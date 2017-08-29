On-campus events calendar: Aug. 29—Sept. 4

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

Regal Fox Tower Theater

$12.50, all ages

Hayao Miyazaki’s classic animé film about a floating castle–island and a pair of children’s efforts to keep a crystal from government soldiers rarely exhibits on a big screen.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

FILM

Menashe (2017)

Multiple times (screening through Aug. 31)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

Read our June 8–12, 2017 events calendar for our most recent plot summary of Menashe.

JAZZ

Farnell & Friends

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Trumpeter Farnell Newton plays a weekly set with a series of rotating guest musicians.

FILM

From the Land of the Moon (2016)

Multiple times (screening through Aug. 31)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

This French film based on an Italian novella sees a married woman (Marion Cotillard) falling in love with a WWII veteran she meets as a patient of a postwar therapeutic spa.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

FILM

Detroit (2017)

Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–31)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

Read our August 8–14, 2017 events calendar for our most recent plot summary of Detroit.

OPERA

Dara Searcy-Gardner, Evan Paul

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Soprano Dara Searcy–Gardner, accompanied on piano by Evan Paul, sings works by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and Dvořák.

INDIE POP

Coco’s Cacophony, Shreddy Symphony of the Subterranean

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Coco Columbia and her band play their weekly residency at Portland’s newest jazz club.

FILM

Lost in Paris (2016)

Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–31)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

A Canadian librarian (Fiona Gordon) and a French homeless man (Dominique Abel) have a series of misadventures in this French–Belgian comedy.

Thursday, Aug. 31

FILM

Spider–Man: Homecoming (2017)

Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–30)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

Even in 2017, twenty-somethings can still get work as teenagers if they believe.

FILM

Spring Breakers (2012)

7 p.m.

Hotel deLuxe Parking Garage

$9–10, all ages

Four young women (Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine, Selena Gomez) and two creepy Floridian gangster–rappers (James Franco, Gucci Mane) find out who they really are in this “feminist” sensory film from the guy who wrote Kids (1995). Paired with the short animated film Jailbreak (2016).

JAZZ

Mel Brown B–3 Organ Group

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

The jazz quartet of Mel Brown, Dan Palmer, Renato Caranto and Louis “King Louie” Pain play together in their regular Jack London Revue residency.

FILM

The Glass Castle (2017)

(Multiple times)

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

The film adaptation of the childhood memoirs of Jeannette Walls, the journalist perhaps most famous for outing Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, has been critically blasted for sanitizing the nuanced source material.

Friday, Sept. 1

FILM

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Multiple times

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

Two perspectives which might be useful for first time viewers of the now 40-year-old Spielberg classic: abandoning your kids was pretty cool at the time, and Close Encounters was one of the first Hollywood films to treat aliens as capable of peace.

ART

$5 After 5

5 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

PAM’s regular discounted entry series aligns with the closing weekend of the John Yeon art and architecture exhibition.

AMERICANA

The Way Down Wanderers, Grasshopper

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The professionally–trained quintet plays in support of their new live album, Live at the Old Rock House.

JAZZ

Hailey Niswanger

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$12, 21+

Saxophonist and composer Hailey Niswanger has shared the stage with PSU’s very own Esperanza Spalding, among other prestigious jazz performers.

Saturday, Sept. 2

FILM

La Vida Inmoral da la Pareja (Tales of an Immoral Couple) (2017)

Multiple times

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

This Mexican romantic comedy centers around two high school lovers (Sebastián Aguirre, Ximena Romo) who reunite after 25 years, married to other people, and fall for one another again but start to remember why they separated in the first place.

SPORTS

Portland Timbers vs. Washington Spirit

12:30 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–55, all ages

Portland Timbers vs. Washington Spirit
12:30 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–55, all ages

FILM

Inland Empire (2006)

7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 1)

Whitsell Auditorium

$7–9, all ages

Laura Dern plays actress Nikki Grace, whose life begins to blur with that of Susan “Sue” Blue, a character she is set to portray, in David Lynch’s first–ever digital film.

JAZZ

Laura Ivancie + guests

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$12, 21+

Laura Ivancie plays in support of her new album, Little Girl.

COMEDY

Imparables, El Show

9 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$45–95, all ages

Mexican comedians Omar Chaparro and Adrián Uribe bring classic and new characters based on their experiences in Mexico and the United States.

Sunday, Sept. 3

FILM

Tulip Fever (2017)

Multiple times

Living Room Theater

$6, all ages

A 17th-century peasant–turned–merchant’s wife (Alicia Vikander) leaves her unhappy marriage to run off with the painter (Dane DeHaan) commissioned to paint her. Together they start investing in tulip bulbs during the 17th Century Dutch Tulip Mania.

SPORTS

Portland Timbers 2 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC

2 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–20, all ages

Portland Timbers 2 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
2 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–20, all ages

THEATER

An Octoroon

7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 1)

Artist Repertory Theater

$5–25, all ages

This satire of a hit 19th century play set on a Louisiana plantation is sure to be gasp–inducing. Read our upcoming coverage at psuvanguard.com.

Monday, Sept. 4

FILM

Double Indemnity (1944)

7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 3)

Whitsell Auditorium

$7–9, all ages

Loathsome insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets caught in a love triangle between Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) and her husband Tom (Tom Powers) and a plan to defraud insurance companies.