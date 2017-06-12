On-campus events: June 13–19

FEATURED EVENT

DANCE

SHUT DOWN: The Last PSU Student Choreographer’s Showcase

June 14–15

Lincoln Performance Hall

Free ($5–20 suggested donation), all ages

PSU just cut its dance program, which means this could be the last time we ever see PSU-trained dancers perform original ballet, jazz, hip-hop, belly dance, fusion or contemporary choreography. Featured dancers include Kel Dae, Samantha Lewis, Maria Helein, Jordan Mitchell, Cara Bryce, Yu Murakami, Lindy Vallance, Megean McBride, and Eve Cosper. Read our story here [link when the story’s up].

Tuesday, June 13

FILM

Moving History: Portland Contemporary Dance Past and Present (2016)

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$3–10, all ages

Dancer and filmmaker Eric Nordstrom’s documentary chronicles six decades of contemporary dance history in the City of Roses, which includes former PSU faculty and troupes like White Bird, Art Quake, Conduit and many more.

Wednesday, June 14

MUSIC

Cascadia Chamber Ensemble

The Old Church

noon

Free, all ages

The local classical group will perform Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major and excerpts from Herbert Howells’ Piano Quartet in A minor. Remember, that’s piano, violin, viola, and cello —not, sadly, four pianos.

FILM

The Women’s Balcony (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

The collapse of a Sephardic synagogue’s women’s balcony collapses during a Bar Mitzvah causes a chasm in a congregation over the men’s supposed failure to ensure the modesty of the women, which puts faith and friendships to the test. Sponsored by the Institute for Judaic Studies.

WORLD MUSIC

Nani & Seffarine

The Old Church

7:30 p.m.

$15–20, all ages

Middle Eastern/North African “progressive Ladino” ensemble Nani joined by oud and flamenco guitar duo Seffarine.

Thursday, June 15

ART CLOSING

WE____.

5 p.m.

All PSU Galleries

Free, all ages

Closing reception for the PSU BFA Thesis Exhibition at the AB Lobby Gallery, MK Gallery, Littman + White Galleries and Autzen Gallery, featuring the work of Nathan Sonenfeld, Kathryn Koch, Angelina Procopio, Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Breitrick, Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsigner, Brooke Learmouth and Forest Kell.

FILM

1945 (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

Based on the short story “Homecoming” by Gábor T. Szánt, this film explores the guilt and anxieties of a rural Hungarian village who find themselves home to two Orthodox Jewish outsiders shortly after WWII, who they feel may pose a threat to their prosperity.

WORLD MUSIC

Django Festival All Stars

7 p.m.

Winningstad Theatre

$32.25, all ages

Eastern European jazz and folk musicians gather to play music in the spirit of legendary “gypsy” guitar player Django Reinhard, including Samson Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard, Doudou Cuillerier, and Antonio Licusati.

Friday, June 16

CYCLING

Friday Flat Fix

Noon

PSU Bike Hub

Free, all ages

Have flat tires that need repair? Bring your bike to the PSU Bike Hub and get help from experts and meet people who love to cycle around PSU.

FILM

La Vie de Jesus (The Life of Jesus) (1997)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This film from legendary filmmaker Bruno Dumont follows the life of rural French teen Freddy (David Douche) and his friends as they seek love and existence without the opportunities afforded to teens of metropolitan Europe.

Saturday, June 17

DANCE

Beaverton Dance Center

1 / 7 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

$26–29, all ages

The Beaverton-based dance troupe presents their annual recital, this year titled Together We Dance.

DANCE

Element Dance Studio

4:30 p.m.

Winningstad Theatre

$22.50, all ages

Element Dance Studio presents their summer recital, Unite.

FILM

Past Life (2016)

7:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

Two sisters in 1970’s Jerusalem return to Europe to learn about their father’s experiences in WWII-era Poland, and the painful sacrifices he made to escape.

MUSIC

Lou Harrison Centennial CeLOUbration

Lincoln Hall

Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Fri/Sat; salon 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Saturday

$30 weekend pass, $20 general, $15 Seniors, Free for all students

Two concerts and a salon/symposium celebrating the life and music of the greatest, gayest American composer you’ve never heard of. Friday night’s show is all percussion ensemble stuff, Saturday night is the Javanese gamelan.

FILM

In Between (2016)

9 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

Three Palestinian-Israeli women navigate contemporary life and tradition in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Sunday, June 18

DOUBLE SCREENING

Body & Soul: An American Bridge (2016) / Strange Fruit (2002)

4:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

The first documentary explores the cultural exchanges between Jewish and African-American people in the creation of the Great American Songbook, while the second documentary explores the life of Jewish poet Abel Meerpool a.k.a. Lewis Allen, and the creation of his most famous song, Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.”

SPEAKING

Al Franken

5 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

Sold out, all ages

The U.S. senator from Minnesota and Saturday Night Live alumnus tours his memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, which may align the Democrat with Ronald Reagan, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Bono and Donald Trump in the world of celebrity turned politician.

FILM

Fanny’s Journey (2016)

6:30 p.m. (also screening 6/17 @ 4 p.m.)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

The film screens at 8, but get there early for an opening reception in the Andre Stevens Room. This French film centers around the autobiographical account of Fanny Ben-Ami, who as a teenager helped Jewish children escape France to Switzerland when France’s neutral zone fell under Nazi occupation.

Monday, June 19

FAMILY

Family Game Day

1:30 p.m.

Director Park

Free, all ages

Bring your kids, nieces/nephews, grandkids, parents et al. for Giant Chess, Twister and Giant Sorry.

FILM

Moos (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

This comedy follows titular Moos, a Jewish girl in a tight-knit Dutch Jewish community who dreams of being an actress while working in her family’s fabric store.