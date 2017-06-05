On-campus events: June 8–12

Featured Event

DANCE

Summer Splendors

June 8–10

Lincoln Performance Hall

$34–58, all ages

NW Dance Project’s artistic director, Sarah Slipper, rejoins the acclaimed Chopin Project to interpret the master composer’s “24 Preludes,” played by concert pianist Hunter Noack.

Thursday, June 8

SEMINAR

JumpStart Writing Program

8:30 a.m.

SMSU 209M

Free, all ages

This drop-in workshop has focused all of Spring 2017 on how to demystify the academic writing process, focusing on things like how to accept critiques, using technology and writing over the summer.

TRIVIA

International Trivia

10:30 a.m.

Between Neuberger Hall and SMSU

Free, all ages

Win a prize for being able to answer questions about non-American life.

LECTURE

Dr. Alessandro Vindigni

Noon

Science Building #1, Room 107

Free, all ages

Dr. Justin Courcelle hosts Dr. Vindigni’s presentation, “Mechanisms of Replication Stress Response to Chemotherapeutics,” as the final Lester Newman Biology Department Spring Seminar series.

ART OPENING

WE____.

5 p.m.

Numerous Galleries

Free, all ages

PSU’s Autzen Gallery, MK Gallery, Littman + White Galleries, and AB Lobby Gallery host the PSU BFA Exhibitions for graduates attaining their bachelor of fine arts degrees: Nathan Sonenfeld, Kathryn Koch, Angelina Procopio, Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Breitrick, Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsinger, Brooke Learmouth and Forest Kell.

BOOK SIGNING

James D. Thayer

6:30 p.m.

PSU Bookstore

Free, all ages

Meet the author of Hiking from Portland to the Coast and he’ll sign a copy of his newest book, or whatever of his you choose to purchase.

Friday, June 9

LECTURE

Marlon Boarnet

Noon

Urban Center 204

Free, all ages

Earn 1 credit for this seminar from a University of Southern California professor called “Environmentally Sustainable and Affordable Housing Near Transit in Los Angeles.” Will be live streamed here.

FILM

Film Program Spring Celebration

4 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall, numerous rooms

Free, all ages

Participants in the PSU Film Program screen their portfolios and experimental media installations.

FILM

Bluebeard (2009)

5:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5, all ages

Provocative French director Catherine Breillat is known for her dark depictions of women in cinema, and takes on Charles Perrault’s fairytale about the wife of a grim castle lord who is known to kill his wives, framed as the reading of the story between two French sisters.

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

Daniel Lanois, Rocco Deluca

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$30–35, all ages

Hear sonic experiments on the steel pedal guitar from two of Canada’s premier experimental musicians. Oh, and Lanois produced a couple of giant albums by some Irish band, if you’re into that whole celebrity producer thing.

OPERA

Man of La Macha

7:30 p.m. (showing 6/11, 6/15, 6/17)

Keller Auditorium

$25–250, all ages

Portland Opera presents the American musical reimagining of how Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes came up with his 17th century classic comedy, Don Quixote. Opening night of four nights.

CHORAL MUSIC

Ulsan Metropolitan Chorus

7:30 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

Free, all ages

This is the official chorus of Ulsan, South Korea, one of Portland’s sister cities. The chorus has performed together for 24 years, and is very active back home.

Saturday, June 10

FILM

Passing Through (1977)

Whitsell Auditorium

$8–9, all ages

Eddie Warmack (Nathaniel Taylor) is released from prison after killing a white gangster, and enlists the help of his grandfather, jazz legend Poppa Harris (Clarence Muse), to create a new type of jazz music outside the influence of mainstream labels. The film sees “jazz as a way life and cinema as a pure form of resistance and site of racial and artistic struggle.”

FILM

Amateur (1994)

7/9:30 p.m. (also screen June 9–11)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Nun-turned-porn-writer Isabelle (Isabelle Huppert) meets the amnesiac Thomas (Martin Donovan), and while helping him recover his identity, helps his ex-wife and former sex slave, Sofia (Elina Löwensohn), escape him. Dr. Mark Berrettini of the PSU Film Department introduces the Saturday screening and hosts a post-screening discussion.

CHORAL MUSIC

You! Yes, You!

7:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church of Portland

$15, all ages

Portland’s Lesbian Choir sings standards from Coldplay, Lady Antebellum, Lee Ann Womack, the Wicked musical and more.

SPEAKING

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$32.50–54.50, all ages

The This American Life founder pulls from his extensive career for a unique presentation.

Sunday, June 11

FILM

Juxtaposed Realities

7 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

Free, all ages

Diary films, surrealism, psychogeography, and documentaries from the PSU Film Program “aims to challenge our perception of film, culture, media, and reality itself.” Read our interview with students and film professor Matt McCormick here.

READING

Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$25, all ages

Vanessa Zoltan, Casper ter Kuile and Ariana Nedelman examine J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series with the literal reverence of a sacred text, recontextualizing it as though it were the Bible or Qur’an.

FILM

Menashe (2017)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

Titular Menashe gets to spend one week with his son, Rieven, following his wife Leah’s death before the boy must go live with his strict ultra-orthodox Hasidic uncle, as men are not allowed to raise children alone in Hasidic Jewish culture. The film “is a poignant and funny parable about the tension between best intentions and the effort to uphold them.” Presented in Yiddish with English subtitles.

Monday, June 12

FREE FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Get free, fresh produce from local farms.

FILM

The Settlers (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–10, all ages

It’s been 50 years since the Six Day War, a conflict in the West Bank that has laid the groundwork for modern Israeli-Palestinian policy. Filmmakers trace back the complicated stories that have arisen since that time, and how it relates to some of the older conflicts in the region.