On-campus events: May 23–29

Featured Event
HIP-HOP
The Break
Friday, May 26, 4 p.m.
Parkway North
$5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
PSHA hosts this celebration of b-boy/b-girl culture, with a dance-off featuring a $150 cash prize. Judged by Dialtone, Deff Ro and Skoolie B, music by DJ Magicsean, emceed by Merk.
Tuesday, May 23
FILM
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1915)
Noon
Lincoln Performance Hall #115
Free, all ages
Film historian and archivist Ned Thanhouser screens the silent film version of Oscar Wilde’s infamous tale, filmed 25 years after the story’s initial release. Commentary by literary scholars Judith Buchanan and James Williams (University of York), with audience Q&A led by PSU professors Eliza Greenstadt and Amy Borden.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Crafts with Queers
5 p.m.
SMSU 026
Free, all ages
Come make art with LGTBQ and ally PSU students as part of Portland Pride Month.
Wednesday, May 24
MUSIC
BRAVO
Noon
5th Avenue Cinema #90
Free, all ages
Youth winds concert from a symphony of kids from North Portland. BRAVO executive director will attend to speak about how BRAVO helps the community. Part of the Music as Social Justice series.
MUSIC
Trio Musicorum Medicorum
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
A violinist, a cellist, and a pianist walk into a church and play classical music for free while you digest your Park Ave. breakfast panini.
PARTY
10th Annual Sustainability Celebration
3 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
Free, all ages
Students and faculty interested in sustainability gather to network, showcase projects from sustainable organizations, and issue awards for achievements in the field.
LECTURE
Izumi Kyōka’s Castle Tower: Love, War, and Spirits of Another Sort
6 p.m.
NASCC
Free, all ages
Dr. Cody Poulton (University of Victory) presents on the 1917/1951 kabuki play ahead of its staging at PSU, May 30–31.
LECTURE
The Ten Commandments in the Limelight
7 p.m.
SMSU 333
Free, all ages
Dr. Jenna Weissman Joselit presents how the Judeo-Christian principles affect the American body politic as part of the 10th Annual Sara Glasgow Cogan Memorial Lecture.
JAZZ
Billy Childs Quartet
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$22–30, all ages
PDX Jazz presents the multi-Grammy-winning pianist from L.A. for an evening with a musician who has collaborated with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Sting and more. The quartet tours in support of Childs’ newest album, Rebirth.
Thursday, May 25
RECITAL
Composition Area Recital
Noon
Lincoln Recital Hall #75
Free, all ages
Spring recital for the PSU Composition Area, which will also be streamed live on Facebook.
OPEN MIC
Loud & Proud
6 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center
Free, all ages
Showcase queer experience and talents during PSU Pride Month.
FILM
Electronic Elsewhere: Videos by Carl Diehl
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
The experimental filmmaker exhibits three of his films: Derelict Dirigibles (2011), Threatening Weather (2015) and Little Rose City (2017).
READING
Friends of Mystery Young Adult Mystery Panel
7 p.m.
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Authors Sheryl Scarborough, Kelly Garrett and Bill Cameron discuss their work, the challenges of writing in YA Fiction, and more. Moderated by Baron Birtcher.
PARTY
Spring Carnival
7 p.m.
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Fun booths, food and games, including Giant Jenga, mini golf, Giant Connect 4, and more attractions (probably also giant).
Friday, May 26
FILM
Princess Mononoke (1997)
7 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
Free, all ages
Night one of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.
LECTURE
Sarah Haider
7 p.m.
SMSU 333
Free, all ages
Freethinkers of PSU hosts a presentation from the Ex-Muslims of North America.
BALLET
Balanchine’s Who Cares?
7:30 p.m. (also performing May 27)
Lincoln Performance Hall
$5–35, all ages
The Portland Ballet commemorates the 100th anniversary of the legendary troupe Ballets Russes’ Portland performance. Featuring a new work by choreographer Lane Hunter.
FILM
Singapore Minstrel (2015)
7:30 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
$5–7, all ages
Documentary about Singapore busking artist Roy Payamal and how his art interacts with his bureaucratic culture. Payamal might be in attendance, and director/producer/PSU student “Salty” Xi Jie Ng definitely will be.
Saturday, May 27
FILM
Tongues Untied! & Cakes Da Killa: No Homo
4:30 p.m. (also Sunday)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, free for Art Museum and NWFC members
Marlon Riggs created his hybrid documentary Tongues Untied! to “challenge society’s most deeply entrenched myths about what it means to be black, gay, a man, and above all, human.” Screens with Ja’Tovia Gary’s micro-doc about rapper Cakes Da Killa. If you hate nice weather and want more movies, get another ticket and stay for João Pedro Rodrigues’ award-winning epic The Ornithologist, showing at 7 p.m. both days.
LECTURE
Latin America’s Slave Trade
Noon
Neuberger 385
Free, all ages
Creolist scholar Armin Schwegler (University of California, Irving) presents on Palenque.
FILM
Spirited Away (2001)
7 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
Free, all ages
Night two of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.
Sunday, May 28
RECITAL
PSU Percussion Ensemble
3 p.m.
Lincoln Recital Hall #75
Free, all ages
Faculty member Tomas Cotik joins PSU Percussion Ensemble for their Memorial Day Weekend concert, which includes a performance of Lou Harrison’s Concerto for Violin and Percussion Ensemble.
FILM
The Ornithologist (2016)
7 p.m. (also screening 5/27)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This surreal-ish Portuguese film follows an ornithologist’s journey along a remote Portuguese river as he encounters Chinese Christians, near-death and rare birds.
FILM
The Wind Rises (2013)
7 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
Free, all ages
Night three of three for the PSU Anime Club’s Miyazaki Nights, celebrating the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.
Monday, May 29
HOLIDAY
Memorial Day
All Day
Everywhere
Free, all ages
Don’t be that Facebook friend who writes a penis-length paragraph about how awful Memorial Day is. Or do be that friend, whatever, this “is” a free country.
Campus is closed today, so either way, don’t write it here.