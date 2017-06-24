Off-campus events: June 27–July 3

FEATURED EVENT

CONVENTION

Oz Con 2017

June 30–July 2

Airport Sheraton

$17.50–72, all ages

This annual convention celebrates the work of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard of Oz and numerous other books. This year focuses on his eleventh book, The Lost Princess of Oz. There will be costume contests, games, trivia, cosplay, a banquet, a riverboat cruise and more.

Tuesday, June 27

FILM

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Multiple dates and times thru June 29

Cinema 21/Hollywood Theater

$7–9, 17+

Beatriz’ (Salma Hayek’s) car breaks down at her clients’ home, who then invite her to their dinner party, where tensions over race, class and conflicting ideology ensue.

COMEDY

Who’s The Ross?

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$3, 21+

Aaron Ross’ 9+ year old late-night comedy talk show hosts its 700th episode. Musical guests include Nathan Baumgarter (And And And), Rasheed Jamal, Maze Koroma, Mandy Payne (Skull Diver), and more.

Wednesday, June 28

FILM

The Fifth Element (1997)

5:30 p.m. (multiple dates/times)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

McMenamins screens this Bruce Willis/Mila Jovovich/Gary Oldman sci-fi fantasy for its 20th anniversary. Jean Paul Gaultier designed the costumes, FYI.

COMEDY

Portland’s Funniest Person Contest

7/10 p.m. (also June 29, same time but different comedians)

Helium Comedy Club

$10, 21+

Preliminary round of the annual stand-up comedy contest will pit dozens of hilarious Portlanders against each other as the audience advances them forward with laughs.

Thursday, June 29

FILM

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

6:30 p.m.

Cinema 21

$6–8.50, all ages

Part of Oz Con. Film historian and Emmy-winning producer John Fricke introduces the film and hosts and Q&A and trivia session after the film for prizes.

WORKSHOP

Sexing the Transman

7 p.m.

Catalyst: A Sex Positive Place

$15, 18+

Pioneering transgender porn star Buck Angel hosts a talk based on his 2011 documentary of the same name, which “will explore how to affirm and acknowledge individual gender and sexuality, the effects of testosterone on trans men and how to let go of social constructs in order to become more comfortable and self accepting.” Dance party afterward.

MUSIC

Makrokosmos Project

Vestas (1417 NW Everett)

5–10 p.m.

The annual new music celebration starts at 5 p.m. with a food+wine happy hour and early Steve Reich pieces played by Portland Percussion Group. Other contemporary composers featured include John Adams, Kenji Bunch, Augusta Read Thomas, Branic Howard, and Michael Johanson. Concludes with a performance of Reich’s Six Pianos.

FILM

Casablanca (1942)

8:30 p.m. (also screening June 28–30)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

If you’ve never seen this cinematic classic before, or if you’ve seen it hundreds of times, let me tell you: Donald Trump has made this movie WAY more poignant and timely.

Friday, June 30

MUSIC

Animal Collective, Stephen Malkmus

7 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$26–30, all ages

Roseland hosts the experimental pop band—featuring Noah Lennox aka Panda Bear, David Portner aka Avey Tare, and Brian Weitz aka Geologist—touring their recent album Painting With, supported by Stephen Malkmus aka the guy from Pavement.

COMEDY

Bob Saget

7:30/10 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

Sold out, 21+

Known for more than Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, the comedian comes to Portland for two shows featuring his trademark brand of humor.

DANCE PARTY

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$7, 21+

Holocene’s monthly ’90s dance party with music from Doc Adams, Colin Jones and DJ Freaky Outyy.

Saturday, July 1

FILM

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Screening in 35mm. Elliott (Henry Thomas) and his little sister (Drew Barrymore) find and befriend a mysterious alien in suburban California that he names E.T., and I’m pretty sure everyone knows what happens. Screening as part of the “Spielberg on Film” series.

NIGHTLIFE

Underbear

9 p.m.

The Eagle PDX

$3, 21+

A dance party for bears, with go-go boys, music and an underwear contest.

Sunday, July 2

DRAG

Shea Couleé

3 p.m.

Star Theater

$22–50, 21+

Club Kai-Kai’s new summer concert series, TEA, features the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 Top 4 finalist alongside local drag from Shitney Houston, Nae Nae Dominatrix, Rakeem, Flawless Shade and Diva Dott, and music from Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha.

NIGHTLIFE

Sad Day

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

The saddest monthly drag and dance party in Portland.

KARAOKE

Satanaroke

11 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

Satan-themed karaoke night.

Monday, July 3

NIGHTLIFE

Hustle & Drone, Boone Howard, Dan Dan, DJ Dirty Red

8 p.m.

Dig A Pony

Free, 21+

Escape the heat with cool ambient music and patriotic booze slushies.

ROCK

Gaytheist, A Volcano, Maximum Mad

9 p.m.

World Famous Kenton Club

Free, 21+

Gaytheist holds a show in support of their second album and upcoming tour. (Also playing The Know on July 1st.)