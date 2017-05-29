Off-campus events: May 30–June 5

Featured Event
PUNK ROCK
Queer as in Fuck You Fest
June 2–3
Black Water Bar
$5–10, 21+
Over a dozen queercore musicians are spread out over two nights in celebration of the angry queers that make space for the LGBTQ community in hardcore and punk spaces.
Tuesday, May 30
WALKING TOUR
Lair Hill Neighborhood Tour
10 a.m.
Architectural Heritage Center
$12–20, all ages
Learn about lawyer and newspaper editor William Lair and why he is named after Portland’s oldest residential neighborhood, along with detailed history about notable buildings and how the neighborhood, once home to Portland’s early immigrant populations, was “impacted by urban renewal and freeway development.”
FILM
1987: The Year in Videos
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
View this curated collection of music videos, mixed with historic news clips and ad footage, that create a visual portrait of the year 1987, including offerings from The Cure, Guns n’ Roses, Whitney Houston, LL Cool J, Suzanne Vega, Whitesnake, Depeche Mode, Siouxsie & the Banshees and more.
NIGHTLIFE
Emo Nite PDX
9 p.m.
Holocene
$10, 21+
The official Portland off-shoot of the semi-controversial L.A. emo dance party.
Wednesday, May 31
FILM
A Quiet Passion (2016)
4:30 & 6 p.m. (screening May 30–June 1)
Cinema 21
$6–8.50, all ages
This critically acclaimed British biopic starring Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson would have been a contender for Best Film of 2016 if it had received a limited release in the U.S.
JAZZ
Hot 8 Brass Band, LoveBomb Go-Go
8:30 p.m.
Wonder Ballroom
$18–23, 21+
The NOLA boys on brass are more than jazz, big band, funk or soul. They’re a huge, sweaty dance party, and they brought a local marching band to reinforce the good times.
Thursday, June 1
FILM
Santa Sangre (1989)
7 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
Legendary surrealist filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s dark psychological horror is loosely based on the true story of a Mexican serial killer released from a mental hospital.
COMEDY
Barbara Holm Believes in You
7:30 p.m.
Bossanova Ballroom
Free, 21+
Caitlin Weierhauser, Katie Nguyen and David Mascorro are accomplished comedians in their own right, and join the Portland standup queen’s First Thursday comedy night.
Friday, June 2
ART OPENING
Burials
6 p.m.
Pushdot Studio
Free, all ages
Opening reception for a R.A.C.C. funded exhibition of new fantasy photography based on death rituals from queer photographer Sean M. Johnson.
FOLK ROCK
Joan Osborne
7 p.m.
Aladdin Theater
$32.50–35, all ages
The “One of Us” singer plays a set of Bob Dylan standards.
FASHION
COLTY Season 1
8 p.m.
Bespoke Accessories Group
$22.09, 18+
Launch party for the leather-based fashion line’s website and first collection of harnesses, bags and other accessories.
FILM
The Room (2003)
10:45 p.m.
Cinema 21
$7, all ages
Cinema 21 is to Tommy Wiseau’s lé disaster masterpiece as Clinton Street Theater is to Rocky Horror Picture Show: come cheer and jeer at this movie house’s traditional late night screening. The A.V. Club wrote a guide in 2009 that explains what you should do when you experience this film in public.
Saturday, June 3
FAMILY
Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music
10:30 a.m.
Veteran’s Memorial Colosseum
$13–40, all ages
All your and your kids’ favorite childhood friends leave their new home at HBO for a national tour of songs, laughter and educational fun with muppets.
PARTY
Starlight Parade Pre-Party
4 p.m.
Dante’s
Free, 21+
The Portland street performer and local legend known as Elvis is the grand marshall of this year’s Starlight Parade. Come celebrate his appointment and career ahead of the parade.
FUNK ROCK
Princess
9 p.m.
Wonder Ballroom
$30–35, all ages
Tribute band featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum pays tribute to Prince.
DANCE PARTY
Yeezy Nite
9 p.m.
Holocene
$10, 21+
Tribute Night and Ante Up PDX celebrate Yeezus’ 40th birthday playing Kanye West remixes, classics and rarities and features a Ye-themed photo booth for people who love Kanye like Kanye loves Kanye.
DRAG
OKURRRRRR!
10 p.m.
Funhouse Lounge
$15–30, 21+
Ann Pyne’s monthly drag dance party features a headlining appearance from Manilla Luzon (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3, MTV’s Made).
Sunday, June 4
DANCE PARTY
Bridge Club
3 p.m.
Produce Row
$5–8, 21+
DJ Mercedes headlines this regular dance party at its new home, supported by resident DJs Casual Aztec, HOLD MY HAND, Orographic, Pocket Rock-It and Troubled Youth.
DRAG
22nd Annual All-Ages Show
5 p.m.
Darcelle XV Showplace
$5, all ages
On top of being a Portland treasure, Darcelle XV is the reigning world record holder of World’s Oldest Drag Queen, and once a year performs for all the children, legendary or not.
Monday, June 5
GAMES
Hello Neighborhood Knight
4 p.m.
Game Knight Lounge
$4, 21+
Patrons whose IDs have a 97211 or 97227 ZIP Code don’t have to pay cover at Portland’s newest board game pub, which has a collection of almost 500 games.
VARIETY
Sweet n’ Juicy Variety Show
7 p.m.
Triple Nickel Pub
Free, 21+
The band Sweet n’ Juicy headlines this variety night where local musicians and comedians show off their work. The evening concludes with an open jam session.
SYNTH MUSIC
Hustle and Drone, Gold Casio, Reptaliens
9 p.m.
Doug Fir Lounge
$5–10, 21+
Live projections, LED visuals, and a gold photo booth can be found at this synth night headlined by the new project from former Portugal. The Man keyboardist Ryan Neighbors. Wear gold, pony boy.