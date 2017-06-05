On-campus events: June 8–12

Featured Event
DANCE
Summer Splendors
June 8–10
Lincoln Performance Hall
$34–58, all ages
NW Dance Project’s artistic director, Sarah Slipper, rejoins the acclaimed Chopin Project to interpret the master composer’s “24 Preludes,” played by concert pianist Hunter Noack.
Thursday, June 8
SEMINAR
JumpStart Writing Program
8:30 a.m.
SMSU 209M
Free, all ages
This drop-in workshop has focused all of Spring 2017 on how to demystify the academic writing process, focusing on things like how to accept critiques, using technology and writing over the summer.
TRIVIA
International Trivia
10:30 a.m.
Between Neuberger Hall and SMSU
Free, all ages
Win a prize for being able to answer questions about non-American life.
LECTURE
Dr. Alessandro Vindigni
Noon
Science Building #1, Room 107
Free, all ages
Dr. Justin Courcelle hosts Dr. Vindigni’s presentation, “Mechanisms of Replication Stress Response to Chemotherapeutics,” as the final Lester Newman Biology Department Spring Seminar series.
ART OPENING
WE____.
5 p.m.
Numerous Galleries
Free, all ages
PSU’s Autzen Gallery, MK Gallery, Littman + White Galleries, and AB Lobby Gallery host the PSU BFA Exhibitions for graduates attaining their bachelor of fine arts degrees: Nathan Sonenfeld, Kathryn Koch, Angelina Procopio, Jacob Adams, Hector Ornelas, Joshua Sherburne, Kris Mongene, Jennifer Breitrick, Una Barrett, Kelsey Birsa, Martha Connolly, John Holsinger, Brooke Learmouth and Forest Kell.
BOOK SIGNING
James D. Thayer
6:30 p.m.
PSU Bookstore
Free, all ages
Meet the author of Hiking from Portland to the Coast and he’ll sign a copy of his newest book, or whatever of his you choose to purchase.
Friday, June 9
LECTURE
Marlon Boarnet
Noon
Urban Center 204
Free, all ages
Earn 1 credit for this seminar from a University of Southern California professor called “Environmentally Sustainable and Affordable Housing Near Transit in Los Angeles.” Will be live streamed here.
FILM
Film Program Spring Celebration
4 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall, numerous rooms
Free, all ages
Participants in the PSU Film Program screen their portfolios and experimental media installations.
FILM
Bluebeard (2009)
5:30 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5, all ages
Provocative French director Catherine Breillat is known for her dark depictions of women in cinema, and takes on Charles Perrault’s fairytale about the wife of a grim castle lord who is known to kill his wives, framed as the reading of the story between two French sisters.
EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC
Daniel Lanois, Rocco Deluca
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$30–35, all ages
Hear sonic experiments on the steel pedal guitar from two of Canada’s premier experimental musicians. Oh, and Lanois produced a couple of giant albums by some Irish band, if you’re into that whole celebrity producer thing.
OPERA
Man of La Macha
7:30 p.m. (showing 6/11, 6/15, 6/17)
Keller Auditorium
$25–250, all ages
Portland Opera presents the American musical reimagining of how Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes came up with his 17th century classic comedy, Don Quixote. Opening night of four nights.
CHORAL MUSIC
Ulsan Metropolitan Chorus
7:30 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
Free, all ages
This is the official chorus of Ulsan, South Korea, one of Portland’s sister cities. The chorus has performed together for 24 years, and is very active back home.
Saturday, June 10
FILM
Passing Through (1977)
Whitsell Auditorium
$8–9, all ages
Eddie Warmack (Nathaniel Taylor) is released from prison after killing a white gangster, and enlists the help of his grandfather, jazz legend Poppa Harris (Clarence Muse), to create a new type of jazz music outside the influence of mainstream labels. The film sees “jazz as a way life and cinema as a pure form of resistance and site of racial and artistic struggle.”
FILM
Amateur (1994)
7/9:30 p.m. (also screen June 9–11)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Nun-turned-porn-writer Isabelle (Isabelle Huppert) meets the amnesiac Thomas (Martin Donovan), and while helping him recover his identity, helps his ex-wife and former sex slave, Sofia (Elina Löwensohn), escape him. Dr. Mark Berrettini of the PSU Film Department introduces the Saturday screening and hosts a post-screening discussion.
CHORAL MUSIC
You! Yes, You!
7:30 p.m.
First Congregational Church of Portland
$15, all ages
Portland’s Lesbian Choir sings standards from Coldplay, Lady Antebellum, Lee Ann Womack, the Wicked musical and more.
SPEAKING
Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass
8 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$32.50–54.50, all ages
The This American Life founder pulls from his extensive career for a unique presentation.
Sunday, June 11
FILM
Juxtaposed Realities
7 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
Free, all ages
Diary films, surrealism, psychogeography, and documentaries from the PSU Film Program “aims to challenge our perception of film, culture, media, and reality itself.” Read our interview with students and film professor Matt McCormick here.
READING
Harry Potter and the Sacred Text
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$25, all ages
Vanessa Zoltan, Casper ter Kuile and Ariana Nedelman examine J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series with the literal reverence of a sacred text, recontextualizing it as though it were the Bible or Qur’an.
FILM
Menashe (2017)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
Titular Menashe gets to spend one week with his son, Rieven, following his wife Leah’s death before the boy must go live with his strict ultra-orthodox Hasidic uncle, as men are not allowed to raise children alone in Hasidic Jewish culture. The film “is a poignant and funny parable about the tension between best intentions and the effort to uphold them.” Presented in Yiddish with English subtitles.
Monday, June 12
FREE FOOD
Harvest Share
Noon
Park Blocks
Free, all ages
Get free, fresh produce from local farms.
FILM
The Settlers (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–10, all ages
It’s been 50 years since the Six Day War, a conflict in the West Bank that has laid the groundwork for modern Israeli-Palestinian policy. Filmmakers trace back the complicated stories that have arisen since that time, and how it relates to some of the older conflicts in the region.