On-campus events calendar: July 25–31

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

July 28–30, multiple times

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way.” I guarantee this movie is even better than you remember.

Tuesday, July 25

BLOOD DRIVE

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

Look at these heterosexual people, flaunting their veiny lifestyle in my face amidst a national blood shortage (the Red Cross needs more than double what it has on reserve).

CHAMBER MUSIC

Julie Byrne, Johanna Warren

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$13–15, all ages

The New York environmental scientist-cum-contemporary folk singer tours in support of her new album, Not Even Happiness.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Bach to Twin Peaks

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–60, all ages

Protégé Project composers Chris Rogerson and Daniel Schlosberg lead the Dover Quartet and Imani Winds from songs of the institution to the avant garde of chamber music, touching upon Bach, Poulenc and Badalamenti.

Wednesday, July 26

CHAMBER MUSIC

Sack Lunch Series

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

NYC’s Fair Trade Trio—violinists Ashley Windle & Hannah Levinson and cellist Jeanette Stenson—make it their mission to play pieces arranged and composed by women. They debut Emily Doolittle’s “string trio commissioned by the Fair Trade Chamber Music Society,” Beethoven and more.

FILM

Movement & Flow: Portland Dance Films (2015–17)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Directors & choreographers Conrad Kazcor, Fuchsia Lin, Dylan Wilbur Media, Gabriel Shalom, Jackie Davis and Amy Yang Chiao attend a group screening of films focusing on subjects in Portland contemporary dance.

Thursday, July 27

FAMILY

Old Fashioned Family Picnic

4 p.m.

SW 12th & Market

Free, all ages

Free food, games and fun for PSU and/or international kiddos and their student-parents.

Friday, July 28

CHAMBER MUSIC

Lang & Coleman

Noon

Lincoln Performance Hall #75

Free, all ages

The last New @ Noon showcase of Summer Term brings together David Lang and Valerie Coleman (Imani Winds flutist & composer).

FILM

Blue Velvet (1986)

7 p.m. (also screening July 29, 8:30 p.m.)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Screening as part of the David Lynch Retrospective. Did you know: flawless treasure Isabella Rossellini’s performance was panned by Italian critics as being a cheap ripoff of Rossellini’s mother, Ingrid Bergman, and her role as Isla Lund in Casablanca (1942)?

COMEDY

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$73–100, all ages

A live episode of the cult-classic sci-fi spoof show, which lampoons Eegah (1962).

Saturday, July 29

FILM

Le jour se lève (1939)

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Factory worker François (Jean Gabin) reflects on his life, loves and crimes in this Romantic Fatalism classic from director Marcel Carné.

THEATER

Tenaraiko

7:30 p.m. (also performed July 30)

Portland Japanese Garden

$15, all ages

Actor/dancer Nakamura Umeno makes his U.S. debut in one of the most famous works in the kabuki canon, about “a young girl on her way home from a calligraphy lesson who fantasizes about the life ahead of her, composing imaginary love poems from the words she wrote in class as butterflies dance around her.”

FILM

The Driller Killer (1979)

11:59 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

This politically incorrect dark comedy features a wino-murdering artist driven to the brink by failure and two harping female roommates.

Sunday, July 30

OPERA

The Difficulty of Crossing a Field/Little Match Girl Passion

2/7:30 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

$43–86, all ages

Double billing of two operas: the latter an operatic adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson holiday sob story, and the former, as per the copy: “a story about those [a slave owner] leaves behind,” as he, “disappears in plain view of his family, neighbors, and slaves…[s]et to haunting, emotional music.” Fucking opera, dude.

FUNDRAISER

Journey of the Heart

3 p.m.

The Old Church

$25, all ages

Alison King (soprano), Brad Raymond (tenor) and pianist David Saffert perform to benefit the Merry Heart Children’s Camp.

CHAMBER MUSIC

The Complete Brandenburgs

4 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall #175

$10–75, all ages

20+ musicians play Baroque masterpieces to close out Chamber Music Northwest’s summer concert series.

Monday, July 31

INDIE MUSIC

Monday Soundscapes

6 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

1000 Fuegos plays Director Park for an evening of free outdoor music.

FILM

Rear Window (1954)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Hitchcock’s classic thriller starring Jimmy Stewart and pre-royal Grace Kelly was a major influence on David Lynch.