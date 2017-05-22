Off-campus events: May 23–29

Featured Event

FOLK ROCK

Corey Harper

Wednesday, May 24, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$10–12, 21+

The Portland native and Justin Bieber/Harry Styles doppelgänger comes home to play his debut EP, On the Run. Read our review at psuvanguard.com.

Tuesday, May 23

ART SHOW

RAW: Verse

7 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$22–30, all ages

Art show and market featuring 50+ Portland artists specializing in everything from paintings and photography to makeup and music. Hosted by Aaron Ross.

COMEDY

Test Pilot

7 p.m.

Curious Comedy

$5, all ages

Portland standup comedians pitch TV pilots, and the audience decides whose TV show gets greenlit and whose ends up in production hell. Laughter guaranteed.

PUN ROCK

Mommy Longlegs, the Bedrooms, Mr. Wrong

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$7, 21+

These Seattle joke rockers are anything but a joke, using clever wordplay extensively throughout their songs.

Wednesday, May 24

ART TALK

Carlin Brown

4 p.m.

Melanie Flood Projects

Free, all ages

The PSU MFA candidate gives a gallery talk on her thesis exhibition, What else is a window.

INDIE ROCK

Foxygen, Reptaliens, Kingdom of Not

8:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$20–22, all ages

Indie rock duo Foxygen tours in support of their new album Hang. Hear them before they play Sasquatch.

NIGHTLIFE

Spankbank presents: Dad?!

9 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

House of Smashley presents this queer dad-themed dance party, with music from DJs Vera Rubin, Pocket Rock-It and Sappho.

HIP-HOP

T.I.

9 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$40–300, all ages

The Atlanta rapper brings Cool Nutz, YungMil, Jake Sierra Music + DJ DropKid and LeekDaBarber with him on The Hustle Gang Tour.

Thursday, May 25

DRAG

Lady Bunny in: Transjester

6 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$15–40, all ages

The Wigstock founder tours a new show of storytelling and pop culture parody.

FUNK

Divinity Roxx, Vega Black

7 p.m.

Firkin Tavern

Free, 21+

It truly might be an error that a musician who has supported the likes of Beyoncé, Patti LaBelle, Erika Badu and Victor Wooten would be playing a free show. Bring money even if it is free; artists of this caliber must be supported.

CABARET

Sign of the Beast Burlesque

8 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$10, 21+

This is a mini-version of the contender for Willamette Week‘s Best Specialty Event in Portland 2017, aiming to raise funds for this summer’s full festival. Burlesque dancers perform to heavy metal, both national and local.

R&B

Blossom, Phone Call, DNVN

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$8, 21+

Some of Portland’s best electro-funk inspired music.

Friday, May 26

CABARET

Geeklesque from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

6 p.m.

Paris Theater

$18–150, 21+

A dozen burlesque performers pay homage to the Star Wars film empire the day after Star Wars: A New Hope‘s 40th birthday.

FUNDRAISER

5th Annual Women’s Arm Wrestling Tournament

6:30 p.m.

High Water Mark Lounge

$5, 21+

This tournament of femme upper body strength benefits the Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls.

FILM

Harold & Maude (1971)

7 & 10 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$15–18, all ages

The Harold & Maude Squad plays the live orchestral score for two screenings of the misfit film classic that (spoiler) will absolutely make you cry. Donations are being accepted for the Oregon Food Bank.

HOUSE MUSIC

Borgeous

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$22–33, 18+

The L.A. based DJ comes to Portland on his House of Borgeous tour.

DANCE PARTY

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$7, 21+

DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty play hip-hop, house and R&B curated from throughout the last decade of the 20th century. Did you know: 2017 marks the last year to feature 18-year-olds born in the 20th century? Time sure flies!

NIGHTLIFE

Club Kai-Kai

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$5–10, 21+

Pre-Pride edition of the monthly queer dance party/drag ball. Performances by Cookie Couture (Seattle), Babie More, Becky Gold, Sean Chamberlain and Phallus Johnson.

Saturday, May 27

NIGHTLIFE

8th Annual Portland Prom

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$20–25, 21+

Whether you never had a prom or just can’t get over the magic of being allowed to drink in a $15 tiara, this is your night. Sponsored by Jim Beam.

KARAOKE

Stoner Karaoke

9 p.m.

NW Cannabis Club

Free, 21+

Singing in public in front of strangers while stoned? What could possibly go wrong?

DANCE PARTY

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$15, 21+

Portland’s longest-running monthly queer dance party returns with special guest Thorgy Thor (RuPaul‘s Drag Race).

DANCE PARTY

Nuggets Night a Go-Go

10 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

Free, 21+

This dance party plays the lost tunes of the ’60s: psychedelic rock, R&B, garage rock and more spun by DJ Drew Groove.

Sunday, May 28

NOT CHURCH

Deepening Our Magic with the Pentacle of Self-Worth

1 p.m.

Location TBD

$25–60, all ages

Blue Iris Mystery School graduate Dusty Dmitri Bloomingheart hosts a beginners-intermediate class on Colette Gardiner’s Pentacle of Self-Worth, focusing on empowerment and magical skill-building. [email protected] by May 25 for location, etc.

COUNTRY

Portland Country Underground, The Quick & Easy Boys

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$12–15, 21+

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 76th birthday with these local country artists.

ROCK

Sparkle Bitch Ball

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10–12, 21+

Rare Monk, Foxy Lemon and Skull Diver play the release party for Skull Diver’s new album Chemical Tomb and the music video for lead single “8 Pack 8 Legs.” Glitter, glitz and glam attire recommended/required.

Monday, May 29

FILM

Top Gun (1986)

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5, all ages

While that “edgy” Quentin Tarantino monologue on this film is actually old enough to be in grad school and write film analyses nobody will read, your box office receipts for this show benefit the Portland-area nonprofit Feed the Hungry, Inc.

MUSIC

Os Battles

9 p.m.

Dig A Pony

Free, 21+

This DJ plays synth pop, new wave, and Italo disco, perfect for this chill-ass lounge.

GOTH

Black Mass

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

Hear goth, industrial and new wave music at this weekly dance party.