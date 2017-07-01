On-campus events: July 11–17

FEATURED EVENT

THEATRE

The Other Mozart

7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–60, all ages

Chamber Music Northwest presents an off-Broadway musical about Nannerl Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus’ older sister, whose works and acclaim may have matched her brother’s during their lifetime, but were lost and obscured by time. The one-woman show, starring show creator Sylvia Milo, takes place around an 18-foot dress designed by Magdalena Dabrowska and features music by both Mozarts as well as newly composed music by Mostly Mozart Festival’s Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen.

UNSOLICITED CAPITALIST ADVERTISING

7/11

All day

The 7–11 on SW 4th & Taylor

Free, all ages

Free slushies or slurpees or freezees or whatever they’re called.

GAMES

Tabletop Game Night

6 p.m.

Hot Lips Pizza

Free, all ages

Play some board games and eat pizza before you see The Other Mozart and after you get your free frozen 7–11 treat!

Wednesday, July 12

CHAMBER MUSIC

Richard Wrye

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Organist Emeritus of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church performs music of J.S. Bach, Dietrich Buxtehude, Sweelinck, and Mendelssohn.

JAZZ

Vanport Jazz

Noon

SW Broadway & Park, near Antoinette Hatfield Hall

Free, all ages

The Noontime Showcase features Vanport Jazz, a big band of local professional musicians playing Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Buddy Rich, Doc Severinsen, Sammy Nestico, Count Basie and many others.

AMERICANA

Bumper Jacksons

5 p.m.

SW Broadway & Park, near Antoinette Hatfield Hall

Free, all ages

Drawing inspiration from Baltimore, the Appalachians, Washington D.C. and New Orleans, the Bumper Jacksons’ dance music creates an all-American, inclusive feeling.

FILM

Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production (2017)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary, made by a crew of all-female staff, explores four decades of advances in computer technology revolutionizing the graphic design field. The screening will be introduced by director Briar Levitt.

Thursday, July 13

CHAMBER MUSIC

Jun Iwasaki & Friends

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$20, all ages

Portland Summer Ensemble presents the violinist and concertmaster for the Nashville Symphony and other faculty members of the symphony in a benefit concert for PSE’s financial aid program.

FILM

Soul (2017)

7:25 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary on Biscay, Spain’s 39-year-old Azurmendi restaurant and its head chef, Eneko Axta, screens as the premiere of the La Ruta PDX Gastronomic Festival, which celebrates Spanish cuisine in Portland and the industries which stem from its culinary traditions.

Friday, July 14

FAMILY

Parent Social Hour

4 p.m.

McMenamins Market Street Pub

Free, all ages

Students with children can get together and meet other students with similar goals and priorities. Free childcare provided by Little Vikings Daycare.

ART RECEPTION

Slow Grow | Amie LeGette

6 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

The Northern California native debuts a new series of large-scale paintings inspired by sources ranging from land forms and softness to femme psychology and fluidity.

ART RECEPTION

White Artists Don’t Have to Make Work on Racial Identity | Rakeem Cunningham

6 p.m.

White Gallery

Free, all ages

The L.A. native debuts a new series of photographs which ponder texture and the construction of Black and queer masculinity.

THEATRE

Julius Caesar

7 p.m.

Director’s Park

Free, all ages

Original Practice Shakespeare hosts an outdoor performance of Julius Caesar. This particular play has seen protest interruptions across the country, especially when the titular Caesar is read to have parallels with the 45th Commander in Chief. Will there be protests? You’ll have to come and find out (but seriously, don’t interrupt theater, it’s gauche as shit). Read our upcoming coverage of Original Practice Shakespeare at psuvanguard.com.

GALA

3rd Annual Night at the Museum

7 p.m.

Oregon Historical Society

$30–50, 21+

Sip cocktails, dance, partake in a silent auction and take in the party atmosphere surrounding the High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy exhibition. $50 tickets come with a one-year membership to OHS, which normally costs $90 and doesn’t come with a party.

Saturday, July 15

SPORTS

Portland Timbers vs. North Carolina Courage

1 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–55, all ages

Soccer, fútbol and fußball fans get their Timbers pride/day drink on!

FILM

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (also screening July 14 & 16)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Dr. Sue Brower introduces one of American teen cinema’s most important and iconic films, which shows angsty Jim Stark (James Dean) trying to forge a dysfunctional family unit with Plato (Sal Mineo) and Judy (Natalie Wood). This film has influenced how generations of teens across the world construct their counter-culture image. Artist/filmmaker Kenneth Anger likely took inspiration from the heavy bisexual vibes of Dean and Mineo, along with the leather-clad motorcycle culture director Nicholas Ray immortalized.

FILM

The Elephant Man (1980)

8:30 p.m. (also screening 7 p.m. on July 14)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Screening as part of Northwest Film Center’s David Lynch Retrospective, this Victorian biographical drama is based on the circus sideshow performer of the same name. Trivia: Mel Brooks produced this film, which won eight Academy Award nominations, but left his name off of it to avoid branding confusion for people expecting a comedy.

Sunday, July 16

SPORTS

PT2 vs. Swope Park Rangers

2 p.m.

Providence Park

$10–20, all ages

The Portland Timbers’ reserve squad takes on these Kansas City, MO natives.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Tim Sauerwein

2 p.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Come celebrate the pianist/composer’s 60th birthday with a free recital!

OPERA

Così fan tutte

2 p.m. (staged through July 29)

Newmark Theatre

$35–200, all ages

Mozart’s opera about forgiveness and the lines drawn between fidelity and infidelity is sung in Italian by the Portland Opera, with an English translation projected for the audience.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Tower, Zwilich, Shaw & Smith

4 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–60, all ages

The young Protégé Project ensembles—Calidore Quartet and Claremont Trio—play contemporary works by Ellen Zwilich, Joan Tower, Caroline Shaw and Gabriella Smith.

Monday, July 17

FILM

La Strada (1954)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Federico Fellini’s film centers on a love triangle between circus strongman Zumpanò (Anthony Quinn), a woman he buys named Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina) and The Fool (Richard Basehart), a high-wire walker with whom Gelsomina falls in love. Fellini is one of David Lynch’s big influences for his work in gray-scale, symbolism and neo-realism.

AMERICANA

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$45–80, all ages

Lyle Lovett’s music career spans three decades and 14 albums. The Grammy winner brings his whole band for an evening of Texas-tinged blues, jazz, country and Americana.