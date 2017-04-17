On-campus events calendar: April 18–24

FEATURED EVENT
FESTIVAL
Earth Day Festival
Friday, April 21, 11 a.m.
PSU Park Blocks
Free, all ages
PSU’s Environmental Club hosts a celebration honoring Earth Day, featuring related campus organizations, networking opportunities and more.
Tuesday, April 18
WORKSHOP
Lean Cafe: A3 Thinking
8:30 a.m.
Center for Executive & Professional Education, Sauvie Room (#100B)
Free, all ages
Learn about A3 thinking, a leadership style rooted in how to identify, frame and act on improvement initiatives, problems and challenges. Registration is required.
READING/MUSIC
Will Do Magic For Small Change
7 p.m.
Native American Student & Community Center
Free, all ages
Theater artist Andrea Hairston reads from her new novel, Will Do Magic For Small Change, along with vocal accompaniment by singer Pan Morigan, who wrote songs based on lyrics featured in the book.
Wednesday, April 19
DISCUSSION
Mixed Origins: Exploring Multiracial Identities
11:30 a.m.
Multicultural Center (SMSU 228)
Free, all ages
Lunch and discussion on the complexities of multiracial identity.
WORKSHOP
Beekeeping
Noon
PSU Apiary & Orchard (SW 12th & Montgomery)
Free, all ages
Tim Wessels of Bridgetown Bees helps PSU students learn about how to care for this endangered insect. Liability waiver signage is required (obviously).
GIVEAWAY
Earth Week Seed Giveaway
12:30 p.m.
PSU Park Blocks
Free, all ages
Check out a seed from the PSU Seed Library and take it home in a biodegradable pot.
LECTURE
Can a Political Activist be a Good Historian?
2 p.m.
SMSU 238
Free, all ages
Dissent editor Michael Kazin discusses how academic historians’ political beliefs trend toward the Left, how some are actively trying to change society, and how this can affect the perceptions of their scholastic writing.
ART OPENING
Bowed by the Wait of It All
5 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
Kayley Berezney presents her MFA thesis exhibition of sculptural objects inspired by her lived experience with metastatic breast cancer. On display through April 27.
WORKSHOP
Radical Resistance Post-Election
6 p.m.
Native American Student & Community Center
Free, all ages
The School of Social Work, Momentum Alliance, Oregon Queer Youth Summit and Social Justice Fund present a panel workshop on social movement skill building.
Thursday, April 20
LECTURE
Who Votes for Mayor? Voter Turnout for Mayoral Elections in America’s Largest Cities
2 p.m.
Hoffmann Hall
Free, all ages
Jason Jurjevich researches how older voters gain “electoral clout,” why younger voter turnout is so low, and why certain neighborhoods have dramatically higher turnout than others.
WORKSHOP
High Expectations
3 p.m.
Student Legal Services
Free, all ages
Legal experts explain how housing, employment and PSU policies affect legal marijuana.
FITNESS
Zumbathon
5:30 p.m.
Academic Student & Recreation Center
Free, all ages
Participants in this Zumba party can donate $5 to the Women’s Resource Center to provide safe shelter for women fleeing domestic violence.
LECTURE
A Japanese American Origin of Japanese Studies in the United States: Intersections of Minority Ethnic Politics and State-sponsored Academic Propaganda
6 p.m.
SMSU 327/328/329
Free, all ages
Professor Eiichiro Azuma (University of Pennsylvania) discusses what Japanese-American studies looked like before and after WWII, and how the Japanese government once funded these studies.
GAMES
Life-Sized Game of Life
6 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
Free, all ages
Financial Wellness Center, Student Legal Services and Advising & Career Services turn the Smith Ballroom into a board game with swag and financial advice. Registration required.
ACTIVISM
March for Science Sign-Making Party
6 p.m.
Market Center Building #128
Free, all ages
Free food and supplies to make signs for the upcoming March for Science, Portland’s version of a nationwide rally to raise awareness about the threats environmental science faces under the Trump administration.
