Off-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 5-11

FILM

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Dec. 8–12 (no screening Dec. 10)

Clinton Street Theater

$8, all ages

Not clear if KBOO is sponsoring the sub or the dub of this anime film loosely based on a now 114-year-old novel about three men who discover an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve (changed to three homeless people in ’00s Tokyo).

Tuesday, Dec. 5

CABARET

Lady Stockholm’s Winter Holiday Show

7 p.m.

Star Theater

$15–20, 21+

Lady Stockholm’s burlesque theatrical productions sees her haunted by spirits in her mansion, portrayed by a dozen burlesque and boylesque performers.

LECTURE

Treknology: The Real-Life Sciences Behind Star Trek‘s Technology

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$8–15, all ages

Theoretical physicist and author Ethan Siegel, PhD, discusses his book, which shares its title with his Science on Tap talk.

THEATER

Twist Your Dickens

7:30 p.m. (staged through Dec. 31)

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

$25–82, all ages

This A Christmas Carol parody adds an improv comedy twist and usually sells out.

FILM

Strike of the Panther (1988)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$7–9, all ages

One of a duo of Australian martial arts movies, the other being Day of the Panther. With Strike of the Panther, Jason Blade (Edward Stazak) rescues the daughter of a powerful businessman from a Dalkeith brothel. Later, Blade’s girlfriend gets kidnapped by a drug lord.

DRAG

The Shit Show

8 p.m.

Local Lounge

Free, 21+

Nae Nae Dominatrix and four drag queens entertain patrons on $1 Taco Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

ART RECEPTION

Jake Johnson + Josh Gates

4 p.m.

Alberta Street Pub

Free, all ages

One of our contributors is featured prominently in this duo art exhibition, on view through Jan 16.

WORKSHOP

SEO & Google Analytics 101

4 p.m.

Jupiter Hotel

$34–55, all ages

Learn the basics of how to boost your website’s ranking in search engine results and track who is looking at your website.

INDIE ROCK

Peach Pit

6 p.m.

Analog Cafe & Little Theater

$10–12, all ages

The Canadian indie rock band comes to Portland in support of their new album Being So Normal.

FILM

Contact (1997)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$7–9, all ages

Not to be confused with The Contact, a South Korean film that is also turning 20. Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) tries to save the SETI program by establishing contact with aliens.

FILM

The Snow Queen (1986)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–8, all ages

The Finnish, now 31-year-old version of the classic Hans Christian Anderson story screens through Church of Film.

ALT-POP

Jhené Aiko, Willow Smith, Kodie Shane, Kitty Cash

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$28, all ages

Jhené Aiko’s show was sold out recently, but the venue released some last-minute tickets. Snatch those tix. Are you even looking at that lineup?!

FILM

Home Alone (1990)

8:30 p.m.

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defends his family home from intruders in the classic holiday family movie.

DANCE PARTY

Noche Libre

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5, 21+

Latin groove dance party with music from Luz Elena Mendoza, Jene Etheridge and Emily Prado.

Thursday, Dec. 7

GALA

Precipice Fund Awards & PICA Winter Social

6 p.m.

PICA @ Hancock

Free, all ages

Find out who won the Precipice Fund Awards, an artist grant program between $500–5,000. Dance party after the awards grant with music by DJs Light Asylum and VNPRT.

FILM

Kon-Tiki (1950)

6:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This Oscar-winning documentary chronicles Thor Heyerdahl’s raft expedition from Peru to the Polynesian Islands. Screening benefits the Human Access Project.

COMEDY

Queer: An Open Mic

7:30 p.m.

Local Lounge

$10, 21+

Standup comedians Rochelle Cote and Kevin Johnston lead an open mic comedy night to benefit Food Not Bombs PDX.

ART RECEPTION

(Music) For a Time and Space | Ben Glas

8 p.m.

Variform

Free, all ages

Sonic artist Ben Glas’ new sound installation is curated by Sounds et al. On display through Dec. 31.

