On-campus events calendar: Aug. 15–21

DRAG QUEENS
War on the Catwalk
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$23–159, all ages
Murray & Peter tour several of the most memorable cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s ninth season: Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Aja, Alexis Michelle, Shea Coulee and winner Sasha Velour.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
LECTURE
Standing Rock Comes to Portland
7 p.m.
The Eliot Center
Free, all ages
Chase Iron Eyes of the Lakota People’s Law Project presents on the legal case in support of the Water Defender protestors and their activity in opposition to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
FILM
Lolita (1962)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Humbert Humbert (James Mason) moves in with Charlotte Haze (Shelley Winters) and her 14-year-old daughter Delores (Sue Lyon) a.k.a. “Lolita,” and begins a sexually complicated relationship with both mother and daughter.
ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Bryan Ferry, Judith Owen
8 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$41–99, all ages
Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music and (sort of) Velvet Goldmine fame tours with Welsh singer-songwriter Judith Owen.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
CHAMBER MUSIC
Trio Musicorum Medicorum
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
The Sack Lunch Free Concert Series presents pianist Andrew Bonner, violinist Alistair Kok and cellist Rebecca Reese. The trio will perform Beethoven’s “Archduke” trio and Faure’s Trio in D minor.
ART TALK
Midday Art Break
12:30 p.m.
Portland Art Museum
$17–20, all ages
Guest curator Randy Gragg (executive director, John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape, University of Oregon) gives his perspective on the Quest for Beauty: The Architecture, Landscapes, and Collections of John Yeon retrospective.
FILM
The Triangle (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Four filmmakers receive a postcard from an estranged friend living in a self-described cult in Missoula, Montana and head out to investigate, in this indie documentary-style mystery/thriller/horror.
Thursday, Aug. 17
FILM
Army of Darkness (1992)
7 p.m.
Rooftop Cinema (SW 15th & Yamhill)
$7–11, all ages
In the third installment of the original Evil Dead trilogy, Ash (Bruce Campbell) is trapped in medieval times and accidentally unleashes an undead army found in the Necronomicon.
Friday, Aug. 18
ART
$5 After 5
5 p.m.
Portland Art Museum
$5, all ages
Pay $5 to tour Portland Art Museum’s numerous exhibitions and regular collections. This month covers part of the run time of the Etchings of Whistler and His Circle exhibition.
DANCE PARTY
Friday Night Groove
6:30 p.m.
Director Park
Free, all ages
Warm up before you go out dancing with tunes from DJ George.
INDIE POP
Lily Wecks + A Handful of Strangers
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$15, all ages
The 17-year-old Vancouver, Washington native plays alongside Sara Pietila, Louis Hanson, Nik Barber and the Disciples of Praise (a.k.a. Community AME Zion Gospel Choir) to promote her forthcoming album and newly released single, “Brilliant Shade of Black.”
CHAMBER MUSIC
ArcoPDX
8 p.m.
Portland Art Museum
Free, all ages
Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra of Portland plays Mike Hsu’s Concerto for Piano and Strings, featuring maestro David Brokaw on one of those psychedelic pianos you’ve probably seen around town. ARCO will also perform their rendition of Arvo Pärt’s Fratres with Chris Fotinakis on solo violin.
FILM
Lost Highway (1997)
8:30 p.m. (also screening Aug. 19)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Back in the 20th century, David Lynch declared Lost Highway to be his “21st century neo-noir.” As the film turns 20, does this hold up? Buy a ticket and find out.
Saturday, Aug. 19
FILM
The Straight Story (1999)
3 p.m. (also screening 7 p.m. Aug. 18)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
David Lynch x Disney. That’s really all you need to know. Note that it screens the same nights as Lost Highway, in possibly the weirdest possible Lynch double-feature.
FILM
Casque d’Or (1952)
6 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
An intensive love triangle between humble woodworker George (Serge Reggiani) and small-time crook Roland (Raymond Bussières) for Roland’s girlfriend, Marie (Simone Signoret), a.k.a. “Casque d’Or,” or “Helmet of Gold,” results in a mob-order duel between the men, resulting in one of French cinema’s most bittersweet endings.
Sunday, Aug. 20
ART
Miller Family Free Day
10 a.m.
Portland Art Museum
Free, all ages
The Miller Family Foundation just paid your way to see fine art. This month covers part of the run time of the Representing: Vernacular Photographs of, by, and for African Americans exhibition.
FILM
The Day He Arrives (2011)
3 p.m. (screening Aug. 18–19)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Director Hong Sang-soon’s black & white drama is the Groundhog Day of artistic South Korean cinema: Days repeat or flow non-canonically for emotional effect.
FILM
Rules of the Game (1939)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
The failure of a societymember to uphold French high society’s rules on the eve of WWII makes for director Jean Renoir’s masterpiece.
Monday, Aug. 21
FAMILY
Family Game Day
1:30 p.m.
Director Park
Free, all ages
Play larger-than-life board games with your kids, parents and relatives.
FILM
Vertigo (1958)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This film about a gumshoe’s (Jimmy Stewart) growing obsession with a mysterious woman (Kim Novak) perhaps most closely illustrates Alfred Hitchcock’s real-life raging misogyny.