Off-campus events calendar: Sept. 5–11

Rose City Comic Con

Sept. 8–10

Oregon Convention Center

$5–350, all ages

Celebrate comic book, animé and pop culture with three days of unique vendors, costume events, and celebrity appearances from the likes of “Weird Al” Yankovic and more.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

ART EXHIBITION

Untold Stories of Pittock Mansion Treasures

10 a.m. (on display through Dec. 31)

Pittock Mansion

$7–10, all ages

Learn about art and artifacts that rarely get the spotlight but still have memories and history, like a swing from Governor Tom McCall’s childhood, and more.

FILM

Above the Law (1986)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Not to be confused with the Steven Segal film of the same name, this kung-fu film stars Yuen Biao as a mild-mannered prosecutor who takes the law into her own hands when the criminal justice system lets a notoriously guilty criminal off the hook.

PAGEANT

Mr. & Mrs. Gay Softball

8 p.m.

Silverado

Free, 21+

Sasha Scarlett hosts a pageant celebrating the 2017 Gay Softball World Series, which features a two-look beauty contest, Q&A and talent contest.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

FUNDRAISER

Lip Sync Battle Contest

6 p.m.

Lloyd Center Double Tree Hotel

$10, all ages

Poison Waters and Tim Bias host a lip sync battle contest to benefit the Portland LGBTQ+ nonprofits Esther’s Pantry, Cascade AIDS Project and Our House.

LECTURE

Pompeii: Risen from the Ashes

6 p.m.

OMSI

Free, all ages

This presentation covers the history of Vesuvius-era Pompeii and the 200 years of archaeological excavations that have ensued since its rediscovery.

FILM

The Doors (1991)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Screenwriter Randall Jahnson conducts a Q&A about the screenwriting process and his experience co-writing Oliver Stone’s biographical drama about The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer).

INDIE ROCK

Thelma & the Sleaze, Lavender Country, Cool Schmool

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10–12, 21+

The Nashville rock band tours in support of its new album, Somebody’s Doing Somethin’.

SOUL POP

SassyBlack, Blossom, DNVN, DJ VNPRT

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$10–12, 21+

SassyBlack blends soul, electronic music, jazz, psychedelia and R&B together to make an unforgettable sound.

Thursday, Sept. 7

NIGHTLIFE

Switch Hitter

4 p.m.

The Eagle PDX

Free, 21+

Hang out with team members of the Gay Softball World Series 2017, which includes men from over 200 American and Canadian softball teams. Adult film actor Dallas Steele stops by for a meet & greet after 10 p.m. (which I imagine has some kind of charge).

ART RECEPTION

An Education | Jeremy Okai Davis

6 p.m.

Gallery 135

Free, all ages

Jeremy Okai Davis exhibits artwork and celebrates the release of a new catalog.

FESTIVAL

T:BA:17

6 p.m. (events through Sept. 17)

Multiple locations

$48–500, all ages

PICA’s 22nd annual art festival attracts international figures within the contemporary art world and showcases them among national artists and Portland’s top-tier artists. See films, performance art, artist talks, workshops and more. Check back for our coverage of T:BA exhibitions and festivities.

FILM

Desert Hearts (1985)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$7–10, all ages

The love story between academic divorcée Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) and artist/casino worker Cay Rivvers (Patricia Charbonneau) in 1950s Reno is one of the top 25 most important LGBTQ+ films in cinematic history.

COMEDY

Jen Kirkman

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$25, all ages

The critically-acclaimed comedian and former Chelsea Lately contributor embarks on the “All New Material, Girl” in support of her newest Netflix special, Just Keep Livin’?

FILM

Birthright: A War Story (2017)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This documentary focuses on the restrictions placed on women’s healthcare in the past near-decade, and also illustrates the treatment of women at protests and in prison related to the causes of access to women’s healthcare, including reproductive health services.

DANCE PARTY

Dynasty Goth Night

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

DJs Antigravity and Cosmetic plague play goth music all night long.

Friday, Sept. 8

FILM

Beach Rats (2017)

Multiple screenings

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

From the copy: “An aimless teenager (Harrison Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn struggles to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity, as he balances his time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein), and older men he meets online.”

DANCE PARTY

Lumbertwink 5th Anniversary

9 p.m.

The Analog Theater & Café

$5–10, 21+

The gay dance party for plaid-clad bears (and their friends) turns five years old, and celebrates in a new location, using both of the Analog’s floors for dancing and fun.

DANCE PARTY

CAKE

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

DJs Breezy Ez (L.A.), Automaton and Manny Petty play music at this monthly LGBTQ+ & P.O.C. dance party, hosted by Coco Madrid & Bart Fitzgerald.

DRAG QUEENS

NecroNancy: Britney Spears 2007

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Anastasia Euthanasia, Fine China, Diva Dott, Jerms, Wolfgang X and Phallus Johnson perform drag routines based on the lowest years of America’s pop princess’ life & career.

Saturday, Sept. 9

SPORTS

Gay Softball World Series

8 a.m.

