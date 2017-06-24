On-campus events: June 27–July 3

FEATURED EVENT

THEATER

Cabaret

June 27—July 2

Keller Auditorium

$25—80, all ages

Roundabout Theatre Company hosts the camp classic about a pre-WWII German cabaret, the Kit Kat Klub, and their tantalizing emcee Sally Bowles.

Tuesday, June 27

CHAMBER MUSIC

Chamber Music NW Summer Festival Opening Night

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10—60, all ages

Pianists Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky open the CMNW Summer Festival series, which this year focuses on the works of female composers. Weiss and Polonsky will play pieces written by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and more.

Wednesday, June 28

CHAMBER MUSIC

Sack Lunch Concert Series

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Hear the music of the Madero Winds (flutist Gail Gillespie, oboist Brad Hochohalter and clarinetist Dave Bergmann) play the works of Terence Dwyer, Beethoven, Dvorak and Malcolm Arnold.

FILM

Cousin Bobby (1991)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6—9, all ages

After decades without seeing one another, filmmaker Jonathon Demme reunites with his cousin, the Rev. Robert Castle, a white Harlem & Jersey City-based Episcopalian minister who ministered to the African-American community for 40+ years.

Thursday, June 29

CHAMBER MUSIC

In Good Hands

2 p.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Cascadia Composers presents a concert of works performed by Oregon music students, including a song by our Arts & Culture editor, Matthew Andrews.

ART TALK

A Closer Look: John Yeon as a Collector

6 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$17—20, all ages

Exhibition curators Dawson W. Carr, Ph.D. and Maribeth Graybill, Ph.D. discuss Portland architect John Yeon’s collection of Asian and European art and how his objets d’art complimented his structural designs.

FILM

Shut Up Anthony (2017)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6—9, all ages

Director Kyle Eaton will attend this screening of his new film, which centers around a neurotic Portland creative who, after losing his girlfriend, job and dignity over the course of a few days, bonds with an alcoholic theology professor after retreating to his family’s timeshare.

JAZZ

The Legendary Murray/El’Zabar Duo

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$25—30, all ages

Multi-reedist David Murray and drummer/percussionist Kahil El’Zabar are critically acclaimed and celebrated outside the United States, and make a rare stateside appearance to showcase their four decades of creative genius.

Friday, June 30

AMERICANA

Garcia Birthday Band

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$10—12, all ages

Celebrate the works of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and the Americana songbook.

FILM

The Agronomist (2003)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6—9, all ages

Jean Dominique operated Haiti’s only free radio station for years, campaigning for democracy on the tiny island nation. This documentary shares Dominique’s history of “[battling] with a long succession of oppressive regimes, living as a symbol of freedom, the voice of the people, and the conscience of the country.”

FILM

The Driller Killer (1979)

11:59 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$4—5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

An NYC artist, slowly losing his grip on sanity due to the demands of bills, his roommates and his art, begins murdering derelicts with a power drill.

Saturday, July 1

FILM

Swimming to Cambodia (1987)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6—9, all ages

This documentary on performance artist Spalding Gray reveals a feature-length monologue delivered by one man and captured by another.

Sunday, July 2

CHAMBER MUSIC

East of the Danube

4 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$10—30, all ages

CMNW’s Summer Festival focuses on Eastern European composers like Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Bartok, and more.

Monday, July 3

ROCK

Brit Floyd

8 p.m.

Keller Auditorium

$38—58, all ages

The million dollar visual art and laser show based on Pink Floyd’s discography. One of the most hi-tech Pink Floyd tribute bands.