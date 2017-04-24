On-Campus Events Calendar: April 25-May 1

Featured Event
CONFERENCE
Queer Students of Color: Decolonizing Queerness
April 28–30
Smith Memorial Student Union
$10–$25, all ages
The seventh annual Queer Students of Color conference centers around the role of queer identity in colonization and decolonization. Keynotes from Caleb Luna, Karolina Lopez, Kay Barrett and Taylor Amari Little. Registration is required.
Tuesday, April 25
WORKSHOP
Culturally Responsive Workshop Series
11 a.m.
SMSU 238
Free, all ages
Dr. Lisa Grady-Willis presents “From Cultural Competence to Cultural Humility: Understanding the Shift & Embracing the Work,” a workshop which considers “cultural humility” vs. “cultural competency” in the evolution of inclusive spaces.
FAMILY
Mindful Parenting Luncheon
11:30 a.m.
SMSU 026
Free, 18+
Students with children can meet to learn how to incorporate mindful routines into their children’s daily schedules. Registration is required.
SPEAKING
Listen, We Need to Talk
7 p.m.
Parsons Gallery
Free, all ages
Professor of Political Science Melissa Michelson (Menlo College) and Brian Harrison discuss their new book, Listen, We Need to Talk, a collection of groundbreaking research on how to change attitudes around LGBTQ rights.
Wednesday, April 26
GALLERY TALK
Kayley Berezney
4 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
The sculptor gives a gallery talk during her M.F.A. thesis exhibition, Bowed by the Wait of It All, about her lived experience with metastatic breast cancer.
LECTURE
A Conversation on the UK’s Holocaust Memorial International Design Competition
4 p.m.
Shattuck Hall Annex
Free, all ages
Panelists Brad Cloepfil, Lisa Strausfeld, April Slabosheski and Clive Knights discuss what it means for the U.K. to remember the Holocaust post-Brexit. Part of Portland Design Week. Registration is required.
NOT CHURCH
Unpacking Misconceptions
4 p.m.
SMSU 026
Free, all ages
This interfaith series and dinner is part two of an ongoing series devoted to exposing people to different faiths, religions and world views.
OPEN HOUSE
PSU School of Graphic Design
4 p.m.
School of Art + Design
Free, all ages
Reception to meet graphic design students and see their work.
LECTURE
Let’s Talk Transparency
6 p.m.
EcoTrust
$5, all ages
Almost a dozen presenters represent the Portland Material Transparency Collaborative and their mission to integrate full disclosure as a benchmark for quality and success. Part of Portland Design Week.
Thursday, April 27
SHOPPING
Free Shopping
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
SMSU 462
Free, all ages
Come get free clothes and household supplies from the Resource Center for Students with Children.
INDIE ROCK
The Domestics
Noon
Parkway North
Free, all ages
The Live @ Lunch series presents this Tender Loving Empire band, consisting of Michael Finn, Leo London, Kyle Moderhak, Matt Moore and Brad Norton.
MUSIC
KPSU Amp Fest
3 p.m.
Parkway North
$15 (free for PSU students), all ages
XRAY FM and PSU Professional Sound team up with KPSU for a mini-festival featuring Mount Eerie, Haley Heynderickx, Whitney Ballen, Strange Ranger, Lisa Prank, Floating Room and Chain, along with a podcast recording and panel discussion.
LECTURE
Queering Sexual Violence
6 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center
Free, all ages
An editor and a contributor for Queering Sexual Violence, Jennifer Patterson and Angie River, center a discussion around queer survivors of domestic violence. Featuring panels from PSU, Bradley Angle’s LGBTQ Program and the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.
WATER SPORTS
Battle Ship
6 p.m.
Campus Rec Center
Free, all ages
Teams of 3–4 compete in a real-life version of the popular board game/Rihanna movie.
ARTIST TALK
Laylah Ali
7 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall 75
Free, all ages
The Massachusetts-based artist has been featured in the Whitney Biennial and the Venice Biennial, and speaks about her small, figurative, gouache paintings on paper.
Friday, April 28
SPEAKING
Kanak Mani Dixit
6:30 p.m.
SMSU 026
Free, all ages
Nepalese journalist & civil rights activist speaks ahead of the 2016-17 Film Southasia Festival.
PANEL
Conversation on Portland Provocations: Architectural Visions for the City
4 p.m.
Shattuck Hall Annex
Free, all ages.
Discussion with Portland designers and architects, including Anna Goodman, Sara Huston, Andrew Santa Lucia, Aaron Whelton.
Saturday, April 29
FITNESS
World Tai Chi Day
10 a.m.
Urban Plaza
Free, all ages
PSU’s Confucius Institute hosts this gathering to celebrate and participate in multiple aspects of tai chi, including fan & sword, performances and more.
Sunday, April 30
FILM
Film Southasia Festival
3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–$5 (free for PSU students), all ages
Showcase of documentaries and non-fiction cinema rarely exhibited outside of South Asia.
Monday, May 1
PERFORMANCE ART
American Logs
5 p.m.
AB Gallery
Free, all ages
M.F.A. candidate Sam Sanderson gives the first of five performances for his thesis exhibition related to toxic whiteness, American mythology and problematic histories.