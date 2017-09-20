On-campus events calendar: Sept. 19–25

FEATURED EVENT

New Student Week

Sept. 18–24

PSU Campus, multiple locations

Free, all ages

This is the last week before Fall Term starts, and every PSU club and organization will be out in full force to make their presence known on campus, recruiting new members and spreading the word about their Fall Term programs. Come see us in the Park Blocks during Viking Days!

Tuesday, Sept. 19

FILM

Women in Film Portland

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Curated presentation of films by female Portland filmmakers. Hosted by Women in Film, a group dedicated to promoting the works of female filmmakers in the Portland area.

LECTURE

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy

7 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$30–75, all ages

The former U.S. ambassador to Japan/Tatiana, Jack and Rose Schlossberg’s mom/the character Sunnie Pelant portrayed in Jackie (2016) will speak to audiences about why strong U.S.-Japanese relations are “important for the security and prosperity of both countries going forward.” Ambassador Kennedy speaks as part of the Oregon Historical Society’s ongoing exhibition about her father, High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy.

JAZZ

Avishai Cohen Quartet

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$25, 21+

The Israeli-born trumpeter and his band play in support of their new album, Cross My Palm with Silver.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

FILM

Polina (2016)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$6–11, all ages

The eponymous ballerina (Anastasia Shevtsova/Veronika Zhovnytska) is about to join a prestigious ballet company when she discovers contemporary dance and is conflicted. Based on the graphic novel.

CHAMBER MUSIC

David Rothman + Michael Barnes

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Pianist David Rothman plays Mozart’s Piano Concertino No. 9 while organist Michael Barnes performs the orchestral accompaniment on The Old Church’s magnificent organ.

Thursday, Sept. 21

FILM

The Unknown Girl (2016)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$6–11, all ages

A young French doctor (Adéle Haenel) is compelled by guilt to discover the identity and life of an African Jane Doe when she learns she ignored the knocking of the woman on her clinic’s doors hours before her death.

ART RECEPTION

Conspire | Nate Orton + Cynthia Lahti

5 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

Collaborative sculptures, illustrations, screen prints and wall paintings.

ART RECEPTION

Outside of the Lines | Miss Anthology

5 p.m.

White Gallery

Free, all ages

Exhibition of illustrations, graphic novels and projection art from the group consisting of Jenny Blenk, Liz Yerby, Anna Vo, Melanie Stevens and Emily Lewis. The exhibition “highlights the nuanced and multi-faceted investigations of a wide variety of topics including depression, disability, gender, and race through the lens of sequential art.”

FILM

Caryn Cline: Organic Films

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Seattle filmmaker and Evergreen College faculty member Caryn Cline attends a screening of “her work focusing on biological processes, found footage, and documentary,” which includes Perchance (2008), In the Conservatory (2010) and Compost Confidential (2012).

AMERICANA

Sofia Talvik, Laryssa Birdseye, Lili St. Anne

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$5, all ages

The Nordic-American singer-songwriter opens The Old Church’s Minor Key Concert Series, playing in support of her latest album Big Sky Country. Check back for our review of the Minor Key Concert Series Kickoff Party.

Friday, Sept. 22

FILM

Down in Shadowland (2014)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theater

$6–11, all ages

This artistic documentary captures moments on the New York Subway System when people don’t realize they’re being recorded. This film took five years to document.

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

Levy Restaurants

10 a.m.

Between Neuberger & SMSU

Free, all ages

Find part-time work in food service at the MODA Center for the Portland Trailblazers’s 2017–18 season.

FILM

City Lights (1931)

5:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5, all ages

One of the last films of the Silent Era and a so-called “perfect movie,” the Tramp (Charlie Chaplain) falls for a blind flower girl (Virginia Cherrill) and tries to raise money for her eye surgery amid pratfalls related to misunderstood identity. Real quick: how terrifying was 1930s ophthalmological surgery? Where’s that movie?

INDIE POP

Lenore, Edna Vasquez

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

Musicians Joy Pearson and Rebecca Marie Miller, as the duo Lenore, write from their perspectives about financial destitution and the pain of divorce.

Saturday, Sept. 23

FILM

School Life (In Loco Parentis) (2016)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$6–11, all ages

This documentary focuses on the lives and careers of two inspiring teachers at Ireland’s only boarding school as they prepare to retire after 40+ years.

JAZZ

Barrett Martin Group, Jeff Angell

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$15, 21+

Olympia-born drummer Barrett Martin brings his band, along with Walking Papers bandmate Jeff Angell, to Portland for a night of rock-infused jazz.

SYMPHONY

Symphony of the Goddesses

8 p.m.

Keller Auditorium

$35–100, all ages

The Oregon Symphony Orchestra plays music from composer Koji Kondo’s three decades of soundtrack music from the iconic Legend of Zelda video game series. Multimedia projection art will accompany the music.

JAZZ

Esperanza Spalding

8:30 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$125+, all ages

Though the benefit gala celebrating PAM’s 125th birthday is likely far beyond the budgets of anyone at PSU, this is our chance to listen to the live music of the PSU alumna who “stole” the 2011 Grammy from Justin Bieber, Drake, Florence + the Machine and Mumford & Sons to become the first jazz artist to win the Best New Artist category.

Sunday, Sept. 24

FILM

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

In what might be Hollywood’s most classic musical, silent film actor Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) is torn between his contractually obligated relationship with co-star Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen) and aspiring stage actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), who looks down on his cinematic career.

COMEDY

The Early Early Comedy Open Mic

3 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

Free, 21+

Shannan Hunt and Chris Khatami host a weekly open mic, perfect for emerging comedians.

FILM

No Man’s Land (2017)

4:30 / 7 p.m. (screening Sept. 22)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary focuses on the people at the heart of the 2016 takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, including the Bundys, their supporters and the people who oppose them. Director David Byars attends the Friday screening.

BEAUTY PAGEANT

Miss Queen Look International Pageant

6 p.m.

Winningstad Theatre

$25–35, all ages

International beauty pageant from Educate Ya and Modela that brings East Coast and Southern beauty pageant culture to the West Coast.

Monday, Sept. 25

FILM

In Pursuit of Silence (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This meditative documentary tracks a group of strangers in pursuit of silence on a perpetually noisy planet, including post-modern composer John Cage engaged in a vow of silence, an Alaskan sound researcher and a Japanese ecological researcher & tea master.

SYMPHONY

Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

7:30 p.m. (performed Sept. 23–24)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$24–115, all ages

Violinist Augustin Hadelich and the Oregon Symphony Orchestra under conductor Carlos Kalmar perform one of Beethoven’s most memorable concerti.

NIGHTLIFE

Eye Candy

9 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

Free, 21+

VJ Norto plays requested music videos of all genres.