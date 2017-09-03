On-campus events calendar: Sept. 5–11

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

La La Land (2016)

Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

The visual love letter to Golden Era Hollywood musicals, a.k.a. the other film that had to be compared to Moonlight last year, isn’t Manchester by the Sea, and that’s all that matters.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

RALLY

Save DACA PDX

5 p.m.

Edith Green—Wendell Wyatt Federal Building

Free, all ages

Rally to protest the ending of the Obama–era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as anticipated currently proposed by the Trump Administration. Read about our coverage of Save DACA PDX here.

WRITER TALK

Write the Landscape of Our Lives

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$5, all ages

Author Jenny Forrester presents on her experiences writing memoirs. Admission is free for members of the Willamette Writers group.

FILM

Wind River (2017)

Multiple screenings

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

An FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) and a Wyoming U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services agent (Jeremy Renner) team up to solve the murder of a Native American teenager (Kelsey Chow) on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

CONCERT

“What is This Thing Called Love?”

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Concert pianist Marlise Stroebe plays romance–themed works of Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Astor Piazzolla, Marian McPartland, Valerie Capers and others.

MULTIMEDIA ART

Warning Signs | Myshkin Warbler

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The experimental musician and filmmaker performs original work and exhibits a collection of 1930–’60s archival footage from the Prelinger archives regarding the rise of 20th century fascism.

FILM

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Multiple screenings

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

After the death of her mother, a mentally unstable woman (Aubrey Plaza) moves to California to befriend a social media influencer (Elizabeth Olsen) she has never met.

Thursday, Sept. 7

CONVENTION

9th Annual Standard’s Volunteer Expo

11 a.m.

Pioneer Square

Free, all ages

120+ nonprofit organizations gather to exhibit their missions and offer community members ways to volunteer their time and resources for the betterment of others.

AMERICANA

Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers, Kingsley

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The jazz–swing band performs in support of their new album, Shanti’s Shadow.

FILM

The Big Sick (2017)

Multiple screenings

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

An interracial couple (Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan) navigate cultural differences. Nanjiani pulls double duty as an actor and co–screenwriter.

Friday, Sept. 8

FILM

Rememory (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

From the copy: “An amateur sleuth (Peter Dinklage) steals a machine that can extract, record and play the memories of another person. He uses the device to try and solve the mysterious death of the man who invented it (Martin Donovan).”

R&B

Raul Midón

6/10 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$15, 21+

Raul Midón is a blind guitar player and musician acclaimed by People magazine and the Huffington Post.

AMERICANA

Three For Silver, Eliza Rickman

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$10–15, all ages

Three For Silver performs to celebrate the release of their new live album, A Few Cuts from the Doug Fir.

FILM

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Multiple screenings

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

MI–6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is on a mission to retrieve a dossier crucial to breaking up an espionage ring in the finals days of the Berlin Wall.

Saturday, Sept. 9

FILM

Blow Up (1966)

4:30/7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 10)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

From the copy: “A London fashion photographer (David Hemmings) photographs a woman (Vanessa Redgrave) in a park and later comes to believe that he has actually recorded the scene of a murder.” Soundtrack by Herbie Hancock.

PERFORMANCE ART

MU/巫 | Dohee Lee Puri Arts

6:30 p.m. (performing Sept. 8 @ 6:30 p.m.)

Antoinette Hatfield Hall

$20–25, all ages

Genre–defying composer, choreographer and performer Dohee Lee’s solo performance, which means “shaman” in Korean, exhibits as part of T:BA.

SPORTS

Portland Timbers 2 vs. Real Monarchs SLC

7 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–20, all ages

SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS SPORTS.

CONCERT

La La Land in Concert

7:30 p.m. (performing Sept. 10 @ 2 p.m.)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$30–115, all ages

The Oregon Symphony performs the Academy Award–winning score live to a screening of the almost–Oscar winning film (that you can see for free in Director Park).

BIG BAND

5Grand Band

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Though together less than a year, the 5Grand Band has collectively played alongside national acts like Buddy Rich and George Clinton, and blend jazz with R&B.

Sunday, Sept. 10

FILM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

2 p.m. (also screening Sept. 13 @ 2. p.m.)

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

Khaaaaaaaaaaaaaan!

FILM

Bight of the Twin (2016)

4 p.m. (also screening Sept. 8)

Whitsell Auditorium

$9–10, all ages

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and filmmaker Hazel Hill McCarthy III travel to Benin to document the origins of Voodoo, wherein Breyer P-Orridge undertakes a ceremony reaffirming their eternal bond with their late partner, Lady Jaye. Both artists will be in attendance at both screenings as part of T:BA.

PERFORMANCE ART

Morggan Bassichis + Senior Energy

8:30 p.m. (performing Sept. 11 @ 6:30 p.m.)

Antoinette Hatfield Hall

$16–20, all ages

From the copy: “Morgan Bassichis Sings Protest Songs is an evening of queer world-making and unmaking accompanied by Senior Energy featuring Elizabeth LoPiccolo (flute, vocals), Kyle Combs (electronics, percussion, vocals), Rhys Ziemba (bass), and Sam Greenleaf Miller (percussion, vocals).” Performing as part of T:BA.

Monday, Sept. 11

FREE FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Bring a bag to get free fresh produce from Portland orchards and farmers. Here’s our most recent coverage on Harvest Share.

FILM

By the Time It Gets Dark (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This masterfully edited film shows how Thailand still grapples with its national identity after “the Thammasat University Massacre of 1976, in which the right-wing state and paramilitary brutally cracked down on student protesters arguing that Thanom Kittikachorn, the exiled dictator, should not return to the country.”

COUNTRY

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

8 p.m.

Keller Auditorium

$35–45, all ages

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit perform in support of their new album, The Nashville Sound.

FILM

Logan Lucky (2017)

Multiple screenings

Regal Fox Tower

$9–12, all ages

A West Virginian family guy (Channing Tatum) and his siblings (Adam Driver, Riley Keough) form a team of criminals (Daniel Craig, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid) to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway and one of its British investors (Seth MacFarlane).