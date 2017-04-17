On-campus events calendar: April 18–24

FEATURED EVENT

FESTIVAL

Earth Day Festival

Friday, April 21, 11 a.m.

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

PSU’s Environmental Club hosts a celebration honoring Earth Day, featuring related campus organizations, networking opportunities and more.

Tuesday, April 18

WORKSHOP

Lean Cafe: A3 Thinking

8:30 a.m.

Center for Executive & Professional Education, Sauvie Room (#100B)

Free, all ages

Learn about A3 thinking, a leadership style rooted in how to identify, frame and act on improvement initiatives, problems and challenges. Registration is required.

READING/MUSIC

Will Do Magic For Small Change

7 p.m.

Native American Student & Community Center

Free, all ages

Theater artist Andrea Hairston reads from her new novel, Will Do Magic For Small Change, along with vocal accompaniment by singer Pan Morigan, who wrote songs based on lyrics featured in the book.

Wednesday, April 19

DISCUSSION

Mixed Origins: Exploring Multiracial Identities

11:30 a.m.

Multicultural Center (SMSU 228)

Free, all ages

Lunch and discussion on the complexities of multiracial identity.

WORKSHOP

Beekeeping

Noon

PSU Apiary & Orchard (SW 12th & Montgomery)

Free, all ages

Tim Wessels of Bridgetown Bees helps PSU students learn about how to care for this endangered insect. Liability waiver signage is required (obviously).

GIVEAWAY

Earth Week Seed Giveaway

12:30 p.m.

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Check out a seed from the PSU Seed Library and take it home in a biodegradable pot.

LECTURE

Can a Political Activist be a Good Historian?

2 p.m.

SMSU 238

Free, all ages

Dissent editor Michael Kazin discusses how academic historians’ political beliefs trend toward the Left, how some are actively trying to change society, and how this can affect the perceptions of their scholastic writing.

ART OPENING

Bowed by the Wait of It All

5 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

Kayley Berezney presents her MFA thesis exhibition of sculptural objects inspired by her lived experience with metastatic breast cancer. On display through April 27.

WORKSHOP

Radical Resistance Post-Election

6 p.m.

Native American Student & Community Center

Free, all ages

The School of Social Work, Momentum Alliance, Oregon Queer Youth Summit and Social Justice Fund present a panel workshop on social movement skill building.

Thursday, April 20

LECTURE

Who Votes for Mayor? Voter Turnout for Mayoral Elections in America’s Largest Cities

2 p.m.

Hoffmann Hall

Free, all ages

Jason Jurjevich researches how older voters gain “electoral clout,” why younger voter turnout is so low, and why certain neighborhoods have dramatically higher turnout than others.

WORKSHOP

High Expectations

3 p.m.

Student Legal Services

Free, all ages

Legal experts explain how housing, employment and PSU policies affect legal marijuana.

FITNESS

Zumbathon

5:30 p.m.

Academic Student & Recreation Center

Free, all ages

Participants in this Zumba party can donate $5 to the Women’s Resource Center to provide safe shelter for women fleeing domestic violence.

LECTURE

A Japanese American Origin of Japanese Studies in the United States: Intersections of Minority Ethnic Politics and State-sponsored Academic Propaganda

6 p.m.

SMSU 327/328/329

Free, all ages

Professor Eiichiro Azuma (University of Pennsylvania) discusses what Japanese-American studies looked like before and after WWII, and how the Japanese government once funded these studies.

GAMES

Life-Sized Game of Life

6 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

Financial Wellness Center, Student Legal Services and Advising & Career Services turn the Smith Ballroom into a board game with swag and financial advice. Registration required.

ACTIVISM

March for Science Sign-Making Party

6 p.m.

Market Center Building #128

Free, all ages

Free food and supplies to make signs for the upcoming March for Science, Portland’s version of a nationwide rally to raise awareness about the threats environmental science faces under the Trump administration.

