Off-campus events: June 6–12

Portland Horror Film Festival

June 8–10

Hollywood Theatre

$16–55, all ages

Second annual mass screening of 40+ local and international horror films.

Thursday, June 8

CABARET

BOYeurism

7:30 p.m.

Star Theater

$15–30, 21+

This quarterly mostly male revue celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with performances from drag, music, contemporary dance and circus artists, including House of Ada, Niki Villiarimo, Elastico, Sean Sellek, Malicious Allure, Johnny Nuriel, Alexis Campbell Starr and Isaiah Esquire.

THEATER

Avenue Q

7:30 p.m.(playing thru July 8)

Triangle Productions

$15–35, all ages

This irreverent musical classic features profane puppets asking life’s tough, politically incorrect questions.

CABARET

Chippendales

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$25–80, 21+

The legendary all-male revue brings a touring company to Portland.

Friday, June 9

SINGER-SONGWRITER

David Archuleta

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$35–125, all ages

The American Idol season 7 runner up returns to Portland in support of his new E.P., Orion.

DANCE PARTY

Kuch Kuch Hota Gay

9 p.m.

Secret Society

$9–13, 21+

The LGBTQ Pride version of Jai Ho! Dance Party, with henna, dance lessons and more.

DANCE PARTY

Dance Yourself Clean

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–8, 21+

Monthly indie dance party.

COMEDY

Michael Ian Black

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$25, 21+

The actor and author has appeared all over TV and Netflix and comes to Portland to do a standup set drawing on his illustrious career.

NIGHTLIFE

NecroNancy

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$6, 21+

Drag and cabaret performers Anastasia Euthanasia, Faun Dae, Laura Blake, Wanda Bones, Daphne Fauna, SicHorni Beaver, Keegan, Uma Legend, Nae Nae Dominatrix and Carina vie for the 2017 Miss Gendered No Beauty pageant title (and literally nothing else). From every entry donated $2 go to SMYRC.

NIGHTLIFE

Cake: Your All Inclusive Hip-Hop Night

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

DJs Automaton and Ronin Roc play cuts at this LBGTQ POC-centered dance party. Hosted by Coco Madrid (House of Coco, Snap! ’90s Dance Party, Act Right).

Saturday, June 10

CULTURE

Portland Midsummer Scandinavian Festival

11 a.m.

Oaks Amusement Park

$7–8, all ages

The next time someone says there’s no such thing as Straight Pride or White Pride, tell them this exists (without forcing patrons of this festival to suffer their presence).

ROCK

Def Leopard, Poison, Tesla, XXX

7 p.m.

MODA Center

$29.50–350+, all ages

Questioning if Brett Michaels will sign my Rock of Love Bus DVD set.

CULTURE

Rose City Beard & Mustache Competition

7 p.m.

Dante’s

$20, 21+

Third annual competition for growing facial hair.

COUNTRY

Cash’d Out: Tribute to Johnny Cash

7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$17–20, 21+

Nationally touring Johnny Cash tribute band comes to Portland.

NIGHTLIFE

DJ Dad Rock

10 p.m.

Star Bar

Free, 21+

Officially starting the (false) rumor that DJ Dad Rock is the alter ego of our photo editor; but who is this performer, really?

Sunday, June 11

OPENING RECEPTION

Grand Opening

Noon

Oregon Jewish Museum & Center for Holocaust Education

Free, all ages

OJMCHE celebrates the opening of its new location.

ROCK

The Dandy Warhols, The Hugs

3/8 p.m.

Star Theater

$15–25, all ages / 21+

One of Portland’s most famous native rock bands plays two hometown shows: the matinee is all ages and the later show is 21+.

Monday, June 12

PERFORMANCE ART

Inclusive Arts Vibe Dance Company

4:30 p.m.

Rosewood Initiative

Free, all ages

This unique dance company features performers of all ages and physical ability, whose performances “delve into a myriad of emotions of raw truths, sassiness, hope and humor expressing the full human experience in the company’s innovative choreography.” Their new show is called “Chickens and Cheese Pizza.”

FILM

It Comes At Night (2017)

7/9:15 p.m. (multiple dates/times)

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This new horror film has had minimal press promotion, yet an annoying effective Facebook trailer makes me want to see it: in this psychological thriller, a man protecting his family from an unknown global threat compromises the system keeping them alive by saving a desperate family on the run.

FILM

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

8:50 p.m. (screening multiple dates thru June 15)

Laurelhurst Theater

$4, 21+

Emma Watson’s take as Belle of the Disney animated classic has been largely well-received by critics and audiences alike. I take it now that I see behind-the-scenes memes of this film, though, it has run its promotional campaign, and you can write about it on social media without fear of spoiling it.