Off-campus events calendar: Sept. 5–11

FEATURED EVENT
CONVENTION
Rose City Comic Con
Sept. 8–10
Oregon Convention Center
$5–350, all ages
Celebrate comic book, animé and pop culture with three days of unique vendors, costume events, and celebrity appearances from the likes of “Weird Al” Yankovic and more.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
ART EXHIBITION
Untold Stories of Pittock Mansion Treasures
10 a.m. (on display through Dec. 31)
Pittock Mansion
$7–10, all ages
Learn about art and artifacts that rarely get the spotlight but still have memories and history, like a swing from Governor Tom McCall’s childhood, and more.
FILM
Above the Law (1986)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
Not to be confused with the Steven Segal film of the same name, this kung-fu film stars Yuen Biao as a mild-mannered prosecutor who takes the law into her own hands when the criminal justice system lets a notoriously guilty criminal off the hook.
PAGEANT
Mr. & Mrs. Gay Softball
8 p.m.
Silverado
Free, 21+
Sasha Scarlett hosts a pageant celebrating the 2017 Gay Softball World Series, which features a two-look beauty contest, Q&A and talent contest.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
FUNDRAISER
Lip Sync Battle Contest
6 p.m.
Lloyd Center Double Tree Hotel
$10, all ages
Poison Waters and Tim Bias host a lip sync battle contest to benefit the Portland LGBTQ+ nonprofits Esther’s Pantry, Cascade AIDS Project and Our House.
LECTURE
Pompeii: Risen from the Ashes
6 p.m.
OMSI
Free, all ages
This presentation covers the history of Vesuvius-era Pompeii and the 200 years of archaeological excavations that have ensued since its rediscovery.
FILM
The Doors (1991)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
Screenwriter Randall Jahnson conducts a Q&A about the screenwriting process and his experience co-writing Oliver Stone’s biographical drama about The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer).
INDIE ROCK
Thelma & the Sleaze, Lavender Country, Cool Schmool
8 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$10–12, 21+
The Nashville rock band tours in support of its new album, Somebody’s Doing Somethin’.
SOUL POP
SassyBlack, Blossom, DNVN, DJ VNPRT
8:30 p.m.
Holocene
$10–12, 21+
SassyBlack blends soul, electronic music, jazz, psychedelia and R&B together to make an unforgettable sound.
Thursday, Sept. 7
NIGHTLIFE
Switch Hitter
4 p.m.
The Eagle PDX
Free, 21+
Hang out with team members of the Gay Softball World Series 2017, which includes men from over 200 American and Canadian softball teams. Adult film actor Dallas Steele stops by for a meet & greet after 10 p.m. (which I imagine has some kind of charge).
ART RECEPTION
An Education | Jeremy Okai Davis
6 p.m.
Gallery 135
Free, all ages
Jeremy Okai Davis exhibits artwork and celebrates the release of a new catalog.
FESTIVAL
T:BA:17
6 p.m. (events through Sept. 17)
Multiple locations
$48–500, all ages
PICA’s 22nd annual art festival attracts international figures within the contemporary art world and showcases them among national artists and Portland’s top-tier artists. See films, performance art, artist talks, workshops and more. Check back for our coverage of T:BA exhibitions and festivities.
FILM
Desert Hearts (1985)
7 p.m.
Clinton Street Theater
$7–10, all ages
The love story between academic divorcée Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) and artist/casino worker Cay Rivvers (Patricia Charbonneau) in 1950s Reno is one of the top 25 most important LGBTQ+ films in cinematic history.
COMEDY
Jen Kirkman
7 p.m.
Aladdin Theater
$25, all ages
The critically-acclaimed comedian and former Chelsea Lately contributor embarks on the “All New Material, Girl” in support of her newest Netflix special, Just Keep Livin’?
FILM
Birthright: A War Story (2017)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
This documentary focuses on the restrictions placed on women’s healthcare in the past near-decade, and also illustrates the treatment of women at protests and in prison related to the causes of access to women’s healthcare, including reproductive health services.
DANCE PARTY
Dynasty Goth Night
10 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
Free, 21+
DJs Antigravity and Cosmetic plague play goth music all night long.
Friday, Sept. 8
FILM
Beach Rats (2017)
Multiple screenings
Cinema 21
$7–10, all ages
From the copy: “An aimless teenager (Harrison Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn struggles to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity, as he balances his time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein), and older men he meets online.”
DANCE PARTY
Lumbertwink 5th Anniversary
9 p.m.
The Analog Theater & Café
$5–10, 21+
The gay dance party for plaid-clad bears (and their friends) turns five years old, and celebrates in a new location, using both of the Analog’s floors for dancing and fun.
DANCE PARTY
CAKE
9 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
$5, 21+
DJs Breezy Ez (L.A.), Automaton and Manny Petty play music at this monthly LGBTQ+ & P.O.C. dance party, hosted by Coco Madrid & Bart Fitzgerald.
DRAG QUEENS
NecroNancy: Britney Spears 2007
9 p.m.
Lovecraft Bar
$10, 21+
Anastasia Euthanasia, Fine China, Diva Dott, Jerms, Wolfgang X and Phallus Johnson perform drag routines based on the lowest years of America’s pop princess’ life & career.