Friday, April 21

RECYCLING

e-Waste Collection

10 a.m.

Urban Plaza

Free, all ages

Free Geek will collect your broken or reusable electronics: computers, tablets, smart phones, video game systems, printers, cameras and anything else that uses electricity and doesn’t belong in a landfill.

WORKSHOP

Networking 101

2 p.m.

University Services Building #402

Free, all ages

Learn the basics of effective networking: where, who and how.

SEMINAR

Dr. Kimberly Beatty

3:15 p.m.

Science Building I, #107

Free, all ages

OHSU assistant professor Kimberly Beatty presents at the Department of Chemistry’s weekly seminar series. Her research is related to tuberculosis, hi-res microscopy and cancer.

LECTURE

Dr. Jeffrey Thunder

3:15 p.m.

Neuberger Hall #454

Free, all ages

The Maseeh Mathematics & Statistics Colloquium Series Fund and the Fariborz Maseeh Department of Mathematics & Statistics present Dr. Thunder’s statistics colloquium on the application of numbers theory to coding.

FAMILY

Parent Social Hour

4 p.m.

McMenamins Market Street Pub

Free, all ages

Parents can mix and mingle while Little Vikings Daycare watches their kids. Registration required.

FILM

Queen of the Sun: What are the Bees Telling Us? (2010)

6:30 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

Free, all ages

This documentary focuses on beekeepers, scientists and philosophers researching the mysterious and catastrophic decline of the global bee population.

Saturday, April 22

VOLUNTEERING

Earth Day of Service

8:30 a.m.

SMSU 238

Free, all ages

Meet in Smith before heading out on community beautification projects in gardens and public spaces on and off campus. Registration required.

STORYTELLING

El Cuento: The Story

9 a.m.

ASRC Building #620/#630

Free, all ages

The School of Social Work presents Michele Martinez Thompson, Gerardo Jimenez and Martha Calderon for a day of stories and community development for students of color.

MUSIC

Andrew Brownell

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–25, all ages

Portland native Andrew Brownell won second prize in the Leeds International Piano Competition 2006 and presents a recital of Bach, Shumann and Liszt pieces.

Sunday, April 23

MASTER CLASS

Susan Chan

2 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall #75

Free, all ages

Free piano lessons for outstanding piano students by Piano Area Coordinator and Associate professor of Music Susan Chan.

FILM

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

3 p.m. (also showing 4/21–4/22)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

This drama about a 19th century Welsh family’s vanishing way of life beat both The Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane at the 14th annual Academy Awards. Come for the popcorn, stay for all the film student rage-boners quietly throbbing around you.

OPERA

Suor Angelica + Gianni Schicchi

3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)

Lincoln Performance Hall

$15–30, all ages

Portland State Opera presents two one-act operas: the first about a wealthy woman sent to a convent to forget her bastard child, and the second about a wealthy family’s scheme to get their dead relative’s estate back from the monastery he willed his fortune to.

Monday, April 24

ACTIVISM

Spring Blood Drive

11:30 a.m.

SMSU 327

Go donate blood. Unless you’re queer; then by all means, keep your sweet, sweet blood to yourself while straight people are allowed to donate freely.

PANEL

Listening to Your Voices

Noon

Multicultural Center (SMSU 228)

Free

Get free food and an opportunity to engage with Dr. Carmen Suarez, vice president of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Dr. John Fraire, vice president of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, and Dr. Sona Andrews, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs about…what exactly, the press release does not make clear.

LECTURE

The King’s Tomb in Ancient Egypt

7:30 p.m.

Urban Center, floor 2

Free, all ages

Dr. Aidan Dodson (University of Bristol, U.K.) presents about the locations and types of burial structures for ancient Egyptian monarchs, from mud brick-lined pits and rock-carved galleries to the iconic pyramid labyrinths. Absolutely zero chance that this presentation by a British academic on Egyptian history will be problematic as fuck. Like, zero percent.