Off-campus events: May 30–June 5

Featured Event

PUNK ROCK

Queer as in Fuck You Fest

June 2–3

Black Water Bar

$5–10, 21+

Over a dozen queercore musicians are spread out over two nights in celebration of the angry queers that make space for the LGBTQ community in hardcore and punk spaces.

Tuesday, May 30

WALKING TOUR

Lair Hill Neighborhood Tour

10 a.m.

Architectural Heritage Center

$12–20, all ages

Learn about lawyer and newspaper editor William Lair and why he is named after Portland’s oldest residential neighborhood, along with detailed history about notable buildings and how the neighborhood, once home to Portland’s early immigrant populations, was “impacted by urban renewal and freeway development.”

FILM

1987: The Year in Videos

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

View this curated collection of music videos, mixed with historic news clips and ad footage, that create a visual portrait of the year 1987, including offerings from The Cure, Guns n’ Roses, Whitney Houston, LL Cool J, Suzanne Vega, Whitesnake, Depeche Mode, Siouxsie & the Banshees and more.

NIGHTLIFE

Emo Nite PDX

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

The official Portland off-shoot of the semi-controversial L.A. emo dance party.

Wednesday, May 31

FILM

A Quiet Passion (2016)

4:30 & 6 p.m. (screening May 30–June 1)

Cinema 21

$6–8.50, all ages

This critically acclaimed British biopic starring Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson would have been a contender for Best Film of 2016 if it had received a limited release in the U.S.

JAZZ

Hot 8 Brass Band, LoveBomb Go-Go

8:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$18–23, 21+

The NOLA boys on brass are more than jazz, big band, funk or soul. They’re a huge, sweaty dance party, and they brought a local marching band to reinforce the good times.

Thursday, June 1

FILM

Santa Sangre (1989)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Legendary surrealist filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s dark psychological horror is loosely based on the true story of a Mexican serial killer released from a mental hospital.

COMEDY

Barbara Holm Believes in You

7:30 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

Free, 21+

Caitlin Weierhauser, Katie Nguyen and David Mascorro are accomplished comedians in their own right, and join the Portland standup queen’s First Thursday comedy night.

Friday, June 2

ART OPENING

Burials

6 p.m.

Pushdot Studio

Free, all ages

Opening reception for a R.A.C.C. funded exhibition of new fantasy photography based on death rituals from queer photographer Sean M. Johnson.

FOLK ROCK

Joan Osborne

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$32.50–35, all ages

The “One of Us” singer plays a set of Bob Dylan standards.

FASHION

COLTY Season 1

8 p.m.

Bespoke Accessories Group

$22.09, 18+

Launch party for the leather-based fashion line’s website and first collection of harnesses, bags and other accessories.

FILM

The Room (2003)

10:45 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7, all ages

Cinema 21 is to Tommy Wiseau’s lé disaster masterpiece as Clinton Street Theater is to Rocky Horror Picture Show: come cheer and jeer at this movie house’s traditional late night screening. The A.V. Club wrote a guide in 2009 that explains what you should do when you experience this film in public.

Saturday, June 3

FAMILY

Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music

10:30 a.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Colosseum

$13–40, all ages

All your and your kids’ favorite childhood friends leave their new home at HBO for a national tour of songs, laughter and educational fun with muppets.

PARTY

Starlight Parade Pre-Party

4 p.m.

Dante’s

Free, 21+

The Portland street performer and local legend known as Elvis is the grand marshall of this year’s Starlight Parade. Come celebrate his appointment and career ahead of the parade.

FUNK ROCK

Princess

9 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$30–35, all ages

Tribute band featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum pays tribute to Prince.

DANCE PARTY

Yeezy Nite

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

Tribute Night and Ante Up PDX celebrate Yeezus’ 40th birthday playing Kanye West remixes, classics and rarities and features a Ye-themed photo booth for people who love Kanye like Kanye loves Kanye.

DRAG

OKURRRRRR!

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$15–30, 21+

Ann Pyne’s monthly drag dance party features a headlining appearance from Manilla Luzon (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3, MTV’s Made).

Sunday, June 4

DANCE PARTY

Bridge Club

3 p.m.

Produce Row

$5–8, 21+

DJ Mercedes headlines this regular dance party at its new home, supported by resident DJs Casual Aztec, HOLD MY HAND, Orographic, Pocket Rock-It and Troubled Youth.

DRAG

22nd Annual All-Ages Show

5 p.m.

Darcelle XV Showplace

$5, all ages

On top of being a Portland treasure, Darcelle XV is the reigning world record holder of World’s Oldest Drag Queen, and once a year performs for all the children, legendary or not.

Monday, June 5

GAMES

Hello Neighborhood Knight

4 p.m.

Game Knight Lounge

$4, 21+

Patrons whose IDs have a 97211 or 97227 ZIP Code don’t have to pay cover at Portland’s newest board game pub, which has a collection of almost 500 games.

VARIETY

Sweet n’ Juicy Variety Show

7 p.m.

Triple Nickel Pub

Free, 21+

The band Sweet n’ Juicy headlines this variety night where local musicians and comedians show off their work. The evening concludes with an open jam session.

SYNTH MUSIC

Hustle and Drone, Gold Casio, Reptaliens

9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$5–10, 21+

Live projections, LED visuals, and a gold photo booth can be found at this synth night headlined by the new project from former Portugal. The Man keyboardist Ryan Neighbors. Wear gold, pony boy.