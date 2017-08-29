On-campus events calendar: Aug. 29—Sept. 4

FEATURED EVENT
FILM
Castle in the Sky (1986)
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Regal Fox Tower Theater
$12.50, all ages
Hayao Miyazaki’s classic animé film about a floating castle–island and a pair of children’s efforts to keep a crystal from government soldiers rarely exhibits on a big screen.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
FILM
Menashe (2017)
Multiple times (screening through Aug. 31)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
Read our June 8–12, 2017 events calendar for our most recent plot summary of Menashe.
JAZZ
Farnell & Friends
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$7, 21+
Trumpeter Farnell Newton plays a weekly set with a series of rotating guest musicians.
FILM
From the Land of the Moon (2016)
Multiple times (screening through Aug. 31)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
This French film based on an Italian novella sees a married woman (Marion Cotillard) falling in love with a WWII veteran she meets as a patient of a postwar therapeutic spa.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
FILM
Detroit (2017)
Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–31)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
Read our August 8–14, 2017 events calendar for our most recent plot summary of Detroit.
OPERA
Dara Searcy-Gardner, Evan Paul
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Soprano Dara Searcy–Gardner, accompanied on piano by Evan Paul, sings works by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and Dvořák.
INDIE POP
Coco’s Cacophony, Shreddy Symphony of the Subterranean
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$7, 21+
Coco Columbia and her band play their weekly residency at Portland’s newest jazz club.
FILM
Lost in Paris (2016)
Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–31)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
A Canadian librarian (Fiona Gordon) and a French homeless man (Dominique Abel) have a series of misadventures in this French–Belgian comedy.
Thursday, Aug. 31
FILM
Spider–Man: Homecoming (2017)
Multiple times (screening Aug. 29–30)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
Even in 2017, twenty-somethings can still get work as teenagers if they believe.
FILM
Spring Breakers (2012)
7 p.m.
Hotel deLuxe Parking Garage
$9–10, all ages
Four young women (Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine, Selena Gomez) and two creepy Floridian gangster–rappers (James Franco, Gucci Mane) find out who they really are in this “feminist” sensory film from the guy who wrote Kids (1995). Paired with the short animated film Jailbreak (2016).
JAZZ
Mel Brown B–3 Organ Group
8 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$7, 21+
The jazz quartet of Mel Brown, Dan Palmer, Renato Caranto and Louis “King Louie” Pain play together in their regular Jack London Revue residency.
FILM
The Glass Castle (2017)
(Multiple times)
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
The film adaptation of the childhood memoirs of Jeannette Walls, the journalist perhaps most famous for outing Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, has been critically blasted for sanitizing the nuanced source material.
Friday, Sept. 1
FILM
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Multiple times
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
Two perspectives which might be useful for first time viewers of the now 40-year-old Spielberg classic: abandoning your kids was pretty cool at the time, and Close Encounters was one of the first Hollywood films to treat aliens as capable of peace.
ART
$5 After 5
5 p.m.
Portland Art Museum
$5, all ages
PAM’s regular discounted entry series aligns with the closing weekend of the John Yeon art and architecture exhibition.
AMERICANA
The Way Down Wanderers, Grasshopper
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$12–15, all ages
The professionally–trained quintet plays in support of their new live album, Live at the Old Rock House.
JAZZ
Hailey Niswanger
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$12, 21+
Saxophonist and composer Hailey Niswanger has shared the stage with PSU’s very own Esperanza Spalding, among other prestigious jazz performers.
Saturday, Sept. 2
FILM
La Vida Inmoral da la Pareja (Tales of an Immoral Couple) (2017)
Multiple times
Living Room Theaters
$6, all ages
This Mexican romantic comedy centers around two high school lovers (Sebastián Aguirre, Ximena Romo) who reunite after 25 years, married to other people, and fall for one another again but start to remember why they separated in the first place.
SPORTS
Portland Timbers vs. Washington Spirit
12:30 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–55, all ages
FILM
Inland Empire (2006)
7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 1)
Whitsell Auditorium
$7–9, all ages
Laura Dern plays actress Nikki Grace, whose life begins to blur with that of Susan “Sue” Blue, a character she is set to portray, in David Lynch’s first–ever digital film.
JAZZ
Laura Ivancie + guests
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$12, 21+
Laura Ivancie plays in support of her new album, Little Girl.
COMEDY
Imparables, El Show
9 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$45–95, all ages
Mexican comedians Omar Chaparro and Adrián Uribe bring classic and new characters based on their experiences in Mexico and the United States.
Sunday, Sept. 3
FILM
Tulip Fever (2017)
Multiple times
Living Room Theater
$6, all ages
A 17th-century peasant–turned–merchant’s wife (Alicia Vikander) leaves her unhappy marriage to run off with the painter (Dane DeHaan) commissioned to paint her. Together they start investing in tulip bulbs during the 17th Century Dutch Tulip Mania.
SPORTS
Portland Timbers 2 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
2 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–20, all ages
THEATER
An Octoroon
7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 1)
Artist Repertory Theater
$5–25, all ages
This satire of a hit 19th century play set on a Louisiana plantation is sure to be gasp–inducing. Read our upcoming coverage at psuvanguard.com.
Monday, Sept. 4
FILM
Double Indemnity (1944)
7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 3)
Whitsell Auditorium
$7–9, all ages
Loathsome insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets caught in a love triangle between Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) and her husband Tom (Tom Powers) and a plan to defraud insurance companies.