On-campus calendar: July 18–24

FILM
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Monday, July 24, 7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece on the tension between humanity, nature, and technology still feels timely and poignant.
Tuesday, July 18
CHAMBER MUSIC
Mozart & Hadyn Delights!
7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–60, all ages
Chamber Music NW presents the Brentano Quartet, Tara Helen O’Connor, and more performing works by Mozart and Haydn’s famous Surprise Symphony.
Wednesday, July 19
CHAMBER MUSIC
Maria Garcia
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
The concert pianist (XX Dignitus Duo) plays Beethoven’s Appassionata Sonata op. 57 and works by Bach-Busoni and Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, among others, for the Sack Lunch Series.
FILM
Mixed Match (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This documentary from Emmy-nominated director Jeff Chiba Stearns explores how the need to understand multi-racial identities is deeper than skin color, due in part to complex genes and donor matching issues for blood cancer patients.
SPORTS
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
7:30 p.m.
Providence Park
$25–165, all ages
Thursday, July 20
ART RECEPTION
PDX Pop Now! Launch Party
7 p.m.
Quality Bar
Free, 21+
Six concert photographers exhibit work from prior PDX Pop Now! festivals with free pizza and drink specials.
ROCK
XEB
7 p.m.
Ash Street Saloon
$17–50, 21+
XEB might stand for Ex Eye Blind; whatever it stands for, three of Third Eye Blind’s former members reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album, which features most-to-all the TEB songs a layman would know.
COMEDY
No Pun Intendo
9 p.m.
Ground Kontrol
$3, 21+
Anthony Lopez (Hurricane Earthquake) hosts Kirsten Kuppenbender, Zoë Proval, Jon Washington, Jake Silberman and Dylan Jenkins in a night of nerdy stand-up comedy.
Friday, July 21
CHAMBER MUSIC
Tower, Wolfe & Coleman
Noon
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–15, all ages
Joan Tower, Julia Wolfe, and the Imani Winds’ Valerie Coleman play new original works for the New @ Noon concert series. Stay after for the “coffee with the composer” discussion.
FILM
Dune (1984)
7 p.m. (also screening July 22, 8:30 p.m.)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
David Lynch’s sci-fi epic follows a feud between two rival families in the year 10991 on the planet Arrakis over the drug mélange.
THEATER
Dan TDM
7 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$41–95, all ages
Is a YouTuber’s live show considered theater?
FILM
Best of the 2016 Ottawa Animation Festival
8 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
A roundup of likely award-winning “abstract, traditional, complex and sublimely simple” Canadian short films.
Saturday, July 22
FILM
Angels of Sin (1943)
6 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
“A sophisticated young woman (Renée Faure) joins a Dominican convent dedicated to the rehabilitation of criminal women and devotes herself—to the point of obsession—to ‘saving’ a bitter and rebellious young convict (Jany Holt) sent there for rehabilitation.”
SPORTS
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit
7 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–55, all ages
Sunday, July 23
FILM
The Connection (1961)
3 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema (also screening July 21–22)
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
This film-within-a-film uses much of the cast of the play it is based upon to depict jazz musicians and addicts from other professions who agree to be filmed while they wait for their heroin dealers. The film was doomed to obscurity for decades due to censorship and was recently restored by UCLA and Milestone Films.
FILM
Winter Term Student Screening
4 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
Free, all ages
Students of the NW Film Center screen their term projects.
FUNDRAISER
OnPoint Charity Bingo
5 p.m.
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
$20, 21+
Summer Lynne Seasons hosts OnPoint Community Credit Union’s 6th annual charity bingo night, which benefits Portland AIDS Walk. Raffle tickets are available for additional prize opportunities.
FILM
Le samouraï (1967)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
“Jeff Costello (Alain Delon), a cool-eyed contract killer known for his extraordinary attention to stylish detail, meets the beautiful lounge pianist [Valérie (Cathy Rosier)] and suddenly his well-ordered world starts to unwind.”
Monday, July 24
LECTURE
Fraser Stoddart
3 p.m.
Science Building One #107
Free, all ages
Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart of Northwestern University presents “on Nanobots and the Rise of Molecular Machines.”
AMERICANA
Little Engine
6 p.m.
Director Park
Free, all ages
Little Engine plays as part of the Monday Soundscapes concert series.
LECTURE
Ken Burns, Lynn Novick
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sold out, all ages
The famed documentary filmmakers come to Portland to discuss their new series on Vietnam.