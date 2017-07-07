On-campus calendar: July 18–24

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Monday, July 24, 7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece on the tension between humanity, nature, and technology still feels timely and poignant.

Tuesday, July 18

CHAMBER MUSIC

Mozart & Hadyn Delights!

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–60, all ages

Chamber Music NW presents the Brentano Quartet, Tara Helen O’Connor, and more performing works by Mozart and Haydn’s famous Surprise Symphony.

Wednesday, July 19

CHAMBER MUSIC

Maria Garcia

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The concert pianist (XX Dignitus Duo) plays Beethoven’s Appassionata Sonata op. 57 and works by Bach-Busoni and Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, among others, for the Sack Lunch Series.

FILM

Mixed Match (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary from Emmy-nominated director Jeff Chiba Stearns explores how the need to understand multi-racial identities is deeper than skin color, due in part to complex genes and donor matching issues for blood cancer patients.

SPORTS

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m.

Providence Park

$25–165, all ages

Thursday, July 20

ART RECEPTION

PDX Pop Now! Launch Party

7 p.m.

Quality Bar

Free, 21+

Six concert photographers exhibit work from prior PDX Pop Now! festivals with free pizza and drink specials.

ROCK

XEB

7 p.m.

Ash Street Saloon

$17–50, 21+

XEB might stand for Ex Eye Blind; whatever it stands for, three of Third Eye Blind’s former members reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album, which features most-to-all the TEB songs a layman would know.

COMEDY

No Pun Intendo

9 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

$3, 21+

Anthony Lopez (Hurricane Earthquake) hosts Kirsten Kuppenbender, Zoë Proval, Jon Washington, Jake Silberman and Dylan Jenkins in a night of nerdy stand-up comedy.

Friday, July 21

CHAMBER MUSIC

Tower, Wolfe & Coleman

Noon

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–15, all ages

Joan Tower, Julia Wolfe, and the Imani Winds’ Valerie Coleman play new original works for the New @ Noon concert series. Stay after for the “coffee with the composer” discussion.

FILM

Dune (1984)

7 p.m. (also screening July 22, 8:30 p.m.)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

David Lynch’s sci-fi epic follows a feud between two rival families in the year 10991 on the planet Arrakis over the drug mélange.

THEATER

Dan TDM

7 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$41–95, all ages

Is a YouTuber’s live show considered theater?

FILM

Best of the 2016 Ottawa Animation Festival

8 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

A roundup of likely award-winning “abstract, traditional, complex and sublimely simple” Canadian short films.

Saturday, July 22

FILM

Angels of Sin (1943)

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

“A sophisticated young woman (Renée Faure) joins a Dominican convent dedicated to the rehabilitation of criminal women and devotes herself—to the point of obsession—to ‘saving’ a bitter and rebellious young convict (Jany Holt) sent there for rehabilitation.”

SPORTS

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit

7 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–55, all ages

Sunday, July 23

FILM

The Connection (1961)

3 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema (also screening July 21–22)

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

This film-within-a-film uses much of the cast of the play it is based upon to depict jazz musicians and addicts from other professions who agree to be filmed while they wait for their heroin dealers. The film was doomed to obscurity for decades due to censorship and was recently restored by UCLA and Milestone Films.

FILM

Winter Term Student Screening

4 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

Free, all ages

Students of the NW Film Center screen their term projects.

FUNDRAISER

OnPoint Charity Bingo

5 p.m.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

$20, 21+

Summer Lynne Seasons hosts OnPoint Community Credit Union’s 6th annual charity bingo night, which benefits Portland AIDS Walk. Raffle tickets are available for additional prize opportunities.

FILM

Le samouraï (1967)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

“Jeff Costello (Alain Delon), a cool-eyed contract killer known for his extraordinary attention to stylish detail, meets the beautiful lounge pianist [Valérie (Cathy Rosier)] and suddenly his well-ordered world starts to unwind.”

Monday, July 24

LECTURE

Fraser Stoddart

3 p.m.

Science Building One #107

Free, all ages

Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart of Northwestern University presents “on Nanobots and the Rise of Molecular Machines.”

AMERICANA

Little Engine

6 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Little Engine plays as part of the Monday Soundscapes concert series.

LECTURE

Ken Burns, Lynn Novick

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sold out, all ages

The famed documentary filmmakers come to Portland to discuss their new series on Vietnam.