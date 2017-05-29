On campus events: May 30–June 5

Featured Event

THEATER

Tower and The Puppeteer

May 30–31, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$8–20, all ages

Two kabuki productions presented in English, featuring folk dance and drums. Tower is about goblin Princess Tomi & her phantom ladies in waiting, and her romance with a handsome samurai. The Puppeteer is about a traveling puppeteer’s puppets who magically come to life and get involved in other people’s romances and conflicts. View our multimedia coverage of these productions at psuvanguard.com.

Tuesday, May 30

DIALOGUE

Erasure of Black Trans Women and Femmes Through History

2 p.m.

Pan-African Commons

Free, all ages

Vita Eya Cleveland (TWOC Poetry) discusses major figures in history erased in activist movements, and how their work informs civil rights issues today. Food served by Miss’ipi Chefs.

DEADLINE

Student Film Showcase Call for Entries

5 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

Free, all ages

Contact Prof. Dustin Morrow for information on how to enter a <10-minute film in a screening of short films by film program students on June 9. The official announcement says, “Wednesday, May 30” so you can ask him about that as well (I would submit on Tuesday to be safe).

LECTURE

The Ethnic Cleansing Solution? Partition & Population Exchange in Syria & Iraq

5 p.m.

SMSU 327/8

Free, all ages

Dr. Laura Robson presents on the 20th century history of partition and forcible population exchange as politically idealized “solutions” to fundamentally sectarian conflicts between the countries, arguing that these proposals, “originated not from humanitarian concern for victimized communities but as concrete strategies for external political and military intervention in the Middle East.”

Wednesday, May 31

POTLUCK

Chomp!

Noon

Queer Resource Center

Free, all ages

Pride edition of the QRC’s regular potluck event. Bring a dish and meet or catch up with LGBTQ and ally students.

DANCE PERFORMANCE

Dance Because We Can

6:30 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

SOR Dance Club showcases numerous diverse dance styles on a single stage, including hip hop, ballet and more.

LIT TALK

Whitman @ 200

7 p.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Curator Mitchell Santine Gould speaks about Walt Whitman on the poet’s 200th birthday.

Thursday, June 1

MUSIC

Brass Area Recital

Noon

Lincoln Hall 75

Free, all ages

Spring recital for the PSU Brass Area, which will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

FAMILY

Storks (2016)

5 p.m.

SMSU 238

Free, 6 weeks—12

Kids under twelve and their parental plus-ones are invited to RSVP for a family-friendly screening of the animated 3D film (activities available elsewhere for kids six weeks to 3 years old) featuring games and dessert. RSVP here.

ART TALK

In Conversation with Mickalene Thomas

6 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

Free, all ages

The multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker has exhibited at (among others) The Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, Whitney Museum of American Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Hammer Museum, and comes to Portland to discuss her large-scale work focusing on femininity, beauty, and racial representation combining art-historical, political, and pop-cultural references.

JAZZ

Andrew Endres Collective, Catherine Feeny

7 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Parkway North Project’s final event of the term features fine jazz and hors d’oeuvres.

Friday, June 2

FITNESS

1st Annual Gatorade Pong Tournament

5:30 p.m.

Academic Student and Recreation Center

$5, all ages

Fee covers entry for two-player team. 64-team elimination tournament that most definitely isn’t teaching you skills for those off campus house parties. Register by 2 p.m. June 2 to participate.

THEATER

The Hobbit

7 p.m. (also showing June 3–4)

Brunish Theatre

$12, all ages

Metropolitan Performing Academy of the Arts stages a theatrical adaptation that spawned Tolkein’s expansive branded literary/cinematic empire.

Saturday, June 3

FILM

A Dream is What You Wake Up From (1978)

4:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Docu-drama chronicling the experiences of three New York City-based black families: their day-to-day survival experiences that weaves between the historical and the then-contemporary New York’s metropolitan struggles.

FILM

Meat Lovers (2017)

9:30 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

PSU student Philip Zevenbergen screens his short horror film ahead of the second Saturday screening of Big Trouble in Little China.

Sunday, June 4

FILM

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

3 p.m. (also screening June 2–3)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

John Carpenter’s not-a-horror classic features kung fu, monsters and mullet magic. PSU film professor Dustin Morrow introduces the first Friday screening. Visit 5thavecinema.com for full screening schedule.

CHORAL MUSIC

Global Rhythms VI

4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

$12 general, $7 students and seniors

PSU’s various choirs present their sixth annual concert of music from around the world. Also Friday at 7:30.

RECITAL

Saori Erickson

6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Recital Hall

Free, all ages

The soon-to-be PSU alumna’s vocal concert shows her singing the works of Alessandro Scarlatti, Henri Duparc, Richard Strauss, Samuel Barber and more. See sidebar for a complete listing of upcoming School of Music recitals.

Monday, June 5

WORKSHOP

JumpStart Writing Program

noon

SMSU 209M

Free, all ages

PSU’s Graduate School of Education professor Dannelle Stevens schools you in successful academic writing.