Off-campus events: June 27–July 3

FEATURED EVENT
CONVENTION
Oz Con 2017
June 30–July 2
Airport Sheraton
$17.50–72, all ages
This annual convention celebrates the work of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard of Oz and numerous other books. This year focuses on his eleventh book, The Lost Princess of Oz. There will be costume contests, games, trivia, cosplay, a banquet, a riverboat cruise and more.
Tuesday, June 27
FILM
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Multiple dates and times thru June 29
Cinema 21/Hollywood Theater
$7–9, 17+
Beatriz’ (Salma Hayek’s) car breaks down at her clients’ home, who then invite her to their dinner party, where tensions over race, class and conflicting ideology ensue.
COMEDY
Who’s The Ross?
9 p.m.
Dante’s
$3, 21+
Aaron Ross’ 9+ year old late-night comedy talk show hosts its 700th episode. Musical guests include Nathan Baumgarter (And And And), Rasheed Jamal, Maze Koroma, Mandy Payne (Skull Diver), and more.
Wednesday, June 28
FILM
The Fifth Element (1997)
5:30 p.m. (multiple dates/times)
Mission Theater
$3–4, all ages
McMenamins screens this Bruce Willis/Mila Jovovich/Gary Oldman sci-fi fantasy for its 20th anniversary. Jean Paul Gaultier designed the costumes, FYI.
COMEDY
Portland’s Funniest Person Contest
7/10 p.m. (also June 29, same time but different comedians)
Helium Comedy Club
$10, 21+
Preliminary round of the annual stand-up comedy contest will pit dozens of hilarious Portlanders against each other as the audience advances them forward with laughs.
Thursday, June 29
FILM
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
6:30 p.m.
Cinema 21
$6–8.50, all ages
Part of Oz Con. Film historian and Emmy-winning producer John Fricke introduces the film and hosts and Q&A and trivia session after the film for prizes.
WORKSHOP
Sexing the Transman
7 p.m.
Catalyst: A Sex Positive Place
$15, 18+
Pioneering transgender porn star Buck Angel hosts a talk based on his 2011 documentary of the same name, which “will explore how to affirm and acknowledge individual gender and sexuality, the effects of testosterone on trans men and how to let go of social constructs in order to become more comfortable and self accepting.” Dance party afterward.
MUSIC
Makrokosmos Project
Vestas (1417 NW Everett)
5–10 p.m.
The annual new music celebration starts at 5 p.m. with a food+wine happy hour and early Steve Reich pieces played by Portland Percussion Group. Other contemporary composers featured include John Adams, Kenji Bunch, Augusta Read Thomas, Branic Howard, and Michael Johanson. Concludes with a performance of Reich’s Six Pianos.
FILM
Casablanca (1942)
8:30 p.m. (also screening June 28–30)
Mission Theater
$3–4, all ages
If you’ve never seen this cinematic classic before, or if you’ve seen it hundreds of times, let me tell you: Donald Trump has made this movie WAY more poignant and timely.
Friday, June 30
MUSIC
Animal Collective, Stephen Malkmus
7 p.m.
Roseland Theater
$26–30, all ages
Roseland hosts the experimental pop band—featuring Noah Lennox aka Panda Bear, David Portner aka Avey Tare, and Brian Weitz aka Geologist—touring their recent album Painting With, supported by Stephen Malkmus aka the guy from Pavement.
COMEDY
Bob Saget
7:30/10 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
Sold out, 21+
Known for more than Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, the comedian comes to Portland for two shows featuring his trademark brand of humor.
DANCE PARTY
Snap! ’90s Dance Party
9 p.m.
Holocene
$7, 21+
Holocene’s monthly ’90s dance party with music from Doc Adams, Colin Jones and DJ Freaky Outyy.
Saturday, July 1
FILM
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)
7 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
Screening in 35mm. Elliott (Henry Thomas) and his little sister (Drew Barrymore) find and befriend a mysterious alien in suburban California that he names E.T., and I’m pretty sure everyone knows what happens. Screening as part of the “Spielberg on Film” series.
NIGHTLIFE
Underbear
9 p.m.
The Eagle PDX
$3, 21+
A dance party for bears, with go-go boys, music and an underwear contest.
Sunday, July 2
DRAG
Shea Couleé
3 p.m.
Star Theater
$22–50, 21+
Club Kai-Kai’s new summer concert series, TEA, features the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 Top 4 finalist alongside local drag from Shitney Houston, Nae Nae Dominatrix, Rakeem, Flawless Shade and Diva Dott, and music from Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha.
NIGHTLIFE
Sad Day
9 p.m.
Lovecraft Bar
$10, 21+
The saddest monthly drag and dance party in Portland.
KARAOKE
Satanaroke
11 p.m.
The Know
Free, 21+
Satan-themed karaoke night.
Monday, July 3
NIGHTLIFE
Hustle & Drone, Boone Howard, Dan Dan, DJ Dirty Red
8 p.m.
Dig A Pony
Free, 21+
Escape the heat with cool ambient music and patriotic booze slushies.
ROCK
Gaytheist, A Volcano, Maximum Mad
9 p.m.
World Famous Kenton Club
Free, 21+
Gaytheist holds a show in support of their second album and upcoming tour. (Also playing The Know on July 1st.)