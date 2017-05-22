On-campus events: May 23–29

Featured Event

HIP-HOP

The Break

Friday, May 26, 4 p.m.

Parkway North

$5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

PSHA hosts this celebration of b-boy/b-girl culture, with a dance-off featuring a $150 cash prize. Judged by Dialtone, Deff Ro and Skoolie B, music by DJ Magicsean, emceed by Merk.

Tuesday, May 23

FILM

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1915)

Noon

Lincoln Performance Hall #115

Free, all ages

Film historian and archivist Ned Thanhouser screens the silent film version of Oscar Wilde’s infamous tale, filmed 25 years after the story’s initial release. Commentary by literary scholars Judith Buchanan and James Williams (University of York), with audience Q&A led by PSU professors Eliza Greenstadt and Amy Borden.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Crafts with Queers

5 p.m.

SMSU 026

Free, all ages

Come make art with LGTBQ and ally PSU students as part of Portland Pride Month.

Wednesday, May 24

MUSIC

BRAVO

Noon

5th Avenue Cinema #90

Free, all ages

Youth winds concert from a symphony of kids from North Portland. BRAVO executive director will attend to speak about how BRAVO helps the community. Part of the Music as Social Justice series.

MUSIC

Trio Musicorum Medicorum

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

A violinist, a cellist, and a pianist walk into a church and play classical music for free while you digest your Park Ave. breakfast panini.

PARTY

10th Annual Sustainability Celebration

3 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

Students and faculty interested in sustainability gather to network, showcase projects from sustainable organizations, and issue awards for achievements in the field.

LECTURE

Izumi Kyōka’s Castle Tower: Love, War, and Spirits of Another Sort

6 p.m.

NASCC

Free, all ages

Dr. Cody Poulton (University of Victory) presents on the 1917/1951 kabuki play ahead of its staging at PSU, May 30–31.

LECTURE

The Ten Commandments in the Limelight

7 p.m.

SMSU 333

Free, all ages

Dr. Jenna Weissman Joselit presents how the Judeo-Christian principles affect the American body politic as part of the 10th Annual Sara Glasgow Cogan Memorial Lecture.

JAZZ

Billy Childs Quartet

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$22–30, all ages

PDX Jazz presents the multi-Grammy-winning pianist from L.A. for an evening with a musician who has collaborated with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Sting and more. The quartet tours in support of Childs’ newest album, Rebirth.

Thursday, May 25

RECITAL

Composition Area Recital

Noon

Lincoln Recital Hall #75

Free, all ages

Spring recital for the PSU Composition Area, which will also be streamed live on Facebook.

OPEN MIC

Loud & Proud

6 p.m.

Women’s Resource Center

Free, all ages

Showcase queer experience and talents during PSU Pride Month.

FILM

Electronic Elsewhere: Videos by Carl Diehl

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The experimental filmmaker exhibits three of his films: Derelict Dirigibles (2011), Threatening Weather (2015) and Little Rose City (2017).

READING

Friends of Mystery Young Adult Mystery Panel

7 p.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Authors Sheryl Scarborough, Kelly Garrett and Bill Cameron discuss their work, the challenges of writing in YA Fiction, and more. Moderated by Baron Birtcher.

PARTY

Spring Carnival

7 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Fun booths, food and games, including Giant Jenga, mini golf, Giant Connect 4, and more attractions (probably also giant).

Friday, May 26

FILM

Princess Mononoke (1997)

7 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

Free, all ages

Night one of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

LECTURE

Sarah Haider

7 p.m.

SMSU 333

Free, all ages

Freethinkers of PSU hosts a presentation from the Ex-Muslims of North America.

BALLET

Balanchine’s Who Cares?

7:30 p.m. (also performing May 27)

Lincoln Performance Hall

$5–35, all ages

The Portland Ballet commemorates the 100th anniversary of the legendary troupe Ballets Russes’ Portland performance. Featuring a new work by choreographer Lane Hunter.

FILM

Singapore Minstrel (2015)

7:30 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$5–7, all ages

Documentary about Singapore busking artist Roy Payamal and how his art interacts with his bureaucratic culture. Payamal might be in attendance, and director/producer/PSU student “Salty” Xi Jie Ng definitely will be.

Saturday, May 27

FILM

Tongues Untied! & Cakes Da Killa: No Homo

4:30 p.m. (also Sunday)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, free for Art Museum and NWFC members

Marlon Riggs created his hybrid documentary Tongues Untied! to “challenge society’s most deeply entrenched myths about what it means to be black, gay, a man, and above all, human.” Screens with Ja’Tovia Gary’s micro-doc about rapper Cakes Da Killa. If you hate nice weather and want more movies, get another ticket and stay for João Pedro Rodrigues’ award-winning epic The Ornithologist, showing at 7 p.m. both days.

LECTURE

Latin America’s Slave Trade

Noon

Neuberger 385

Free, all ages

Creolist scholar Armin Schwegler (University of California, Irving) presents on Palenque.

FILM

Spirited Away (2001)

7 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

Free, all ages

Night two of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Sunday, May 28

RECITAL

PSU Percussion Ensemble

3 p.m.

Lincoln Recital Hall #75

Free, all ages

Faculty member Tomas Cotik joins PSU Percussion Ensemble for their Memorial Day Weekend concert, which includes a performance of Lou Harrison’s Concerto for Violin and Percussion Ensemble.

FILM

The Ornithologist (2016)

7 p.m. (also screening 5/27)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This surreal-ish Portuguese film follows an ornithologist’s journey along a remote Portuguese river as he encounters Chinese Christians, near-death and rare birds.

FILM

The Wind Rises (2013)

7 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

Free, all ages

Night three of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Monday, May 29

HOLIDAY

Memorial Day

All Day

Everywhere

Free, all ages

Don’t be that Facebook friend who writes a penis-length paragraph about how awful Memorial Day is. Or do be that friend, whatever, this “is” a free country.

Campus is closed today, so either way, don’t write it here.