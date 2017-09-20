Off-campus events calendar: Sept. 19–25

FEATURED EVENT

ART EXHIBITION

Free Museum Day

Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.

Multiple locations

Free, all ages

Numerous art museums and institutions will open their doors for National Museum Day (sponsored by the Smithsonian) so that everyone can have at least one day to take in culture. Visit Portland Art Museum, PSU’s Littman + White Galleries, Oregon Historical Society and other institutions. Click here for the official Portland-area list (which includes a Gresham listing!) and click here to register for your tickets.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

ART RECEPTION

Old Town Portland Soundscape Project

5 p.m.

Erickson Gallery

Free, all ages

The Old Town Portland Soundscape Project recreates the sounds of Portland decades-gone, using historical archives, ambient sounds, music, voices and more.

FILM

Pressing On: The Letterpress Film (2016)

6 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$8, all ages

This documentary explores the 400+ year history of letterpress and answers the question of how the art form has survived well into the digital age.

DRAG QUEENS

Swingaret

7 p.m.

Local Lounge

Free, 21+

Drag queen karaoke host Nae Nae Dominatrix (aka season 8 American Idol contestant Nathaniel Marshall) celebrates their 28th birthday with a raffle and drag queen revue, featuring drag queens like Flawless Shade, Miss Inanna, Harlow Quinzel, Tokyo Belle, Sativa Goddamn Jones and Lady Garlic Sauce.

FILM

Wheels on Reels 3

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Film collector Ian Sudhal screens his curated picks of rare short films about glorious classic cars, including Bruce Miller’s 442, nine minutes of outlaw film and the ever-timely How to Park Your Car.

BENEFIT SHOW

The Domestics / Kyle Craft, And And And

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$12–14, all ages

Morgan Troper of Portland Mercury wrote an excellent piece on the unsettling feeling one may have attending a show that only benefits The Anti-Defamation League and Multnomah County’s WIC program because of public outcry over a botched PR stunt.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

FILM

Me estás matando, Susana (You’re Killing Me, Susana) (2016)

6:45 p.m.

$11–13, all ages

This Mexican romantic-comedy follows immature actor Eligio (Gael García Bernal) on his quest across the American Midwest, and “his macho idiosyncrasies,” to win back the woman he loves.

FOLK MUSIC

Simrit

7:30 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$25–40, all ages

The Greek-born vocalist/percussionist tours in support of her new album, Songs of Resistance.

FOLK MUSIC

Third Angle Concert: Japanese Music Now

7:30 p.m. (also playing Sept. 21)

Japanese Garden

$40, all ages

Stroll the Portland Japanese Garden as you listen to 20th & 21st century Japanese music by composers Dai Fujikura, Toshi Ichiyangi, Sayo Kosugi and Kenji Sakai.

FOLK MUSIC

Martha Wainwright

8 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$18, 21+

Rufus Wainwright’s sister Martha (they of the legendary Wainwright musical family) comes to Portland to support her new album, Goodnight City.

ELECTRONIC POP

Goldfrapp, Morgan Saint

8 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$40–42, all ages

The U.K. synth duo tours in support of their new album, Silver Eye.

INDIE POP

Natasha Kmeto, Fritwa, Notel

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

Portland vocalist Natasha Kmeto’s music is dark, soulful, catchy and artistic. Check her out.

INDIE POP

Black Kids, Le Vice

9 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10–13, 21+

The Jacksonville, Florida band tours in support of its new album, Rookie.

Thursday, Sept. 21

FILM

North of Blue (2017)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$8–10, all ages

Klondike Institute of Art and Culture fellow Joanna Priestley debuts her abstract animated film, which “explores the relationships of form, line, color and pattern while experimenting with shifting focal points. Conventional icons are deconstructed, creating shapes that spark a sense of connection and shared history and scenes rhythmically transmogrify from exploding geometric constructs to sublime trance-inducing patterns.”

INDIE POP

Tristen, Jenny O, Gregory, The Hawk

7 p.m.

