP-HOP
E–40
8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
$25–150, all ages
The rap legend comes to Portland on the On One Tour in support of his new albums, The D-Boy Diaries: Books 1 & 2.
INDIE ROCK
The Skeleton Keys, Fighting Jazz, The Out of Body Experience
8:30 p.m.
Kelly’s Olympian
$5, 21+
Portland rock bands playing within walking distance of campus that are also affordable.
Thursday, May 4
ART OPENING
An Education | Jeremy Okai Davis
5 p.m.
p:ear
Free, all ages
Personal-based work by the contemporary painter focus on his lived experience “as an African-American, artist, son, brother and friend,” using family photos and elements of pop culture.
TRIVIA
Let the Wookiee Win
7 p.m.
Punch Bowl Social
$5, 21+
Star Wars team trivia night on May the Fourth (geddit, it sounds like “May the Force be with you”). Costumes are encouraged, registration is required.
HIP-HOP
Murs, Illmac + Goldini Bagwell, St. Warhead
7 p.m.
Hawthorne Theater
$16, 21+
The independent rapper comes to Portland in support of his new album, Captain California.
SYNTH POP
Champ!on, Maurice and the Stiff Sisters, Ellis Pink
9 p.m.
Kenton Club
Free, 21+
Trio of synth pop bands sponsored by Kenton Kuts.
Friday, May 5
TELEVISION
Nina Bo’Nina Brown
5 p.m.
Stag PDX
$6–25, 21+
Nina Bo’Nina Banana Fofana Osama bin Laden Brown (which I hope is her real name and not a gag on the show) hosts this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race hosting party. Come find out if she’s still a current contestant or not.
THEATRE
That Pretty Pretty (or, The Rape Play)
7:30 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)
Back Door Theater
$15–25, all ages
Defunkt Theatre presents a play about an all-American murderous rampage of radical feminist ex-strippers vs. anti-abortion conservatives, and the tale of a screenwriter and his best friend “hold[ing] forth on rape and other manly enterprises.” Also, probably, trigger warning for viewers sensitive to artistic depictions/discussions of sexual violence.
NIGHTLIFE
Lez Do It
9 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
$5, 21+
DJs Chelsea Starr and Mr. Charming lay down music for Portland’s coolest monthly lesbian-and-friends party.
Saturday, May 6
OUTDOOR MARKET
Incredible Edibles Plant Sale
10 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Free, all ages
The ARCO Piano Trio, the Sellwood Marimba Band and Possum Six Pack play this shop for organic starter plants, hosted by Multnomah County Master Gardeners.
PARTY
Kentucky Derby Day
Noon
Portland Meadows
Free, all ages
Live music, games and best dressed & best hat contests.
FILM
America is Waiting (2017)
4:30 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Seattle director Georg Koszulinkski presents a reverse-chronological documentary about President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the national protests that marked it. The reverse chronology is a commentary on constructed memory, image making and the production of meaning across an historic event.
CABARET
Rue Royale Burlesque
6 p.m.
Dante’s
$15–30, 21+
Music from Smut City Jelly Roll Society, burlesque from half a dozen Seattle & Portland performers, hosted by Seattle’s Vincent Drambuie, and headlined by San Diego’s Di’Lovely (Playboy TV, “Best Burlesque,” Arizona Burlesque Festival 2015).
COUNTRY
Kiefer Sutherland
6:30 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
Sold out, 21+
The actor/musician tours in support of his debut album, Down in a Hole. More importantly: Kiefer Sutherland could well be spotted on the streets of Portland in the coming days.
DANCE PARTY
Bronco
9 p.m.
Stag PDX
$6+, 21+
Clothing-optional gay dance party featuring a photo booth, Seattle’s DJ Matt Stands, and male go-go dancers and strippers, including headlining adult performer Boomer Banks.
NIGHTLIFE
SubSensory presents: Developer
9 p.m.
Bit House Saloon
$15, 21+
The L.A. techno artist is supported by local artists Marcus Knauer, Jak and DMUX.
COMEDY
Jerry Seinfeld
9:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$117+, all ages
The legendary stand-up comedian is either on yet another lap of his victory tour around the world or is promoting his upcoming Netflix special(s).
NIGHTLIFE
Okurrrrrr?!
10 p.m.
Funhouse Lounge
$10, 21+
Ann Pyne’s monthly drag party features performances from Noni St. Darling, Ilona, Angelica D’Vil, Flawless Shade, Sean Chamberlain and Jerms, and music from DJ Dio Gionnii.
Sunday, May 7
FILM
Blood Diner (1987)
Noon
Paris Theatre
$16, all ages
This horror cult classic has been recently remastered, and features a Q&A with director Jackie Kong. Blood Diner-style Bloody Mary bar from Gospel Brunch is 21+.
CIRCUS
In Close Proximity
3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)
Echo Theater
$15–25, all ages
Tempos Circus Troupe explores the relationship between music, dance, touch and the people who perform those activities.
SYMPHONY
Portland Youth Philharmonic Spring Concert
4 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$5–26, all ages
The orchestra presents Debra Kaye’s Ikarus, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony no. 8, and Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor by PYP Concerto Competition 2017 winner Annie Zhang.
FUNDRAISER
The Stars Come Out to Shine
5 p.m.
Darcelle XV Showplace
$10, 21+
Drag revue to benefit the Tiara Desmond Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hosted by Poison Waters, featuring Mr. Mitchell, Bebe J, Alexis Campbell Starr, Cassie Nova, Miss Bee Haven, Portland’s Own Liza, Summer Seasons and Bolivia Carmichaels.
MUSIC
PJ Harvey
7:30 p.m.
Crystal Ballroom
$79+, all ages
The legendary singer-songwriter tours in support of her new Grammy-nominated album, The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016).
NIGHTLIFE
Sad Day
9 p.m.
Lovecraft Bar
$10, 21+
The Saddest Party in Portland’s theme this month is Lilith Phair 2: a tribute to ’90s culture, music and festivals. Drag performances from Menorah, Mynx, Ann Pyne, Buckmaster, Shitney Houston, Gula Delgatto, Noni St. Darling, and “resident sad boi” Rakeem. Hosted by Lucia Luna, music by Mr. Charming.
Monday, May 8
FILM
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions (2016)
7 p.m.
Hollywood Theater
$15, all ages
This animé film takes places 6–12 months after the finale of the original manga, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of the manga/card game’s release.
EDUCATION
Eat Your Yard
7 p.m.
The Herb Shoppe
Free, all ages
Heather Stoken leads this class on how to eat common yard weeds, including dandelions and dead nettle, using delicious, nourishing recipes.
DRAG
New Drag Name
9 p.m.
Beuhlahland Coffee
Free, all ages
One of the few all-ages queer nights in Portland. Visual displays from Listen Lady, music from DJ Buckmaster, performances from Mynx, Rak Salt, Nae Nae Dominatrix, Sichorny Beaver and Ida Summer Garden.