On-campus events: June 13–19

FEATURED EVENT
DANCE
SHUT DOWN: The Last PSU Student Choreographer’s Showcase
June 14–15
Lincoln Performance Hall
Free ($5–20 suggested donation), all ages
PSU just cut its dance program, which means this could be the last time we ever see PSU-trained dancers perform original ballet, jazz, hip-hop, belly dance, fusion or contemporary choreography. Featured dancers include Kel Dae, Samantha Lewis, Maria Helein, Jordan Mitchell, Cara Bryce, Yu Murakami, Lindy Vallance, Megean McBride, and Eve Cosper. Read our story here [link when the story’s up].
Tuesday, June 13
FILM
Moving History: Portland Contemporary Dance Past and Present (2016)
7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$3–10, all ages
Dancer and filmmaker Eric Nordstrom’s documentary chronicles six decades of contemporary dance history in the City of Roses, which includes former PSU faculty and troupes like White Bird, Art Quake, Conduit and many more.
Wednesday, June 14
MUSIC
Cascadia Chamber Ensemble
The Old Church
noon
Free, all ages
The local classical group will perform Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major and excerpts from Herbert Howells’ Piano Quartet in A minor. Remember, that’s piano, violin, viola, and cello —not, sadly, four pianos.
FILM
The Women’s Balcony (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
The collapse of a Sephardic synagogue’s women’s balcony collapses during a Bar Mitzvah causes a chasm in a congregation over the men’s supposed failure to ensure the modesty of the women, which puts faith and friendships to the test. Sponsored by the Institute for Judaic Studies.
WORLD MUSIC
Nani & Seffarine
The Old Church
7:30 p.m.
$15–20, all ages
Middle Eastern/North African “progressive Ladino” ensemble Nani joined by oud and flamenco guitar duo Seffarine.
Thursday, June 15
ART CLOSING
WE____.
5 p.m.
All PSU Galleries
Free, all ages
Closing reception for the PSU BFA Thesis Exhibition at the AB Lobby Gallery, MK Gallery, Littman + White Galleries and Autzen Gallery, featuring the work of Nathan Sonenfeld, Kathryn Koch, Angelina Procopio, Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Breitrick, Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsigner, Brooke Learmouth and Forest Kell.
FILM
1945 (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
Based on the short story “Homecoming” by Gábor T. Szánt, this film explores the guilt and anxieties of a rural Hungarian village who find themselves home to two Orthodox Jewish outsiders shortly after WWII, who they feel may pose a threat to their prosperity.
WORLD MUSIC
Django Festival All Stars
7 p.m.
Winningstad Theatre
$32.25, all ages
Eastern European jazz and folk musicians gather to play music in the spirit of legendary “gypsy” guitar player Django Reinhard, including Samson Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard, Doudou Cuillerier, and Antonio Licusati.
Friday, June 16
CYCLING
Friday Flat Fix
Noon
PSU Bike Hub
Free, all ages
Have flat tires that need repair? Bring your bike to the PSU Bike Hub and get help from experts and meet people who love to cycle around PSU.
FILM
La Vie de Jesus (The Life of Jesus) (1997)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This film from legendary filmmaker Bruno Dumont follows the life of rural French teen Freddy (David Douche) and his friends as they seek love and existence without the opportunities afforded to teens of metropolitan Europe.
Saturday, June 17
DANCE
Beaverton Dance Center
1 / 7 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
$26–29, all ages
The Beaverton-based dance troupe presents their annual recital, this year titled Together We Dance.
DANCE
Element Dance Studio
4:30 p.m.
Winningstad Theatre
$22.50, all ages
Element Dance Studio presents their summer recital, Unite.
FILM
Past Life (2016)
7:30 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
Two sisters in 1970’s Jerusalem return to Europe to learn about their father’s experiences in WWII-era Poland, and the painful sacrifices he made to escape.
MUSIC
Lou Harrison Centennial CeLOUbration
Lincoln Hall
Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Fri/Sat; salon 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Saturday
$30 weekend pass, $20 general, $15 Seniors, Free for all students
Two concerts and a salon/symposium celebrating the life and music of the greatest, gayest American composer you’ve never heard of. Friday night’s show is all percussion ensemble stuff, Saturday night is the Javanese gamelan.
FILM
In Between (2016)
9 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
Three Palestinian-Israeli women navigate contemporary life and tradition in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Sunday, June 18
DOUBLE SCREENING
Body & Soul: An American Bridge (2016) / Strange Fruit (2002)
4:30 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
The first documentary explores the cultural exchanges between Jewish and African-American people in the creation of the Great American Songbook, while the second documentary explores the life of Jewish poet Abel Meerpool a.k.a. Lewis Allen, and the creation of his most famous song, Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.”
SPEAKING
Al Franken
5 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
Sold out, all ages
The U.S. senator from Minnesota and Saturday Night Live alumnus tours his memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, which may align the Democrat with Ronald Reagan, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Bono and Donald Trump in the world of celebrity turned politician.
FILM
Fanny’s Journey (2016)
6:30 p.m. (also screening 6/17 @ 4 p.m.)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
The film screens at 8, but get there early for an opening reception in the Andre Stevens Room. This French film centers around the autobiographical account of Fanny Ben-Ami, who as a teenager helped Jewish children escape France to Switzerland when France’s neutral zone fell under Nazi occupation.
Monday, June 19
FAMILY
Family Game Day
1:30 p.m.
Director Park
Free, all ages
Bring your kids, nieces/nephews, grandkids, parents et al. for Giant Chess, Twister and Giant Sorry.
FILM
Moos (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
This comedy follows titular Moos, a Jewish girl in a tight-knit Dutch Jewish community who dreams of being an actress while working in her family’s fabric store.