Analog Café & Little Theater

$14–17, all ages

The Lansing, Illinois singer-songwriter tours in support of her new album, Sneaker Waves.

ELECTRONIC MUSIC

The Space Lady, DJ Eric Isaacson

8 p.m.

Turn, Turn, Turn

$10, 21+

The Space Lady is a street artist who has performed electronic music for over 50 years. Of her two shows in Portland this week, this is the intimate show you can only experience with cash at the door or box office.

CABARET

Cloak & Dagger Kabaret

8 p.m.

Stingray Café

$15–20, 18+

The newest revue from burlesque dancer, producer, fashion designer and writer Rocket (Black Lodge Burlesque, Sign of the Beast Burlesque, Metalesque) is perhaps Portland’s only chance for the 18–20 crowd to see live burlesque. Semi-formal dress code enforced. Featuring Rocket + Lioness, Vera Mysteria, Arabella de Lioncourt, Layne Fawkes and Aleksandra.

HIP-HOP

Curren$y, Kent Jones, Corner Boy P, T.Y., DJ Ski Beatz

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$25–40, 21+

The New Orleans native embarks on his Pilot Talk Trilogy tour in support of the 12 mixtapes he released last year.

DANCE PARTY

Shadowplay

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

DJs Carrion, Jeremy Inkel (Front Line Assembly), Andy Deane (Bella Morte, The Rain Within), Shannon F (Light Asylum), Crimes AM and Kaoz spin for the goth dance night’s 11th birthday, utilizing both dance floors within the Lovecraft.

DANCE PARTY

Post-Punk Discotheque

9:45 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

DJ Dark Entries and Beta Male spin “post-punk cold wave dance gems” to celebrate the former’s birthday before he embarks on a European tour.

Friday, Sept. 22

FILM

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (2017)

Multiple screenings

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

This documentary focuses on indigenous musicians and filmmakers in 20th & 21st century American (and/or global) pop culture, including figures like Jimi Hendrix, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Mildred Bailey, Robbie Robertson, Link Wray and more.

ROCK

Metro Station, Assuming We Survive, Avion Roe, Lancifer, Signal vs. Noise

6 p.m.

Analog Café & Little Theater

$16–19, all ages

The band fronted by Miley Cyrus’s brother celebrates a decade together.

BELLY DANCE

Angamazad

7 p.m. (performed Sept. 23–24)

Alberta Abbey

$32–50, all ages

A theatrical, belly dance-focused production loosely inspired by 1,001 Arabian Nights.

Free for kids under 12.

FILM

Grease (1978)

7:30 p.m. (staged Sept. 23, 24, 26—28)

Cinema 21

$15, all ages

Tell me about it, stud: wear cosplay/period costumes and sing-a-long to the classic songs from the nearly 40-year-old “original high school musical.”

ELECTRONIC MUSIC

The Space Lady Cometh

8 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$8–10, all ages

Of The Space Lady’s two Portland shows this week, this is larger scale show you can purchase tickets for online. She will perform alongside a curated screening of Mississippi Records’s favorite cinematic cosmic moments.

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Drag queen and cabaret performers like Faun Dae, Cody James, Mystic O’Reilley, Men T. Rose and Miss Elliot perform in between songs spun by DJs Buckmaster and Ill Damino.

ELECTRONIC MUSIC

The Black Madonna, Ben Tactic, Nathan Detroit, Carly Barton

9 p.m.

Holocene

$20, 21+

The Black Madonna spun her way from Middle America to European nightclubs, and has been interviewed by outlets like NPR and VICE.

FILM

The Room (2003)

10:45 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7, all ages

The first “midnight show” screening of The Room during PSU’s 2017–18 academic year.

Saturday, Sept. 23

FILM

It (1927)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$10–12, all ages

This silent romantic comedy is a film of firsts: This is the film that coined the term “it girl,” and is how Clara Bow is both literally and figuratively the first “it girl.” It‘s also the first film named “It” based on a novel, which in this case is Elinor Glyn (or Rudyard Kipling, I guess).

