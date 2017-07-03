On-campus events: July 4–10

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

Eraserhead (1977)

Friday, July 7, 7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The inaugural screening of NW Film Center’s David Lynch retrospective starts with one of Lynch’s earliest films, a difficult film that might be a metaphor for anxieties about fatherhood, or might be an imagist film with characters like the Lady in the Radiator and the Man in the Planet.

Will also be screening Lynch’s early short films: Six Men Getting Sick (1966), The Amputee vols. 1 & 2 (1974), The Alphabet (1968) and The Grandmother (1970).

Tuesday, July 4

CHAMBER MUSIC

Jazz Variations on an American Theme

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10–60, all ages

Chamber Music Northwest presents an evening of jazz-inspired chamber music, including Martinů’s Suite from La Revue de cuisine and a world premiere by William Bolcom, to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Wednesday, July 5

WORKSHOP

Strong Interest Inventory Workshop Series | Session II

10 a.m.

Advising & Career Services (USB 402)

$20, all ages

Part 2 of a two-part workshop series on how to turn your interests into a choice of major. You must have attended Part 1 in order to attend Part 2.

CLASSICAL PIANO

Kay Robbins

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The pianist and music educator plays military music by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Joplin and Chopin and, to keep the Fourth of July celebrations going, patriotic American standards and “interesting commentary.”

Thursday, July 6

FITNESS

Vinyasa with Veranda

9 a.m.

The Old Church

$5–10, all ages

Veranda Haddon leads an hour of yoga with an emphasis on breath and bodily movement, accessible for all ages and experience levels.

ART RECEPTION

“place”

5 p.m.

p:ear

Free, all ages

Kanani Miyamoto, Jillian Barthold and youth artists present a group exhibition that “engages culture, relationship, space, objects and personal identity.” Part of First Thursday.

Friday, July 7

CHAMBER MUSIC

New @ Noon

Noon

Lincoln Recital Hall 75

$10–15, all ages

Internationally acclaimed musicians, including violinists Bella Hristova, Arnaud Sussman, Soovin Kim and Becky Anderson, perform the music of Kaija Saariaho, Philip Setzer, Augusta Read Thomas, Gabriella Smith, and Emerson String Quartet’s Eugene Drucker.

Saturday, July 8

FILM

White Zombie (1932)

9:30 p.m. (also screening July 7)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Bela Lugosi’s most famous non-Dracula film features him as the “Zombie Master of Haiti.” Think less Walking Dead and more The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari when it comes to zombies.

Sunday, July 9

FILM

Piccadilly (1929)

3 p.m. (screening July 7–8 at 7 p.m.)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

This U.K. film about a young chanteuse (Anna May Wong) usurping the aging star dancer of a London nightclub makes use of the femme fatale character trope before the rise of film noir.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Emerson String Quartet

4 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

Sold out, all ages

Emerson String Quartet’s last concert of its 2016–17 CMNW Residency features Purcell’s Fantasia No. 8 and No. 11 and works by Shostakovich and Beethoven.

FILM

The B-Side: Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary acts as an exhibition of Elsa Dorfman’s photography while explaining the significance of the Polaroid Land 20 x 24″ camera: only six exist in the world. Dorfman’s analog portraits include figures like Allen Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Bob Dylan, Jonathan Richmond and Joni Mitchell.

Monday, July 10

FREE FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

South Park Blocks (near Shattuck Hall)

Free, all ages

Bring a bag to collect free produce from local farms and fields, sponsored by the Oregon Food Bank and the CISFS.

FILM

M. Hulot’s Holiday (1953)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

David Lynch loves this French film about a near-silent, comedic uncle character (think French Mr. Bean) bumbling about Southern France and finding people unable to relax because of the technology in their lives meant to make life easier. Sound familiar?