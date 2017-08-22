On-Campus Events Calendar: Aug. 22–28

FEATURED EVENT

INDIE POP

Haley Johnsen, The Domestics

Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

The Old Church

$15–25, all ages

This may be the first public performance The Domestics since they made national headlines for their Tender Loving Empire-produced marketing gimmick that used addresses related to the KKK almost immediately after the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, VA.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

FILM

It’s a Gift (1934)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This more-than-likely problematic physical comedy about a grocer (W.C. Fields) and his annoying family is framed as a classic cinematic example of Man vs. Domestic Life. Many of Fields’ sound films were made in an attempt to carry over the type of acting in silent films that made him a star.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

COMMUNITY EVENT

Celebrity Chocolate Cake Smackdown

Noon

Oregon Historical Society

Free, all ages

Portland media figures, CEOs and nonprofit leaders present their best cake recipes for judgment by Gerry Frank. Hopefully attendees get delicious celebrity cake?

FILM

Fading Landscapes: The Films of Linda Fenstermaker

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

From the copy: “Working primarily in 16mm and Super 8mm film, experimental Seattle filmmaker Linda Fenstermaker explores the interactions and relationships between body and landscape while discovering new avenues for female perspectives.”

ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Idina Menzel

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$60–130, all ages

Actress and singer Idina Menzel originated the roles of Maureen Johnson in Rent, Elphaba in Wicked, and Queen Elsa in Frozen (2013). It costs double digits to be in her presence.

Thursday, Aug. 24

AMERICANA

Chely Wright’s Story and Song

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$20–25, all ages

Kansas City, MO–born singer-songwriter tours in support of her new album, I Am the Rain.

FILM

This is Spinal Tap (1983)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The father of rock mockumentaries turns 35 years old next year!

Friday, Aug. 25

FAMILY

Kids Night Out: Craft Edition

5 p.m.

SMSU 026

Free, all ages

Kids and their parental units can come make arts & crafts, meet new friends, and enjoy snacks in Smith Memorial Student Union’s basement.

FILM

Pacific Rim (2013)

7 / 9:30 p.m. (screening Aug. 26–27)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Guillermo del Toro’s most commercially successful film to date is, in a nutshell, the artistic & intellectual version of Michael Bay’s Transformers series.

FOLK MUSIC

Los Tigres del Norte

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–85, all ages

The Grammy award winning Mexican pop band blends rock, American pop, tropical, urban and folk music in their legendary style, and tour in support of their new album, Ataud.

Saturday, Aug. 26

FILM

Mulholland Drive (2001)

8:30 p.m. (also screening Aug. 25)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

David Lynch’s follow-up to 1999’s The Straight Story can barely be described in linear print, yet it is consistently hailed as one of the best movies of the 21st century.

Sunday, Aug. 27

FILM

Panique (1956)

7 p.m. (screening Aug. 26 and 29)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

A Jewish voyeur (Michel Simon) is framed for murder by the true murderer and his girlfriend (Viviane Romance), and is one of the few films in immediately post-WWII cinema to attempt to explain why French people collaborated with their Nazi occupiers.

Monday, Aug. 28

FAMILY

Family Game Day

1:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Weekly opportunity to play oversized games in the park with family & friends.

FUNK

Subtonic Trio

6 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Whether or not you check out those games, come by to dance and listen to soulful, funky jazz as part of Portland Parks & Rec’s Monday Soundscapes series.

FILM

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) and fading film star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) begin a destructive, codependent relationship in Golden Age Hollywood Hills.