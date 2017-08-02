On-campus events calendar: Aug. 8–14

FEATURED EVENT
RECEPTION
PSU’s 9th President
Monday, Aug. 14 @ Noon
Academic & Student Rec Center
Free, all ages
Come have snacks and listen to music from the PSU School of Music on new PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi’s first day of school.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
We can’t find anything happening on campus on Aug. 8! Do you have leads on events happening on and off campus you’d like to see featured? Email us at arts@psuvanguard.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
RECITAL
Phoebe Gildea
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Critically acclaimed soprano presents French songs about the magic of nighttime.
WORKSHOP
Personality Test & Career Choice
2 p.m.
USB 402
$20, all ages
Part one of a three-part series about how to find out your personality type and the careers best geared for your personality.
Thursday, Aug. 10
WORKSHOP
Internships: Overview & Search Tips
10 a.m.
USB 402
Free, all ages
This discussion-led workshop covers how to find an internship and network.
ART RECEPTION
Drift Iteration Paths | MSHR
11 a.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
MSHR (Birch Cooper + Brenna Murphy) attend a morning reception of their Converge 45 exhibition, “a macro-scale generative system, sculpted into a meditation labyrinth.” Littman Gallery is the only art venue on PSU campus participating in the city-wide festival.
Friday, Aug. 11
DANCE
Fright Night Groove
6:30 p.m.
Director Park
Free, all ages
DJ George plays outdoor, family-friendly dance music.
FILM
Holes (2003)
7/9:30 p.m. (screening Aug. 12–13)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
The only thing I remember about this film is a girl in my 7th-grade class having a crush on Zero (Khleo Thomas), but apparently it was packed with other stuff besides Shia LeBeouf, like Patricia Arquette, Eartha Kitt and Sigourney Weaver.
FILM
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)
7 p.m. (also screening Aug. 12 @ 8:30)
Whitsell Auditorium
$7–9, all ages
More like Fire WERK With Me amirite?! This is a film about the literal day before our online/social media editor was born: the last day of Laura Palmer’s life. Screens with David Lynch’s 1-minute film Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (1994).
CONCERT
20th Annual William Byrd Festival
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$20–25, all ages
Jeremy Summerly leads the Byrd Festival Consort and organist Mark Williams through a series of composer William Byrd’s secular songs.
Saturday, Aug. 12
CULTURAL FESTIVAL
Pan-African Festival
Noon
Pioneer Square
Free, all ages
Food, vendors, fashion show, and live entertainment for and by members of Portland’s Pan-African community.
FILM
Classe tous risques (1960)
6 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This French film about an Old Criminal Planning One Last Heist (Lino Ventura) while hiding out in Italy who meets a slick kid on the rise (Jean-Paul Belmondo) has been described as the missing link between the French mainstream and new wave cinema.
DANCE PARTY
Heartbeat Silent Disco
6:30 p.m.
Salmon St. Fountain
Free, all ages
Four hours of hybrid fitness-dancing with the first-ever Heartbeat Silent Mobile Disco. Pick up a set of headphones, dance across the Hawthorne Bridge to the Vera Katz Eastside Esplanade, watch the sunset and dance back across the bridge.
BLUES
Chris Thomas King
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$15–18, all ages
The King of New Orleans Blues has played for over 35 years and tours in support of his new EP, Les Bleus Was Born In Louisiana.
Sunday, August 13
LECTURE
Beyond the Beach Bill: Statewide Debates over Public Beaches
2 p.m.
Oregon Historical Society
Free, all ages
Floyd McKay and Janet McLennan present inside information on the 1960s political fights to keep Oregon’s beaches open to the public.
CLOSING RECEPTION
Drift Iteration Paths | MSHR
5 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
Converge 45 ends on Saturday, but MSHR is having a reception after it ends so as to relax and take in the art.
ART RECEPTION
Content Generated | Morgan Buck
5 p.m.
White Gallery
Free, all ages
Visual/performance/music artist Morgan Buck’s new series of “Internet macro-panoramas” reflect on a decade of dependence on paint and a move away from the medium.
FILM
Army of Shadows (1969)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
An all-star ensemble of French actors (Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Simone Signoret) star as WWII resistance figures grappling with their sense of honor while fighting in Nazi-occupied France. This film didn’t debut in America until 2006.
Monday, Aug. 14
FOOD
Harvest Share
Noon
PSU Park Blocks
Free, all ages
Bring your bag and get free produce, as we’ve written about in the past.
FAMILY
MarchFourth Marching Band
Noon
Unitus Plaza
Free, all ages
Portland Mall Management presents a kid-friendly show by the marching band that appeared on the Monsters University soundtrack.
FILM
Topophilia (2015)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This semi-experimental documentary covers the diverse Alaskan topographies along the 800 miles of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.