Friday, April 21
RECYCLING
e-Waste Collection
10 a.m.
Urban Plaza
Free, all ages
Free Geek will collect your broken or reusable electronics: computers, tablets, smart phones, video game systems, printers, cameras and anything else that uses electricity and doesn’t belong in a landfill.
WORKSHOP
Networking 101
2 p.m.
University Services Building #402
Free, all ages
Learn the basics of effective networking: where, who and how.
SEMINAR
Dr. Kimberly Beatty
3:15 p.m.
Science Building I, #107
Free, all ages
OHSU assistant professor Kimberly Beatty presents at the Department of Chemistry’s weekly seminar series. Her research is related to tuberculosis, hi-res microscopy and cancer.
LECTURE
Dr. Jeffrey Thunder
3:15 p.m.
Neuberger Hall #454
Free, all ages
The Maseeh Mathematics & Statistics Colloquium Series Fund and the Fariborz Maseeh Department of Mathematics & Statistics present Dr. Thunder’s statistics colloquium on the application of numbers theory to coding.
FAMILY
Parent Social Hour
4 p.m.
McMenamins Market Street Pub
Free, all ages
Parents can mix and mingle while Little Vikings Daycare watches their kids. Registration required.
FILM
Queen of the Sun: What are the Bees Telling Us? (2010)
6:30 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
Free, all ages
This documentary focuses on beekeepers, scientists and philosophers researching the mysterious and catastrophic decline of the global bee population.
Saturday, April 22
VOLUNTEERING
Earth Day of Service
8:30 a.m.
SMSU 238
Free, all ages
Meet in Smith before heading out on community beautification projects in gardens and public spaces on and off campus. Registration required.
STORYTELLING
El Cuento: The Story
9 a.m.
ASRC Building #620/#630
Free, all ages
The School of Social Work presents Michele Martinez Thompson, Gerardo Jimenez and Martha Calderon for a day of stories and community development for students of color.
MUSIC
Andrew Brownell
7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–25, all ages
Portland native Andrew Brownell won second prize in the Leeds International Piano Competition 2006 and presents a recital of Bach, Shumann and Liszt pieces.
Sunday, April 23
MASTER CLASS
Susan Chan
2 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall #75
Free, all ages
Free piano lessons for outstanding piano students by Piano Area Coordinator and Associate professor of Music Susan Chan.
FILM
How Green Was My Valley (1941)
3 p.m. (also showing 4/21–4/22)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
This drama about a 19th century Welsh family’s vanishing way of life beat both The Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane at the 14th annual Academy Awards. Come for the popcorn, stay for all the film student rage-boners quietly throbbing around you.
OPERA
Suor Angelica + Gianni Schicchi
3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)
Lincoln Performance Hall
$15–30, all ages
Portland State Opera presents two one-act operas: the first about a wealthy woman sent to a convent to forget her bastard child, and the second about a wealthy family’s scheme to get their dead relative’s estate back from the monastery he willed his fortune to.
Monday, April 24
ACTIVISM
Spring Blood Drive
11:30 a.m.
SMSU 327
Go donate blood. Unless you’re queer; then by all means, keep your sweet, sweet blood to yourself while straight people are allowed to donate freely.
PANEL
Listening to Your Voices
Noon
Multicultural Center (SMSU 228)
Free
Get free food and an opportunity to engage with Dr. Carmen Suarez, vice president of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Dr. John Fraire, vice president of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, and Dr. Sona Andrews, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs about…what exactly, the press release does not make clear.
LECTURE
The King’s Tomb in Ancient Egypt
7:30 p.m.
Urban Center, floor 2
Free, all ages
Dr. Aidan Dodson (University of Bristol, U.K.) presents about the locations and types of burial structures for ancient Egyptian monarchs, from mud brick-lined pits and rock-carved galleries to the iconic pyramid labyrinths. Absolutely zero chance that this presentation by a British academic on Egyptian history will be problematic as fuck. Like, zero percent.