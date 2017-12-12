On-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 12-18

FEATURED EVENT

HOLIDAY BENEFIT

Christmas at the Old Church

Dec 13–19, 7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$23–50, all ages

Pianist Michael Allen Harrison, vocalist Julianne Johnson and other musical guests raise funds for Transitional Youth with a medley of Christmas music.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

FAMILY

The Nutcracker

10 a.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Multnomah County Youth Librarian Susan Smallsreed narrates E.T.A. Hoffman’s story “The Nutcracker and The King of the Mice” while pianists Maria Antonia Garcia and Momoko Muramatsu perform a four-hand version of Tchaikovsky arrangements.

WORKSHOP

Networking for Introverts

1:30 p.m.

USB 402

Free, all ages

Learn how to network when socializing isn’t your favorite.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

CHAMBER MUSIC

Kay Robbins

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The pianist and music educator performs Bach, Chopin, Tchaikovsky and holiday music.

FILM

An Evening with Marilyn Zornado

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Animator Marilyn Zornado screens and explains eight examples of her illustrious film career. Her works often use elements of calligraphy, graphic arts, poetry and animated text.

Thursday, Dec. 14

FILM

An Evening with Gail Noonan

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Canadian animator Gail Noonan screens and explains nine examples of her filmography, focusing on feminism, media representation, animation, jazz and poetry.

Friday, Dec. 15

COMEDY

Kid Gorgeous

7 p.m. (also performing Dec. 14)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$25–35, all ages

Writer, comedian and voice actor John Mulaney (Big Mouth, Documentary Now, SNL) brings his new standup special to Portland.

FILM

Bombshell (1933)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

A-List movie star Lola Burns (Jean Harlow) juggles her exploitative publicist and family until she meets a baron (Franchot Tone) who wants to adopt a baby.

Saturday, Dec. 16

FILM

The Goonies (1985)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

The Goonies (Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin) discover what it takes to keep developers from destroying your neighborhood: rare treasure and historical designations.

FILM

Seed (1931)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Aging, married writer Bart Carter (John Boles) reunites with his ex-girlfriend, Mildred Bronson (Genevieve Tobin), and the two try to find lasting happiness.

JAZZ

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$25–75, all ages

Best known for their TV appearances, the most famous being the 1999 Super Bowl, the eight-piece swing band tears it up in Portland.

Sunday, Dec. 17

FILM

ParaNorman (2012)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is an 11-year-old boy who can communicate with the dead. He uses these powers to be a hero when a witch’s curse raises zombies from the grave. Screening as part of Portland Art Museum’s LAIKA Studios exhibit.

FILM

Back Street (1932)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Walter (John Boles) and his long-suffering mistress Ray (Irene Dunne) give up their chances for happiness to commit to their doomed love.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Comfort and Joy: A Classical Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$25–65, all ages

Norman Huynh leads Oregon Chorale through a medley of Christmas songs.

Monday, Dec. 18

FILM

Solaris (1972)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Psychologist Kris Kelvin (Donatas Banionis) travels to the planet Solaris, where it is believed the researchers stationed there went mad and fell out of communication. The Soviet sci-fi movie turns 45 this year.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Lindsey Stirling

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$30–270, all ages

The EDM violinist-turned-Dancing with the Stars contestant brings a program of holiday music to Portland. Think one-woman Trans-Siberian Orchestra.