Delta Park

Free, all ages

It’s been fifteen years since Portland last hosted the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance’s GSWS, and the organization has almost tripled in size since then.

CONVENTION

KAC National Convention

8 a.m.

Multnomah Athletic Club

$50–200, all ages

The Oregon chapter of the Korean American Coalition hosts the national convention, which hosts discussions on topics from cultural appropriation to intergenerational relations for people in and outside of Korean culture.

FESTIVAL

11th Annual Serbian Festival

11 a.m. (also celebrating Sept. 10)

St. Stephan’s Serbian Orthodox Church

Free, all ages

Celebrate the cultural food, wine, dance and children’s activities of Serbia.

FESTIVAL

22nd Annual Belmont Street Festival

11 a.m.

SE 33–39th & Belmont

Free, all ages

Neighborhood businesses and vendors celebrate the Belmont neighborhood.

FILM

The Killing (1956)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

From the copy: “Career criminal Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden) recruits a sharpshooter (Timothy Carey), a crooked cop (Ted de Corsia), a bartender (Joe Sawyer) and a betting teller (Elisha Cook Jr.) for one last job before he goes straight. But when the betting teller lets his restless wife (Marie Windsor) know about the daring scheme to steal millions from the racetrack, she hatches a plot of her own.” Screening in 35 mm. Part of Hollywood’s Kubrick on Film series.

BLOCK PARTY

Gay Softball World Series Closing Block Party

4 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

Free, 21+

Dance in the streets with go–gos, drag queens and softball players, including winners and more than a few sexy losers of the Gay Softball World Series.

FILM

Barry Lyndon (1975)

6 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

From the copy: “A roguish Irishman (Ryan O’Neal) lies, dupes, duels and seduces his way up the social ladder of 18th-century England, and enters into a lustful but loveless marriage to a wealthy countess named Lady Lyndon (Marisa Berenson). He then takes the name of Barry Lyndon; and with wealth and power beyond his wildest dreams, he dramatically falls into ruin.” Screening in 35 mm. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.

REGGAE

Michael Franti & Spearhead

6:30 p.m.

McMenamins Edgefield

$48, 21+

One of contemporary reggae’s most visible bands (“Hey [I Love You],” “Ganja Babe,” etc.) comes to Portland in support of its new album, SoulRocker.

PAGEANT

1st Annual Kween Lumberjack

7 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$7–10, 21+

The Portland Lumberjacks RFC rugby club hosts a multi–gender pageant with a Q&A, talent contest and beauty contest. Accepting canned food donations.

DANCE PARTY

Bearaccuda

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$5–10, 21+

This clothing-optional gay dance party turns eight years old and is now sponsored by the gay dating app Growlr.

DANCE PARTY

Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$7, 21+

Mississippi Studios’ monthly queer & all-inclusive dance party features music from resident DJs Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha.

Sunday, Sept. 10

FUNDRAISER

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

10 a.m.

Portland International Raceway

$100+, all ages

If blending fitness with fundraising is your thing, you’re in for fun!

FESTIVAL

Bloody Mary Festival

11 a.m.

The North Warehouse

$45, 21+

Eighteen bars showcase their signature cocktails alongside almost a dozen food options.

FESTIVAL

3rd Annual Portland Korean Food Festival

1 p.m.

Ecotrust

$70–100, all ages

Kids eat free at this food festival, which coincides with the Korean American Coalition convention. Enjoy a single plate from a dozen chefs, so come hungry!

FILM

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$12, all ages

It’s 2001. What else do you really need to know? Screens on 70 mm as part of the Kubrick on Film series.

CABARET

Sashay Away Summer

8 p.m.

Santé Bar

Free, 21+

Drag queen Saint Syndrome sings standards and favorites to hail the end of summer.

FILM

The Shining (1980)

8 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Check out Ryan Morse’s November 2016 “Netflix and Chiller” article for our most recent description of The Shining. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.

DRAG QUEENS

Critical Mascara

10 p.m.

15 N Hancock (PICA)

$8–10, 21+

The final gathering of Pepper Pepper’s critically acclaimed Critical Mascara ball, which ends a five-year era of innovative, avant garde performances pushing the boundaries of gender.

MUSIC

Dave King Trucking Company

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$13 advance/$15 door, 21+

The Bad Plus drummer tours with guitar, bass, and saxophones, performing music from their latest release Surrounded By The Night.

Monday, Sept. 11

FILM

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

After traumatic forced rehabilitation, murderous youth Alex (Malcolm McDowell) finds himself defenseless against his brutal peers and empowered former victims. Part of the Kubrick on Film series.

FILM

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

7:30 p.m.

The Armory

Free, all ages

Review our 2017 Pride Guide for our last description of But I’m a Cheerleader.

INDIE ROCK

Cobi

9 p.m.

Bunk Bar

$12, 21+

The former Gentlemen Hall member tours in support of his debut singles.

INDIE ROCK

TOPS, She–Devil

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$14, 21+

The Canadian indie band tours in support of its new album, Sugar at the Gate.