Saturday, Sept. 9
SPORTS
Gay Softball World Series
8 a.m.
Delta Park
Free, all ages
It’s been fifteen years since Portland last hosted the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance’s GSWS, and the organization has almost tripled in size since then.
CONVENTION
KAC National Convention
8 a.m.
Multnomah Athletic Club
$50–200, all ages
The Oregon chapter of the Korean American Coalition hosts the national convention, which hosts discussions on topics from cultural appropriation to intergenerational relations for people in and outside of Korean culture.
FESTIVAL
11th Annual Serbian Festival
11 a.m. (also celebrating Sept. 10)
St. Stephan’s Serbian Orthodox Church
Free, all ages
Celebrate the cultural food, wine, dance and children’s activities of Serbia.
FESTIVAL
22nd Annual Belmont Street Festival
11 a.m.
SE 33–39th & Belmont
Free, all ages
Neighborhood businesses and vendors celebrate the Belmont neighborhood.
FILM
The Killing (1956)
2 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
From the copy: “Career criminal Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden) recruits a sharpshooter (Timothy Carey), a crooked cop (Ted de Corsia), a bartender (Joe Sawyer) and a betting teller (Elisha Cook Jr.) for one last job before he goes straight. But when the betting teller lets his restless wife (Marie Windsor) know about the daring scheme to steal millions from the racetrack, she hatches a plot of her own.” Screening in 35 mm. Part of Hollywood’s Kubrick on Film series.
BLOCK PARTY
Gay Softball World Series Closing Block Party
4 p.m.
CC Slaughter’s
Free, 21+
Dance in the streets with go–gos, drag queens and softball players, including winners and more than a few sexy losers of the Gay Softball World Series.
FILM
Barry Lyndon (1975)
6 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
From the copy: “A roguish Irishman (Ryan O’Neal) lies, dupes, duels and seduces his way up the social ladder of 18th-century England, and enters into a lustful but loveless marriage to a wealthy countess named Lady Lyndon (Marisa Berenson). He then takes the name of Barry Lyndon; and with wealth and power beyond his wildest dreams, he dramatically falls into ruin.” Screening in 35 mm. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.
REGGAE
Michael Franti & Spearhead
6:30 p.m.
McMenamins Edgefield
$48, 21+
One of contemporary reggae’s most visible bands (“Hey [I Love You],” “Ganja Babe,” etc.) comes to Portland in support of its new album, SoulRocker.
PAGEANT
1st Annual Kween Lumberjack
7 p.m.
Paris Theatre
$7–10, 21+
The Portland Lumberjacks RFC rugby club hosts a multi–gender pageant with a Q&A, talent contest and beauty contest. Accepting canned food donations.
DANCE PARTY
Bearaccuda
9 p.m.
Bossanova Ballroom
$5–10, 21+
This clothing-optional gay dance party turns eight years old and is now sponsored by the gay dating app Growlr.
DANCE PARTY
Jump Jack Sound Machine
10 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$7, 21+
Mississippi Studios’ monthly queer & all-inclusive dance party features music from resident DJs Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha.
Sunday, Sept. 10
FUNDRAISER
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
10 a.m.
Portland International Raceway
$100+, all ages
If blending fitness with fundraising is your thing, you’re in for fun!
FESTIVAL
Bloody Mary Festival
11 a.m.
The North Warehouse
$45, 21+
Eighteen bars showcase their signature cocktails alongside almost a dozen food options.
FESTIVAL
3rd Annual Portland Korean Food Festival
1 p.m.
Ecotrust
$70–100, all ages
Kids eat free at this food festival, which coincides with the Korean American Coalition convention. Enjoy a single plate from a dozen chefs, so come hungry!
FILM
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
2 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$12, all ages
It’s 2001. What else do you really need to know? Screens on 70 mm as part of the Kubrick on Film series.
CABARET
Sashay Away Summer
8 p.m.
Santé Bar
Free, 21+
Drag queen Saint Syndrome sings standards and favorites to hail the end of summer.
FILM
The Shining (1980)
8 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
Check out Ryan Morse’s November 2016 “Netflix and Chiller” article for our most recent description of The Shining. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.
DRAG QUEENS
Critical Mascara
10 p.m.
15 N Hancock (PICA)
$8–10, 21+
The final gathering of Pepper Pepper’s critically acclaimed Critical Mascara ball, which ends a five-year era of innovative, avant garde performances pushing the boundaries of gender.
MUSIC
Dave King Trucking Company
8 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$13 advance/$15 door, 21+
The Bad Plus drummer tours with guitar, bass, and saxophones, performing music from their latest release Surrounded By The Night.
Monday, Sept. 11
FILM
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
7 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
After traumatic forced rehabilitation, murderous youth Alex (Malcolm McDowell) finds himself defenseless against his brutal peers and empowered former victims. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.
FILM
But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
7:30 p.m.
The Armory
Free, all ages
Review our 2017 Pride Guide for our last description of But I’m a Cheerleader.
INDIE ROCK
Cobi
9 p.m.
Bunk Bar
$12, 21+
The former Gentlemen Hall member tours in support of his debut singles.
INDIE ROCK
TOPS, She–Devil
9 p.m.
Doug Fir Lounge
$14, 21+
The Canadian indie band tours in support of its new album, Sugar at the Gate.