On-campus events calendar: Aug. 15–21

FEATURED EVENT

DRAG QUEENS

War on the Catwalk

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$23–159, all ages

Murray & Peter tour several of the most memorable cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s ninth season: Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Aja, Alexis Michelle, Shea Coulee and winner Sasha Velour.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

LECTURE

Standing Rock Comes to Portland

7 p.m.

The Eliot Center

Free, all ages

Chase Iron Eyes of the Lakota People’s Law Project presents on the legal case in support of the Water Defender protestors and their activity in opposition to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

FILM

Lolita (1962)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Humbert Humbert (James Mason) moves in with Charlotte Haze (Shelley Winters) and her 14-year-old daughter Delores (Sue Lyon) a.k.a. “Lolita,” and begins a sexually complicated relationship with both mother and daughter.

ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bryan Ferry, Judith Owen

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$41–99, all ages

Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music and (sort of) Velvet Goldmine fame tours with Welsh singer-songwriter Judith Owen.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

CHAMBER MUSIC

Trio Musicorum Medicorum

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The Sack Lunch Free Concert Series presents pianist Andrew Bonner, violinist Alistair Kok and cellist Rebecca Reese. The trio will perform Beethoven’s “Archduke” trio and Faure’s Trio in D minor.

ART TALK

Midday Art Break

12:30 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$17–20, all ages

Guest curator Randy Gragg (executive director, John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape, University of Oregon) gives his perspective on the Quest for Beauty: The Architecture, Landscapes, and Collections of John Yeon retrospective.

FILM

The Triangle (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Four filmmakers receive a postcard from an estranged friend living in a self-described cult in Missoula, Montana and head out to investigate, in this indie documentary-style mystery/thriller/horror.

Thursday, Aug. 17

FILM

Army of Darkness (1992)

7 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema (SW 15th & Yamhill)

$7–11, all ages

In the third installment of the original Evil Dead trilogy, Ash (Bruce Campbell) is trapped in medieval times and accidentally unleashes an undead army found in the Necronomicon.

Friday, Aug. 18

ART

$5 After 5

5 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

Pay $5 to tour Portland Art Museum’s numerous exhibitions and regular collections. This month covers part of the run time of the Etchings of Whistler and His Circle exhibition.

DANCE PARTY

Friday Night Groove

6:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Warm up before you go out dancing with tunes from DJ George.

INDIE POP

Lily Wecks + A Handful of Strangers

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$15, all ages

The 17-year-old Vancouver, Washington native plays alongside Sara Pietila, Louis Hanson, Nik Barber and the Disciples of Praise (a.k.a. Community AME Zion Gospel Choir) to promote her forthcoming album and newly released single, “Brilliant Shade of Black.”

CHAMBER MUSIC

ArcoPDX

8 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

Free, all ages

Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra of Portland plays Mike Hsu’s Concerto for Piano and Strings, featuring maestro David Brokaw on one of those psychedelic pianos you’ve probably seen around town. ARCO will also perform their rendition of Arvo Pärt’s Fratres with Chris Fotinakis on solo violin.

FILM

Lost Highway (1997)

8:30 p.m. (also screening Aug. 19)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Back in the 20th century, David Lynch declared Lost Highway to be his “21st century neo-noir.” As the film turns 20, does this hold up? Buy a ticket and find out.

Saturday, Aug. 19

FILM

The Straight Story (1999)

3 p.m. (also screening 7 p.m. Aug. 18)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

David Lynch x Disney. That’s really all you need to know. Note that it screens the same nights as Lost Highway, in possibly the weirdest possible Lynch double-feature.

FILM

Casque d’Or (1952)

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

An intensive love triangle between humble woodworker George (Serge Reggiani) and small-time crook Roland (Raymond Bussières) for Roland’s girlfriend, Marie (Simone Signoret), a.k.a. “Casque d’Or,” or “Helmet of Gold,” results in a mob-order duel between the men, resulting in one of French cinema’s most bittersweet endings.

Sunday, Aug. 20

ART

Miller Family Free Day

10 a.m.

Portland Art Museum

Free, all ages

The Miller Family Foundation just paid your way to see fine art. This month covers part of the run time of the Representing: Vernacular Photographs of, by, and for African Americans exhibition.

FILM

The Day He Arrives (2011)

3 p.m. (screening Aug. 18–19)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Director Hong Sang-soon’s black & white drama is the Groundhog Day of artistic South Korean cinema: Days repeat or flow non-canonically for emotional effect.

FILM

Rules of the Game (1939)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The failure of a societymember to uphold French high society’s rules on the eve of WWII makes for director Jean Renoir’s masterpiece.

Monday, Aug. 21

FAMILY

Family Game Day

1:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Play larger-than-life board games with your kids, parents and relatives.

FILM

Vertigo (1958)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This film about a gumshoe’s (Jimmy Stewart) growing obsession with a mysterious woman (Kim Novak) perhaps most closely illustrates Alfred Hitchcock’s real-life raging misogyny.