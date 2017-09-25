On-campus events calendar: Sept. 26–Oct. 2

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Sept. 29–Oct. 1

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

The sequel to Magic Mike (2012) is a road film, a masculinity film, and according to one of our designers, an example of Floridian cinema which she called “sad, but in a good way.” Also MMXXL equals 2050. Maybe Jennifer Lynch will direct that version? Check back for our review of Magic Mike XXL.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

GRAND OPENING

Smith Memorial Student Union

11 a.m.

First Floor SMSU

Free, all ages

PSU President Dr. Rahmat Shoureshi serves cake at the ribbon-cutting for the million-dollar renovation to SMSU’s food court. Free food & drinks from new vendors like Salt & Straw, Stumptown Coffee and more.

FILM

Poetic Migrations

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Ever-busy Northwest Film Center screens three new short films with themes of science fiction, poetry and the immigrant experience: Haft Seen, Sight and Field Theories.

MUSIC

Angélique Kidjo

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–75, all ages

The Grammy-winning Beninese singer-songwriter sings with the Oregon Symphony.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

CHAMBER MUSIC

Holly Bowling

8 p.m. (performing Sept. 28)

The Old Church

$15–20, all ages

Pianist Holly Bowling interprets the music of the Grateful Dead and Phish into complex classical arrangements.

Thursday, Sept. 28

GRAND OPENING

Party in the Park

11 a.m.

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Get swag, snacks and goodies from PSU clubs and organizations, and learn how to get involved on campus in a way that caters to your interests. We’ll see you at our table!

SWIMMING

Sound Waves Lu’au

7 p.m.

Academic and Student Recreation Center

Free, all ages

The Pacific Islanders’ Club hosts a pool party with traditional Pacific Islander dance and a student DJ performing to a laser light show.

FILM

Charlie vs. Goliath (2017)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Retired Catholic priest Charlie Hardy runs for office as a Democrat after returning to his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and discovering immense local apathy to problems like houselessness and poverty. Director Reed Lindsay will be in attendance.

THEATER

Phantom

7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 15)

Brunish Theatre

$26–45, all ages

Yeston & Kopit’s take on the classic Phantom of the Opera tale is purportedly one of the most deeply character-driven iterations to take the stage.

FILM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

8 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Tom Holland’s second time in the Spidey suit, and the first in his very own movie. Check out our summer superhero story guide for what else we’ve said about Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Friday, Sept. 29

COUNTRY

Sturgill Simpson

8 p.m. (performing Sept. 29)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$40–70, all ages

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter comes to Portland in support of his new album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

Saturday, Sept. 30

FILM

Heidi (2016)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Anuk Steffan portrays the eponymous heroine in a new adaptation of Johanna Spyri’s novel series.

FESTIVAL

Oktoberfest

2 p.m.

Pioneer Square

$35, all ages

Widmer Brothers Brewing’s 13th annual Oktoberfest celebration features live music from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats along with beer and traditional German food.

FILM

Dolores (2017)

4:30/7 p.m. (screening Sept. 29)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Documentary about Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farmworkers Union alongside Cesar Chavez

BENEFIT SHOW

We Are One

7 p.m.

Winningstad Theater

$30–40, all ages

Four musical acts perform to benefit the nonprofit Northwest Young Adult.

SYMPHONY

Led Zeppelin

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–95, all ages

The Oregon Symphony plays Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits alongside a rock band and vocalist Randy Jackson (not sure if it’s the American Idol judge or not).

CHAMBER MUSIC

Leyla McCalla

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The cellist performs in support of her new album, A Day for the Hunter, A Day for the Prey. Part of the Minor Key Concert Series.

Sunday, Oct. 1

FITNESS

Walktober

6 a.m. (through Oct. 31)

Anywhere

Free, all ages

Register online for a month-long, campus-wide fitness challenge.

SPEAKING

Generations of Pride

2 p.m.

Central Library

Free, all ages

Paul Iarrobino hosts a story-telling night from queer people of different ages, orientations and backgrounds.

COMEDY

Nick Offerman

5:30/8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$40–60, all ages

The writer, comedian and actor comes to Portland solo on his Full Bush tour.

FILM

The Illinois Parables (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

From the copy: “an 11-part historical compendium, comprised of discrete stories of power, struggle, landscape, technology, and ideology.” Screens with the short films Xenoi and Second Sighted.

Monday, Oct. 2

FILM

Killer of Sheep (1978)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Charles Burnett’s UCLA Master’s thesis on life for African Americans following the end of legalized racial segregation in the United States, focusing on the life of slaughterhouse worker Stan (Henry Gayle Sanders) and his family.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Schubert Ensemble

7:30 p.m. (performing Oct. 3)

Lincoln Performance Hall

$5–60, all ages

Friends of Chamber Music kicks off its season with two concerts from London’s veteran strings + piano ensemble as they take a victory lap tour celebrating the end of their 35 years playing the finest in classical chamber music. The Schubert Ensemble will play works of Schubert, Schumann, Shostakovich, Suk, Martinů, and Dvořák across two evenings.

LECTURE

Francis Ford Coppola

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$15–70, all ages

Sofia Coppola’s dad and the director of films like The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974), Apocalypse Now (1979), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) and The Godfather Part III (1990) comes to Portland to discuss his book Live Cinema and Its Techniques.

LECTURE

View From Above

7:30 p.m.

Newmark Theater

$25–45, all ages

Astronaut Terry Virts discusses his experiences leading the International Space Station and being named an astronaut to take the most photographs about the ISS. Part of the National Geographic LIVE series.