ROCK

Nikki Hill, The Get Ahead, Kris Deelane

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–18, 21+

The R&B, soul and garage rock-influenced Nikki Hill comes to Portland in support of her new album Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists.

DANCE PARTY

POPgoji, DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid

9 p.m.

Holocene

$8–10, 21+

POPgoji is a seven-piece Brazilian pop band that celebrates its fourth birthday with a warmup set by Bollywood dance party authorities DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid.

DANCE PARTY

Better Health

10 p.m.

Nyx

$8, 21+

Music from DJs Fatherfannie x Perfect Health and Rakeem x Pantøne.

Friday, Dec. 8

COMEDY

Show Show!

6 p.m.

PNCA

Free, all ages

Pacific Northwest College of Art students animated VR segments based on standup sets by Chris Ettrick, Marcus Coleman, Caitlin Weierhauser, Becky Braunstein and Mechlo.

FILM

Thelma (2017)

Multiple screenings through Dec. 14

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Norwegian student Thelma (Eili Harboe), who has a religious background, falls in love with a woman after she moves to Oslo, which awakens strange powers.

POETRY

raphael, Lohmann, Maziar

7 p.m.

Passages Bookshop

$5, all ages

Poets dan raphael and, as a duo, Sam Lohmann and Paul Maziar, read from their respective new books Everyone in this Movie Gets Paid and New Kind of Neighborhood.

FILM

Plain Talk: Films by Jon Jost and Pam Minty

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Filmmakers Pam Minty and Jon Jost attend screenings of their short films: High Lakes (2017) and Plain Talk and Plain Talk & Common Sense (Uncommon Senses) (1987).

FILM

A Night Inside The Room with Greg Sestro

8 p.m.

Cinema 21

$10, all ages

Greg Sestro, best known as Mark from The Room, the character portrayed by Dave Franco in The Disaster Artist and the author of the book upon which The Disaster Artist is based, comes to Portland to answer questions about his time as Tommy Wiseau’s roommate and to screen his documentary about the behind-the-scenes making of The Room.

BENEFIT SHOW

Twerk du Soleil

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$10–20, 21+

Four DJs and a dozen circus artists and fire dancers gather to benefit Performers Without Borders’ upcoming trip to Kenya.

ROCK

Blitzen Trapper, Lilly Hiatt

8 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$26, all ages

The all-ages section for Blitzen Trapper’s show is almost sold out. The Portland band comes home to promote their new album Wild and Reckless.

COMEDY

The Siren Theater’s BRAND NEW Best Christmas Ever

8 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10–18, all ages

Jed Arkley, Janet Scanlon and Portland Mercury EIC Wm. Steven Humphrey are among the comedians taking the stage with holiday-themed sketch comedy.

INDIE ROCK

Skull Diver, This Patch of Sky, Lasagna Palace

8:30 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$7, 21+

A trio of Portland indie rock bands put on a high energy show.

DRAG QUEENS

NecroNancy

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Seattle’s James Majesty, a season 2 contestant on the web series Dragula: The Search for the World’s Next Drag Supermonster, pays Portland a visit.

DANCE PARTY

Walk the Night

9 p.m.

The Eagle PDX

$3, 21+

Old-school gay dance party featuring DJ Stormy Roxx and guests.

NIGHTLIFE

Afriqua, Andy Warren

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$10, 21+

German electronic musician Afriqua comes to Portland to release their new album.

DANCE PARTY

Dance Yourself Clean

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–8, 21+

Monthly 2000-2010s indie pop dance party.

DANCE PARTY

Ettabration

9 p.m.

Mission Theater

$8–10, 21+

La Rhonda Steele, Tyrone Hendrix, Kyle Molitor, Andre J. Zapata, Amy LeSage and other musicians pay tribute to Mz. Etta Ward.

Saturday, Dec. 9

NATURE

Free Day

9 a.m.

World Forestry Center

Free, all ages

Gain free access to the World Forestry Center’s Discover Museum.

