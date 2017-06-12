Off-campus events: June 13–19

FEATURED EVENT

LGBTQ Pride Weekend

June 16–18

Numerous locations

All prices, all ages

Pride Month is the traditionally designated month for LGBTQ Americans to gather and celebrate each other, their community, and their perseverance over challenges like homophobia, transphobia and discrimination against HIV-positive patients. Sure, people like Milo Yiannopolous exist, corporations like Abercrombie & Fitch have no clue what Pride really means, and some out there try to erase queer people from traumatic history like the Orlando Massacre and the Holocaust, but still, we persist. Check out our staff-wide coverage of Pride here, and our Pride-specific events calendar here.

Tuesday, June 13

DANCE PARTY

Express Yourself

8 p.m.

Mississippi Pizza

Free, all ages

Body positive space featuring performance art and dance floor. Suggested donation of $5 will be collected to benefit the teenage girls victimized by accused murderer Jeremy Christian.

Wednesday, June 14

ART RECEPTION

Fresh

5:30 p.m.

The Dairy Building

Free, registration required

PSU’s largest graduating graphic design class, which includes numerous Vanguard employees, hosts a portfolio exhibition.

LECTURE

Orca Night

6 p.m.

Lucky Labrador

Free, all ages

Glossing over the shade of President Trump’s bullshit “Great Outdoors Month” declaration during Pride Month after trying to gut the National Parks System, it actually is Orca Awareness Month in Oregon. Defenders of Wildlife and Whale and Dolphin Conservation host an event to learn about what is at stake to ensure the orca’s continued survival. Minors permitted until 10 p.m.

FILM

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$6–10, all ages

Part of the monthly German Film Festival series, director Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s most beloved and controversial films is a campy, slightly experimental film with an all-female cast loosely based on his own obsession with a young actress. The film, originally panned by gay critics, screens on the 35th anniversary of his death.

Thursday, June 15

COMEDY

Showstravaganza!

7 p.m.

Circa 33

Free, 21+

Adam Pasi and Seattle’s Alyssa Yeoman headline this comedy showcase.

COMEDY

Neil Hamburger

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$18, 21+

This experimental anti-comedian has been the focus of feature films and has been booed and heckled around the world. John C. Reilly and Tim & Eric are really into him.

Friday, June 16

COMEDY

Bitch Sesh

6 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$37.50, all ages

Comedians Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider tour America and talk about BRAVO’s Real Housewives reality TV franchise.

COMEDY

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine, The Lucky Stars

7:45 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$30–65, 21+

If Neil Hamburger didn’t satiate your craving for Vegas Strip parody acts, you’ll be in the front row for the swing band sending up rap, metal and rock songs in the lounge style for almost 20 years.

AIR GUITAR

Northwest U.S. Air Guitar Semi-Finals

8 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$15, 21+

Winners of tonight’s air guitar contest will compete against some of the country’s best air guitar players in Washington, D.C.

NIGHTLIFE

Spend the Night

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

Free, 21+

DJs Auscultation (Seattle) and Aos (BLNKSTRS) play music, tunes and/or cuts.

NIGHTLIFE

Strange Babes

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

The DJ collective spins tunes and original mixes.

NIGHTLIFE

The Cave

10 p.m.

Black Book

Free, 21+

Hear rap, R&B and club music at one of the coolest spaces in Old Town’s “Entertainment” District.

Saturday, June 17

DANCE CLASS

The Infamous Nina Nightshade

1:30 p.m.

Znama Studio

$25, all ages

Burlesque performer Nina Nightshade is teaching a weekly series on her burlesque dance secrets. Last week, she taught her students about how to move with different fabrics, and this week she focuses on fluidity and poise, drawing from belly dance, classic burlesque and contemporary dance traditions.

ART RECEPTION

JUNTEENTH BBQ | nat turner project

4 p.m.

C3:Initiative

Free, all ages

nat turner project, C3’s Artist-n-Residence, hosts a barbeque featuring music from Zed Kenzo x ADOS 33, art featuring Jaleesa Johnston and Sharyll Burroughs, poetry from Olivia Olivia, and facepainting from Jamaaliz Jamjam Roberts.

JAZZ

I Put a Spell on You: A Tribute to Nina Simone

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$20–24, all ages

LaRhonda Steele and the Adrian Martin Sextet play standards by one of the Civil Rights Movement’s most important musicians.

BOOK TOUR

Sex Witch Talent Show

8 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10–12, all ages

To promote their new books, Striptastic! and Witches, Sluts, Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive, authors Jacqueline Frances and Kristen J. Sollee host Kristen Korvette, Jacq the Stripper, Kathleen Boudwin, Ev’Yan Whitney, Sophia St. James, Wanda Bones, Julia Laxer, Rummy Rose, Wendy Weiss and more for a night of performance art, comedy and sex magick. (I feel like an idiot for not using “talent show” in my book marketing final exam.)

ALT POP

Amy Shark

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$10–12, 21+

The atmospheric, moody Australian vocalist tours in support of her new E.P., Night Thinker.

Sunday, June 18

ROCK

Corey Feldman, Corey’s Angels

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–74, 21+

The actor/singer went viral in September 2016, a simpler time when hot messes went viral and didn’t wind up in the Oval Office, for a mildly bizarre daytime TV performance of a song that for some reason has Snoop Dogg’s name attached. Check back for our experimental review of the show.

DANCE PARTY

Super Kawaii Party

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

Celebrate two years of Portland’s most kawaii dance party, playing J-Pop, K-Pop, Happy Hardcore and more related to anime. Cosplay strongly encouraged.

Monday, June 19

INDIE ROCK

COIN

8 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$15.50–18.50, 21+

Nashville-based COIN have opened for Walk the Moon, Passion Pit, Young the Giant, Neon Trees and more, and are inspired by ’80s new wave pop.

SYNTH POP

Lo Moon, Small Million

9 p.m.

Bunk Bar

$8–10, 21+

L.A.-based Lo Moon are a mix of The xx and Phil Collins, and are joined by local support.