DANCE PARTY

Candi Pop

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

A new dance party inspired by 1980s–2000s dance hits ranging from Madonna, Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul, Cyndi Lauper, Hanson and TLC to Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff, Justin Bieber, One Direction and more.

NIGHTLIFE

Spend the Night

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$10–15, 21+

DJs Lag Gqomking (Durban, South Africa) has shared the stage with names like Skrillex and Euphonik, and is supported by PDX DJs Daniela Karina, Massacorramaan and Knomad.

DANCE PARTY

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

Guests at one of Portland’s longest running freaky queer dance parties include San Francisco’s Saturn Risin9 and DJ Mateo Segade.

FILM

Rawhead Rex (1986)

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

The eponymous, vengeful demigod (Heinrich von Schellendorf) is accidentally awoken, and must be put back to sleep before he destroys an Irish village. This campy, low budget British horror film just turned 30.

Sunday, Sept. 24

FASHION

Knock Out

11 a.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$15–20, all ages

Fashion show and pop-up shop from Portland’s top plus size designers, like Copper Union, Chubby Cartwheels, Chubstr, Re/Dress, Proud Mary Fashion, Bombsheller and Allihalla.

“NOT” CHURCH

Satan in the Park

2 p.m.

Mt. Scott City Park

Free, all ages

Meet & greet for people interested in joining the Portland chapter of the Church of Satan.

FILM

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

3 p.m. (screening Sept. 27–29)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

My New Hollywood/American New Wave Cinema class was the first time I heard it stated that Faye Dunnaway rarely knows if she is in a comedy or a tragedy.

THEATER

Rx

3 p.m. (staged Sept. 21–24)

Twilight Theater Company

$15–17, all ages

A research scientist tests his cure-all pill for workplace depression on an unusual subject.

COMEDY

That’s What She Said: Back 2 Cool

7 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10, 21+

Caryn Brooks, Carolyn Main, Katie Piatt, Shannon Sales, Collin McFadyen and Kate Aguilar gear up for a night of queer comedy benefiting Cascade AIDS Project. Hosted by Caitlin Weierhauser.

THEATER

Sweep the Leg: A Karate Kid Musical Parody

8 p.m. (staged Sept. 21–23)

Mister Theater

$18, 21+

Product does what label says, featuring karate, comedy and song.

CABARET

Sinferno Cabaret

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$10–100, 21+

Miss Exotic Oregon 2016, Ivizia Dakini, aka Portland’s Roller-Skating Stripper, is moving to Las Vegas, but before she goes, she’s throwing a birthday party featuring her favorite local cabaret performers.

Monday, Sept. 25

FILM

David Gilmour: Live in Pompeii (2016)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Forty-five years after Pink Floyd achieved the world record as First Rock Concert in the Roman Colosseum, David Gilmour returns with a 2,600+ strong audience.

ROCK

Andrew W.K., Honey Bucket

7:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$25, 21+

Andrew W.K., who last came to Portland on a motivational speaking engagement tour, returns with his full band for the brand of rock that made him famous.

COMEDY

It’s Gonna Be Okay

7:30 p.m.

EastBurn

Free, 21+

The nicest comedy show in Portland, run by local legend Barbara Holm, gives emerging and establish comedians a place to practice their soft skill set.

GARAGE ROCK

Oh Sees, Dreamdecay, Arrington De Dionyso

Crystal Ballroom

9 p.m.

$20–25, all ages

The newly Thee-less garage/psych legends come to McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in support of their new LP, Orc.

KARAOKE

Karaoke From Hell

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$3, 21+

If you’ve always dreamed of singing your favorite songs with a rehearsed rock band, but don’t want to coordinate a band’s schedules, you have Karaoke From Hell, the 20+ year old band that makes you a rock star.

TRIVIA

The Movie Quiz

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$6, all ages

Ali Reingold co-hosts the Hollywood Theatre’s monthly movie trivia night.