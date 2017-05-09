On-campus calendar: May 9–15

Featured Event

FESTIVAL

15th Annual Pacific Islanders Club Luau

Saturday, April 13, 4:30 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

$10–13 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Pacific Islander cultural showcase and dinner with live performances, cultural activities & vendors, photo booth and more.

Tuesday, May 9

FITNESS

Women-Only Climbing Night

4 p.m.

Academic Student and Recreation Center

Free, all ages

Supportive climbing environment for self-identifying women of all skill levels.

GAME NIGHT

Trans + Gender Non-Conforming Student Night

5 p.m.

Queer Resource Center

Free, all ages

Play Wii U and board games and eat snacks with students during PSU’s spring term queer pride programming. Tonight centers on transgender and gender nonconforming students.

POOL PARTY

Sound Waves

7 p.m.

Academic Student and Recreation Center

Free, all ages

Drag queen emcee Poison Waters hosts the LGBTQ Pride edition of this combination laser show/aqua dance party. Fun fact: you can bring up to three non-PSU students for free!

Wednesday, May 10

FAIR

Nourish Wellness Fair

Noon

Rec Center

Free, all ages

Learn about off/on-campus wellness resources. Free on-site acupuncture, massage, snacks and other activities available.

ART TALK

Melanie Flood

4 p.m.

Autzen Gallery

Free, all ages

The MFA candidate gives a gallery talk during her new exhibition, Passionfruit.

ART RECEPTION

Roz Crews

6:30 p.m.

MK Gallery

Free, all ages

This exhibition, Can Art Inspire Me to Think Critically About . . ?, incorporates a PSU FRINQ course and readings from a collection of essays from Distinguished Socially-Engaged Art(ist) Educators of the Region (DSEAER) Award winners.

Thursday, May 11

KEYNOTE

Feminist Queer Crip: Imagining Accessible Futures

6:30 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

Author Alison Kafer speaks during the 5th Annual Walk of the Heroines lecture on “challenging the (dis)ability system and compulsory heterosexuality” and the intersections of disability, trans and feminist activism.

MUSIC

Miles Forte Senior Recital

Noon

Lincoln Performance Hall (LH75)

Free, all ages

Portland State jazz vocalist Forte presents his senior recital as part of the School of Music’s Noon Concert Series, accompanied by PSU students and faculty.

Friday, May 12

FITNESS

Pride Kickball Party

Noon

Urban Plaza

Free, all ages

Play or watch a game of kickball. Pride attire encouraged. Free food!

PARTY

PDX Red Party

4 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Fair, food and dance party recognizing Menstrual Hygiene Day from Periodic and the Portland Menstrual Society. Read more about the PDX Red Party here.

RECEPTION

Be Honest

5 p.m.

Wieden + Kennedy

Free, all ages

Not technically on campus, but a crucial PSU event: showcase reception for graphic design students’ portfolios. Celebrate their hard work and learn about new graphic artists.

Saturday, May 13

MUSIC

Paavali Jumppanen

4 p.m. (also playing May 14)

Lincoln Performance Hall

$45–55, all ages

The Finnish pianist performs as part of Portland Piano International, playing Debussy preludes and Beethoven sonatas. Student Rush and Arts for All tickets may be available at the door.

Sunday, May 14

FILM

Hail the New Puritan (1987)

3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Part documentary, Charles Atlas’ post-punk ballet fantasy focuses on Scottish dancer Michael Clark’s “flamboyantly postured eroticism and the artifice of his provocative balletic performances.”

Monday, May 15

SEMINAR

Capturing Solar Cell Nano-Physics in the Twinkling of an Eye

3:15 p.m.

Science Building 1, #107

Free, all ages

Dr. Matt Graham of Oregon State University’s Micro-Femto Energetics Lab talks about harvesting photo-excited electrons in emerging nanomaterials.