On-campus calendar: May 9–15

Featured Event
FESTIVAL
15th Annual Pacific Islanders Club Luau
Saturday, April 13, 4:30 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
$10–13 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Pacific Islander cultural showcase and dinner with live performances, cultural activities & vendors, photo booth and more.
Tuesday, May 9
FITNESS
Women-Only Climbing Night
4 p.m.
Academic Student and Recreation Center
Free, all ages
Supportive climbing environment for self-identifying women of all skill levels.
GAME NIGHT
Trans + Gender Non-Conforming Student Night
5 p.m.
Queer Resource Center
Free, all ages
Play Wii U and board games and eat snacks with students during PSU’s spring term queer pride programming. Tonight centers on transgender and gender nonconforming students.
POOL PARTY
Sound Waves
7 p.m.
Academic Student and Recreation Center
Free, all ages
Drag queen emcee Poison Waters hosts the LGBTQ Pride edition of this combination laser show/aqua dance party. Fun fact: you can bring up to three non-PSU students for free!
Wednesday, May 10
FAIR
Nourish Wellness Fair
Noon
Rec Center
Free, all ages
Learn about off/on-campus wellness resources. Free on-site acupuncture, massage, snacks and other activities available.
ART TALK
Melanie Flood
4 p.m.
Autzen Gallery
Free, all ages
The MFA candidate gives a gallery talk during her new exhibition, Passionfruit.
ART RECEPTION
Roz Crews
6:30 p.m.
MK Gallery
Free, all ages
This exhibition, Can Art Inspire Me to Think Critically About . . ?, incorporates a PSU FRINQ course and readings from a collection of essays from Distinguished Socially-Engaged Art(ist) Educators of the Region (DSEAER) Award winners.
Thursday, May 11
KEYNOTE
Feminist Queer Crip: Imagining Accessible Futures
6:30 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
Free, all ages
Author Alison Kafer speaks during the 5th Annual Walk of the Heroines lecture on “challenging the (dis)ability system and compulsory heterosexuality” and the intersections of disability, trans and feminist activism.
MUSIC
Miles Forte Senior Recital
Noon
Lincoln Performance Hall (LH75)
Free, all ages
Portland State jazz vocalist Forte presents his senior recital as part of the School of Music’s Noon Concert Series, accompanied by PSU students and faculty.
Friday, May 12
FITNESS
Pride Kickball Party
Noon
Urban Plaza
Free, all ages
Play or watch a game of kickball. Pride attire encouraged. Free food!
PARTY
PDX Red Party
4 p.m.
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Fair, food and dance party recognizing Menstrual Hygiene Day from Periodic and the Portland Menstrual Society. Read more about the PDX Red Party here.
RECEPTION
Be Honest
5 p.m.
Wieden + Kennedy
Free, all ages
Not technically on campus, but a crucial PSU event: showcase reception for graphic design students’ portfolios. Celebrate their hard work and learn about new graphic artists.
Saturday, May 13
MUSIC
Paavali Jumppanen
4 p.m. (also playing May 14)
Lincoln Performance Hall
$45–55, all ages
The Finnish pianist performs as part of Portland Piano International, playing Debussy preludes and Beethoven sonatas. Student Rush and Arts for All tickets may be available at the door.
Sunday, May 14
FILM
Hail the New Puritan (1987)
3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Part documentary, Charles Atlas’ post-punk ballet fantasy focuses on Scottish dancer Michael Clark’s “flamboyantly postured eroticism and the artifice of his provocative balletic performances.”
Monday, May 15
SEMINAR
Capturing Solar Cell Nano-Physics in the Twinkling of an Eye
3:15 p.m.
Science Building 1, #107
Free, all ages
Dr. Matt Graham of Oregon State University’s Micro-Femto Energetics Lab talks about harvesting photo-excited electrons in emerging nanomaterials.