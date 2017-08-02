On-campus events calendar: Aug. 8–14

FEATURED EVENT

RECEPTION

PSU’s 9th President

Monday, Aug. 14 @ Noon

Academic & Student Rec Center

Free, all ages

Come have snacks and listen to music from the PSU School of Music on new PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi’s first day of school.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

We can’t find anything happening on campus on Aug. 8! Do you have leads on events happening on and off campus you’d like to see featured? Email us at arts@psuvanguard.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

RECITAL

Phoebe Gildea

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Critically acclaimed soprano presents French songs about the magic of nighttime.

WORKSHOP

Personality Test & Career Choice

2 p.m.

USB 402

$20, all ages

Part one of a three-part series about how to find out your personality type and the careers best geared for your personality.

Thursday, Aug. 10

WORKSHOP

Internships: Overview & Search Tips

10 a.m.

USB 402

Free, all ages

This discussion-led workshop covers how to find an internship and network.

ART RECEPTION

Drift Iteration Paths | MSHR

11 a.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

MSHR (Birch Cooper + Brenna Murphy) attend a morning reception of their Converge 45 exhibition, “a macro-scale generative system, sculpted into a meditation labyrinth.” Littman Gallery is the only art venue on PSU campus participating in the city-wide festival.

Friday, Aug. 11

DANCE

Fright Night Groove

6:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

DJ George plays outdoor, family-friendly dance music.

FILM

Holes (2003)

7/9:30 p.m. (screening Aug. 12–13)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

The only thing I remember about this film is a girl in my 7th-grade class having a crush on Zero (Khleo Thomas), but apparently it was packed with other stuff besides Shia LeBeouf, like Patricia Arquette, Eartha Kitt and Sigourney Weaver.

FILM

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

7 p.m. (also screening Aug. 12 @ 8:30)

Whitsell Auditorium

$7–9, all ages

More like Fire WERK With Me amirite?! This is a film about the literal day before our online/social media editor was born: the last day of Laura Palmer’s life. Screens with David Lynch’s 1-minute film Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (1994).

CONCERT

20th Annual William Byrd Festival

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$20–25, all ages

Jeremy Summerly leads the Byrd Festival Consort and organist Mark Williams through a series of composer William Byrd’s secular songs.

Saturday, Aug. 12

CULTURAL FESTIVAL

Pan-African Festival

Noon

Pioneer Square

Free, all ages

Food, vendors, fashion show, and live entertainment for and by members of Portland’s Pan-African community.

FILM

Classe tous risques (1960)

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This French film about an Old Criminal Planning One Last Heist (Lino Ventura) while hiding out in Italy who meets a slick kid on the rise (Jean-Paul Belmondo) has been described as the missing link between the French mainstream and new wave cinema.

DANCE PARTY

Heartbeat Silent Disco

6:30 p.m.

Salmon St. Fountain

Free, all ages

Four hours of hybrid fitness-dancing with the first-ever Heartbeat Silent Mobile Disco. Pick up a set of headphones, dance across the Hawthorne Bridge to the Vera Katz Eastside Esplanade, watch the sunset and dance back across the bridge.

BLUES

Chris Thomas King

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$15–18, all ages

The King of New Orleans Blues has played for over 35 years and tours in support of his new EP, Les Bleus Was Born In Louisiana.

Sunday, August 13

LECTURE

Beyond the Beach Bill: Statewide Debates over Public Beaches

2 p.m.

Oregon Historical Society

Free, all ages

Floyd McKay and Janet McLennan present inside information on the 1960s political fights to keep Oregon’s beaches open to the public.

CLOSING RECEPTION

Drift Iteration Paths | MSHR

5 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

Converge 45 ends on Saturday, but MSHR is having a reception after it ends so as to relax and take in the art.

ART RECEPTION

Content Generated | Morgan Buck

5 p.m.

White Gallery

Free, all ages

Visual/performance/music artist Morgan Buck’s new series of “Internet macro-panoramas” reflect on a decade of dependence on paint and a move away from the medium.

FILM

Army of Shadows (1969)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

An all-star ensemble of French actors (Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Simone Signoret) star as WWII resistance figures grappling with their sense of honor while fighting in Nazi-occupied France. This film didn’t debut in America until 2006.

Monday, Aug. 14

FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Bring your bag and get free produce, as we’ve written about in the past.

FAMILY

MarchFourth Marching Band

Noon

Unitus Plaza

Free, all ages

Portland Mall Management presents a kid-friendly show by the marching band that appeared on the Monsters University soundtrack.

FILM

Topophilia (2015)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This semi-experimental documentary covers the diverse Alaskan topographies along the 800 miles of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.