On-Campus Events Calendar: April 25-May 1

Featured Event

CONFERENCE

Queer Students of Color: Decolonizing Queerness

April 28–30

Smith Memorial Student Union

$10–$25, all ages

The seventh annual Queer Students of Color conference centers around the role of queer identity in colonization and decolonization. Keynotes from Caleb Luna, Karolina Lopez, Kay Barrett and Taylor Amari Little. Registration is required.

Tuesday, April 25

WORKSHOP

Culturally Responsive Workshop Series

11 a.m.

SMSU 238

Free, all ages

Dr. Lisa Grady-Willis presents “From Cultural Competence to Cultural Humility: Understanding the Shift & Embracing the Work,” a workshop which considers “cultural humility” vs. “cultural competency” in the evolution of inclusive spaces.

FAMILY

Mindful Parenting Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

SMSU 026

Free, 18+

Students with children can meet to learn how to incorporate mindful routines into their children’s daily schedules. Registration is required.

SPEAKING

Listen, We Need to Talk

7 p.m.

Parsons Gallery

Free, all ages

Professor of Political Science Melissa Michelson (Menlo College) and Brian Harrison discuss their new book, Listen, We Need to Talk, a collection of groundbreaking research on how to change attitudes around LGBTQ rights.

Wednesday, April 26

GALLERY TALK

Kayley Berezney

4 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

The sculptor gives a gallery talk during her M.F.A. thesis exhibition, Bowed by the Wait of It All, about her lived experience with metastatic breast cancer.

LECTURE

A Conversation on the UK’s Holocaust Memorial International Design Competition

4 p.m.

Shattuck Hall Annex

Free, all ages

Panelists Brad Cloepfil, Lisa Strausfeld, April Slabosheski and Clive Knights discuss what it means for the U.K. to remember the Holocaust post-Brexit. Part of Portland Design Week. Registration is required.

NOT CHURCH

Unpacking Misconceptions

4 p.m.

SMSU 026

Free, all ages

This interfaith series and dinner is part two of an ongoing series devoted to exposing people to different faiths, religions and world views.

OPEN HOUSE

PSU School of Graphic Design

4 p.m.

School of Art + Design

Free, all ages

Reception to meet graphic design students and see their work.

LECTURE

Let’s Talk Transparency

6 p.m.

EcoTrust

$5, all ages

Almost a dozen presenters represent the Portland Material Transparency Collaborative and their mission to integrate full disclosure as a benchmark for quality and success. Part of Portland Design Week.

Thursday, April 27

SHOPPING

Free Shopping

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

SMSU 462

Free, all ages

Come get free clothes and household supplies from the Resource Center for Students with Children.

INDIE ROCK

The Domestics

Noon

Parkway North

Free, all ages

The Live @ Lunch series presents this Tender Loving Empire band, consisting of Michael Finn, Leo London, Kyle Moderhak, Matt Moore and Brad Norton.

MUSIC

KPSU Amp Fest

3 p.m.

Parkway North

$15 (free for PSU students), all ages

XRAY FM and PSU Professional Sound team up with KPSU for a mini-festival featuring Mount Eerie, Haley Heynderickx, Whitney Ballen, Strange Ranger, Lisa Prank, Floating Room and Chain, along with a podcast recording and panel discussion.

LECTURE

Queering Sexual Violence

6 p.m.

Women’s Resource Center

Free, all ages

An editor and a contributor for Queering Sexual Violence, Jennifer Patterson and Angie River, center a discussion around queer survivors of domestic violence. Featuring panels from PSU, Bradley Angle’s LGBTQ Program and the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

WATER SPORTS

Battle Ship

6 p.m.

Campus Rec Center

Free, all ages

Teams of 3–4 compete in a real-life version of the popular board game/Rihanna movie.

ARTIST TALK

Laylah Ali

7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall 75

Free, all ages

The Massachusetts-based artist has been featured in the Whitney Biennial and the Venice Biennial, and speaks about her small, figurative, gouache paintings on paper.

Friday, April 28

SPEAKING

Kanak Mani Dixit

6:30 p.m.

SMSU 026

Free, all ages

Nepalese journalist & civil rights activist speaks ahead of the 2016-17 Film Southasia Festival.

PANEL

Conversation on Portland Provocations: Architectural Visions for the City

4 p.m.

Shattuck Hall Annex

Free, all ages.

Discussion with Portland designers and architects, including Anna Goodman, Sara Huston, Andrew Santa Lucia, Aaron Whelton.

Saturday, April 29

FITNESS

World Tai Chi Day

10 a.m.

Urban Plaza

Free, all ages

PSU’s Confucius Institute hosts this gathering to celebrate and participate in multiple aspects of tai chi, including fan & sword, performances and more.

Sunday, April 30

FILM

Film Southasia Festival

3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–$5 (free for PSU students), all ages

Showcase of documentaries and non-fiction cinema rarely exhibited outside of South Asia.

Monday, May 1

PERFORMANCE ART

American Logs

5 p.m.

AB Gallery

Free, all ages

M.F.A. candidate Sam Sanderson gives the first of five performances for his thesis exhibition related to toxic whiteness, American mythology and problematic histories.