FILM

A Christmas Story (1983)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$6, all ages

Is it weird in 2017 to watch a Christmas movie about a gun-obsessed little boy?

POETRY

Slant: Live Queer Storytelling

7 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$13–15, 21+

Carla Rossi hosts Irene Tu, Imani Sims, Laurence Jones, Eduardo Sotelo, Zachary Thornhill and more as their share stories about their lived experiences being queer.

BENEFIT SHOW

The Living Room Silent Auction

7 p.m.

Ford Food & Drink

$10–20, all ages

Mr. Sweetheart, the Sweethearts of Portland and The Living Room for GLBTQQ Youth team up to raise funds for the latter nonprofit. The night will include a silent auction, and a percentage of proceeds from the bar directly benefitting the organization.

ROCK

The Dandy Warhols, Federale

7 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$20, all ages

The Dandy Warhols host their annual Portland Christmas party. They will also be playing at Edgefield earlier this week if you can’t make this show.

THEATER

Black Nativity

7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 17)

Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church

$7–20, all ages

PassinArt and director Jerry Foster stage Langston Hughes’ reimagining of the Nativity pageant.

AMERICANA

The Shook Twins, Korgy & Bass

8 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$20–22, all ages

Identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook perform an array of instruments, including a giant golden egg, and perform in support of their new E.P. 2.

ROCK

Metz, Moaning, Deathlist

8 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$20, 21+

The Canadian punk band Metz comes to Portland in support of their new album, Strange Peace. Read our concert preview, including our interview with Metz guitarist Alex Edkins, here.

ROCK

Cindy Wilson, Sara Jaffe, Mini Blinds, Strange Babes

9 p.m.

Star Theater

$20–35, 21+

The B-52’s founding member/singer/songwriter comes to Portland, supported by female-fronted rock bands and solo artists, to support her new solo album, Change.

DANCE PARTY

Cake

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

DJ Automaton’s monthly dance party centered around queer people of color.

FILM

Christmas Evil (1980)

9:45 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Mentally ill toy maker Harry Stadling (Brandon Maggart) goes on a killing spree after suffering a mental health crisis where he believes he is Santa Claus.

DANCE PARTY

Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8, 21+

The “Heauxliday” edition of Mississippi Studios’ monthly queer dance party encourages you to put the ho, ho, ho in the holiday season.

Sunday, Dec. 10

DRAG QUEENS

Holiday Drag Brunch

10 a.m.

23Hoyt

Free, all ages

Enjoy the lip syncs and humor of CC Slaughter’s Superstar Divas as they take over a NW 23rd restaurant with Christmas-themed numbers.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Sounds of the Season

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Columbia River Theatre Organ Society presents Martin Ellis, Dean Lemire, Jonas Nordwall and Donna Parker on piano and organ, with accompaniment by trumpeter Rick Homer and vocalist Amanda Zentz-Alo, in a holiday pop concert benefitting the ongoing installation of the Hollywood Theatre’s Beverly Ruth Nelson Memorial Organ. Hosted by KQAC 89.9 FM’s Edmund Stone.

HOLIDAY FUN

Photos with Krampus

2 p.m.

World Class Athletics

$10+, all ages

Get your photos with the European Christmas Monster who punishes naughty children.

FILM

The Fencer (2015)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Biographical drama about Estonian fencer Endel Nelis, who develops a fencing program in Soviet-occupied Estonia after almost all the country’s men have been declared criminals after being forced to fight for Germany in WWII.

CABARET

A Very Mary’s Holiday

7:30 p.m.

Mary’s Club

$8–12, 21+

One of Portland’s longest-running strip clubs throws a holiday-themed show featuring burlesque, drag, comedy and good old fashioned exotic dancing and stripping.

Monday, Dec. 11

FILM

Coming to Terms (2013)

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Jon Jost attends the screening of his fictional drama about a fractured family facing a death within its ranks.

LECTURES

Nature Night

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Audubon Society of Portland hosts an array of nature specialists speaking about the Pacific Northwest and the surrounding areas.