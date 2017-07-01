On-campus events: July 11–17

FEATURED EVENT
THEATRE
The Other Mozart
7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–60, all ages
Chamber Music Northwest presents an off-Broadway musical about Nannerl Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus’ older sister, whose works and acclaim may have matched her brother’s during their lifetime, but were lost and obscured by time. The one-woman show, starring show creator Sylvia Milo, takes place around an 18-foot dress designed by Magdalena Dabrowska and features music by both Mozarts as well as newly composed music by Mostly Mozart Festival’s Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen.
Tuesday, July 11
UNSOLICITED CAPITALIST ADVERTISING
7/11
All day
The 7–11 on SW 4th & Taylor
Free, all ages
Free slushies or slurpees or freezees or whatever they’re called.
GAMES
Tabletop Game Night
6 p.m.
Hot Lips Pizza
Free, all ages
Play some board games and eat pizza before you see The Other Mozart and after you get your free frozen 7–11 treat!
Wednesday, July 12
CHAMBER MUSIC
Richard Wrye
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Organist Emeritus of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church performs music of J.S. Bach, Dietrich Buxtehude, Sweelinck, and Mendelssohn.
JAZZ
Vanport Jazz
Noon
SW Broadway & Park, near Antoinette Hatfield Hall
Free, all ages
The Noontime Showcase features Vanport Jazz, a big band of local professional musicians playing Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Buddy Rich, Doc Severinsen, Sammy Nestico, Count Basie and many others.
AMERICANA
Bumper Jacksons
5 p.m.
SW Broadway & Park, near Antoinette Hatfield Hall
Free, all ages
Drawing inspiration from Baltimore, the Appalachians, Washington D.C. and New Orleans, the Bumper Jacksons’ dance music creates an all-American, inclusive feeling.
FILM
Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production (2017)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This documentary, made by a crew of all-female staff, explores four decades of advances in computer technology revolutionizing the graphic design field. The screening will be introduced by director Briar Levitt.
Thursday, July 13
CHAMBER MUSIC
Jun Iwasaki & Friends
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$20, all ages
Portland Summer Ensemble presents the violinist and concertmaster for the Nashville Symphony and other faculty members of the symphony in a benefit concert for PSE’s financial aid program.
FILM
Soul (2017)
7:25 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This documentary on Biscay, Spain’s 39-year-old Azurmendi restaurant and its head chef, Eneko Axta, screens as the premiere of the La Ruta PDX Gastronomic Festival, which celebrates Spanish cuisine in Portland and the industries which stem from its culinary traditions.
Friday, July 14
FAMILY
Parent Social Hour
4 p.m.
McMenamins Market Street Pub
Free, all ages
Students with children can get together and meet other students with similar goals and priorities. Free childcare provided by Little Vikings Daycare.
ART RECEPTION
Slow Grow | Amie LeGette
6 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
The Northern California native debuts a new series of large-scale paintings inspired by sources ranging from land forms and softness to femme psychology and fluidity.
ART RECEPTION
White Artists Don’t Have to Make Work on Racial Identity | Rakeem Cunningham
6 p.m.
White Gallery
Free, all ages
The L.A. native debuts a new series of photographs which ponder texture and the construction of Black and queer masculinity.
THEATRE
Julius Caesar
7 p.m.
Director’s Park
Free, all ages
Original Practice Shakespeare hosts an outdoor performance of Julius Caesar. This particular play has seen protest interruptions across the country, especially when the titular Caesar is read to have parallels with the 45th Commander in Chief. Will there be protests? You’ll have to come and find out (but seriously, don’t interrupt theater, it’s gauche as shit). Read our upcoming coverage of Original Practice Shakespeare at psuvanguard.com.
GALA
3rd Annual Night at the Museum
7 p.m.
Oregon Historical Society
$30–50, 21+
Sip cocktails, dance, partake in a silent auction and take in the party atmosphere surrounding the High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy exhibition. $50 tickets come with a one-year membership to OHS, which normally costs $90 and doesn’t come with a party.
Saturday, July 15
SPORTS
Portland Timbers vs. North Carolina Courage
1 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–55, all ages
Soccer, fútbol and fußball fans get their Timbers pride/day drink on!
FILM
Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (also screening July 14 & 16)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Dr. Sue Brower introduces one of American teen cinema’s most important and iconic films, which shows angsty Jim Stark (James Dean) trying to forge a dysfunctional family unit with Plato (Sal Mineo) and Judy (Natalie Wood). This film has influenced how generations of teens across the world construct their counter-culture image. Artist/filmmaker Kenneth Anger likely took inspiration from the heavy bisexual vibes of Dean and Mineo, along with the leather-clad motorcycle culture director Nicholas Ray immortalized.
FILM
The Elephant Man (1980)
8:30 p.m. (also screening 7 p.m. on July 14)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Screening as part of Northwest Film Center’s David Lynch Retrospective, this Victorian biographical drama is based on the circus sideshow performer of the same name. Trivia: Mel Brooks produced this film, which won eight Academy Award nominations, but left his name off of it to avoid branding confusion for people expecting a comedy.
Sunday, July 16
SPORTS
PT2 vs. Swope Park Rangers
2 p.m.
Providence Park
$10–20, all ages
The Portland Timbers’ reserve squad takes on these Kansas City, MO natives.
CHAMBER MUSIC
Tim Sauerwein
2 p.m.
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Come celebrate the pianist/composer’s 60th birthday with a free recital!
OPERA
Così fan tutte
2 p.m. (staged through July 29)
Newmark Theatre
$35–200, all ages
Mozart’s opera about forgiveness and the lines drawn between fidelity and infidelity is sung in Italian by the Portland Opera, with an English translation projected for the audience.
CHAMBER MUSIC
Tower, Zwilich, Shaw & Smith
4 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–60, all ages
The young Protégé Project ensembles—Calidore Quartet and Claremont Trio—play contemporary works by Ellen Zwilich, Joan Tower, Caroline Shaw and Gabriella Smith.
Monday, July 17
FILM
La Strada (1954)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Federico Fellini’s film centers on a love triangle between circus strongman Zumpanò (Anthony Quinn), a woman he buys named Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina) and The Fool (Richard Basehart), a high-wire walker with whom Gelsomina falls in love. Fellini is one of David Lynch’s big influences for his work in gray-scale, symbolism and neo-realism.
AMERICANA
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$45–80, all ages
Lyle Lovett’s music career spans three decades and 14 albums. The Grammy winner brings his whole band for an evening of Texas-tinged blues, jazz, country and Americana.