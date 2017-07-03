On-campus events: July 4–10

FEATURED EVENT
FILM
Eraserhead (1977)
Friday, July 7, 7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
The inaugural screening of NW Film Center’s David Lynch retrospective starts with one of Lynch’s earliest films, a difficult film that might be a metaphor for anxieties about fatherhood, or might be an imagist film with characters like the Lady in the Radiator and the Man in the Planet.
Will also be screening Lynch’s early short films: Six Men Getting Sick (1966), The Amputee vols. 1 & 2 (1974), The Alphabet (1968) and The Grandmother (1970).
Tuesday, July 4
CHAMBER MUSIC
Jazz Variations on an American Theme
7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$10–60, all ages
Chamber Music Northwest presents an evening of jazz-inspired chamber music, including Martinů’s Suite from La Revue de cuisine and a world premiere by William Bolcom, to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Wednesday, July 5
WORKSHOP
Strong Interest Inventory Workshop Series | Session II
10 a.m.
Advising & Career Services (USB 402)
$20, all ages
Part 2 of a two-part workshop series on how to turn your interests into a choice of major. You must have attended Part 1 in order to attend Part 2.
CLASSICAL PIANO
Kay Robbins
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
The pianist and music educator plays military music by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Joplin and Chopin and, to keep the Fourth of July celebrations going, patriotic American standards and “interesting commentary.”
Thursday, July 6
FITNESS
Vinyasa with Veranda
9 a.m.
The Old Church
$5–10, all ages
Veranda Haddon leads an hour of yoga with an emphasis on breath and bodily movement, accessible for all ages and experience levels.
ART RECEPTION
“place”
5 p.m.
p:ear
Free, all ages
Kanani Miyamoto, Jillian Barthold and youth artists present a group exhibition that “engages culture, relationship, space, objects and personal identity.” Part of First Thursday.
Friday, July 7
CHAMBER MUSIC
New @ Noon
Noon
Lincoln Recital Hall 75
$10–15, all ages
Internationally acclaimed musicians, including violinists Bella Hristova, Arnaud Sussman, Soovin Kim and Becky Anderson, perform the music of Kaija Saariaho, Philip Setzer, Augusta Read Thomas, Gabriella Smith, and Emerson String Quartet’s Eugene Drucker.
Saturday, July 8
FILM
White Zombie (1932)
9:30 p.m. (also screening July 7)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Bela Lugosi’s most famous non-Dracula film features him as the “Zombie Master of Haiti.” Think less Walking Dead and more The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari when it comes to zombies.
Sunday, July 9
FILM
Piccadilly (1929)
3 p.m. (screening July 7–8 at 7 p.m.)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
This U.K. film about a young chanteuse (Anna May Wong) usurping the aging star dancer of a London nightclub makes use of the femme fatale character trope before the rise of film noir.
CHAMBER MUSIC
Emerson String Quartet
4 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
Sold out, all ages
Emerson String Quartet’s last concert of its 2016–17 CMNW Residency features Purcell’s Fantasia No. 8 and No. 11 and works by Shostakovich and Beethoven.
FILM
The B-Side: Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This documentary acts as an exhibition of Elsa Dorfman’s photography while explaining the significance of the Polaroid Land 20 x 24″ camera: only six exist in the world. Dorfman’s analog portraits include figures like Allen Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Bob Dylan, Jonathan Richmond and Joni Mitchell.
Monday, July 10
FREE FOOD
Harvest Share
Noon
South Park Blocks (near Shattuck Hall)
Free, all ages
Bring a bag to collect free produce from local farms and fields, sponsored by the Oregon Food Bank and the CISFS.
FILM
M. Hulot’s Holiday (1953)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
David Lynch loves this French film about a near-silent, comedic uncle character (think French Mr. Bean) bumbling about Southern France and finding people unable to relax because of the technology in their lives meant to make life easier. Sound familiar?