On-Campus Events Calendar: Nov. 28–Dec. 4

FEATURED EVENT
OPERA
Cinderella
December 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m.
December 3, 10 at 3 p.m.
Lincoln Studio Theater (115)
$15-30, all ages
PSU Opera presents 19th-century singer and composer Pauline Viardot’s interpretation of the classic fairytale. Although Viardot’s operetta was influenced by German lieder and French mélodies, this production will be sung in English—a relief for those of us who don’t like reading while listening.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
FILM
The Force (2017)
7 p.m. (screening Nov. 29, Dec. 2)
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
Documentary about how the Oakland Police Department dealt with populist calls for accountability, reform and an end to racist police brutality in the aftermath of the Ferguson protests. Portland’s current police chief Danielle Outlaw was a deputy chief in Oakland when the film was made.
JAZZ
PSU Jazz Vocal Ensemble/Salsa and Latin Jazz Ensemble
7 p.m.
Lincoln Recital Hall #75
Free, all ages
Sherry Alves directs PSU Jazz Vocal Ensemble through the music of Bon Iver, The Bird and the Bee, Lambert Hendricks and Ross, while Mario Sandoval leads PSU Salsa and Latin Jazz Ensemble with lead vocalist Evelyn Martinez.
THEATER
A Swingin’ Little Christmas
7:30 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
$49-150, all ages
For her second-ever Portland appearance, actress Jane Lynch’s new Christmas show is based on her new Christmas album and stars Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet.
LECTURE
Dr. Nikolaos Lazaridis
7:30 p.m.
SMSU 238
Free, all ages
CSU-Sacramento professor Dr. Lazaridis’ presentation “Voices from the Desert: Ancient Travelers’ Rock Grafitti in Kharga Oasis, Egypt” is sponsored by the American Research Center in Egypt.
CHOIR
The Most Wonderful Season
8 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
$18–50, all ages
The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus sings songs inspired by Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice and the New Year.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
CHAMBER MUSIC
Three Second Trios!
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Violinist Tylor Neist, cellist Dale Tolliver and pianist Michael Barnes perform together for The Old Church’s Lunchtime free concert series.
FUNDRAISER
Barbados Independence & Puerto Rico Relief
4 p.m.
Pan-African Commons
Free, all ages
Learn about Barbados’ history and contemporary culture, the history of other Caribbean cultures, eat chicken & pea curry and rice and raise money to benefit Puerto Rico, which is still without electricity and major human services after this summer’s hurricane season.
LECTURE
Comics & Adaptations
6 p.m.
Cramer Hall 53
Free, all ages
Kelly Sue DeConnick and David F. Walker discuss adapting stories and characters from other media, especially movies and books, into comic book form, and having comics they’ve created adapted into other media by others.
FAMILY
PJ Masks Live
6:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$20–100, all ages
A live show based on a 2015 Disney Channel show about kids who become superheroes when they put on their pajamas. If you don’t have kids, I don’t know why you would know what this is.
HIP-HOP
Clyde Carson, Skinny Pete, Pynt Dboi LTD
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$12, 21+
Clyde Carson’s single “Slow Down” charted in 2012 when it was featured on the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack. He comes to Portland on his Loyal to the Soil tour in support of his new album S.T.S.A. 2 (Something to Speak About).
Thursday, Nov. 30
SPEAKING
Joe Biden
7 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$25–125, all ages
The 44th Vice President of the United States comes to Portland on his American Promise tour to promote his new book Promise Me, Dad.
ARTIST TALK
An Evening with Joan Gratz
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Joan Gratz’s discusses her film work, which is often described as being clay paintings.
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Edna Vasquez Band, Kendall Core
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$15–20, all ages
The bilingual Americana band blends folk and Americana with pop, R&B and rock.
THEATER
A Christmas Carol: The Musical
7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 24)
Brunish Theatre
$45, all ages
Stumptown Stages presents the new Broadway production of the Charles Dickens holiday classic, with lyrics and book by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island) and music by Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors).
CHAMBER MUSIC
Wind Band Fall Favorites
7 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall 175
Free, all ages
From the copy: “A celebration of great wind band literature from Sousa to Spare featuring the Portland State University Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band.”
Friday, Dec. 1
FILM
Gabriel Over the White House (1933)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
After coming out of a coma caused by his own reckless driving, President Judson Hammond (Walter Huston) radically shifts his political views, turning his administration on its head.
THEATER
Urban Tellers
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$5–18, all ages
Portland Story Theater presents true stories about Portlanders, with live jazz performed before the show.
THEATER
Pericles Wet
7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 17)
Artist Repertory Theater
$20–30, all ages
Portland Shakespeare Project debuts the world premiere of Ellen Margolis’ adaptation of Pericles. Directed by Michael Mendelson.
THEATER
Book of Moron
8 p.m. (staged Dec. 2)
Winningstad Theatre
$60, all ages
Not to be confused with The Book of Mormon, Robert Dubac’s one-man show centers on his internal journey of self-discovery, where he meets his Voice of Reason, Inner Child, Inner Asshole and other characters.
Saturday, Dec. 2
FOOD
Farmer’s Market
8:30 a.m.
PSU Park Blocks
Free, all ages
The last Farmer’s Market of the term! Stock up on fresh produce and goods from local farmers and makers before Finals Week, and get some holiday shopping done.
FILM
The Cat Returns (Neko no Ongaeshi) (2002)
2 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Haru (Chizuru Ikewaki) accidentally saves Prince Lune (Takayuki Yamada)’s life, and his grateful father summons her to the Cat Realm so she can marry his son. Japanese language anime with English subtitles.
AMERICANA
Eric Stern
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$12–15, all ages
The Vagabond Opera frontman has performed at the Kennedy Center, founded an independent opera collective, and performs original compositions and classics as part of the Minor Key Concert Series.
FILM
Babyface (1933)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Lily Powers (Barbara Stanwyck) and Chico (Theresa Harris) move to The Big City, where Lily sleeps her way to the top of Gotham Trust and finds her life changed, for better or worse, by wealthy heir Courtland Trenholm (George Brent).
JAZZ
The Mattson 2
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$12, all ages
Identical twins Jared and Johnathon Mattson bring Southern California-inspired jazz to town as they tour in support of their new album, Star Stuff.
Sunday, Dec. 3
FILM
Her (2013)
3 p.m. (screening Dec. 1–2)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an artificial intelligence program called Samantha (Scarlet Johansson) in a movie heavily inspired by Alan Watts’ philosophy.
CHAMBER MUSIC
Christina & Michelle Naughton
4 p.m. (performing Dec. 3)
Lincoln Performance Hall
$45–55, all ages
They’ve performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, and Hong Kong Philharmonic, and now pianist sisters Michelle and Christina Naughton perform at PSU.
FILM
Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
4:30 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
The final Wallace and Gromit cartoon to feature Peter Sallis as Wallace.
R&B
Kimberly Monique, Thankusomuch, Michal Angela Wilson & Taylor Conti
9 p.m.
Jack London Revue
$7, 21+
Portland native Kimberly Monique performs for the Jack London Revue’s Neo-Soul Sundays.
Monday, Dec. 4
CHOIR
Let Us Sing!
6:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$5–20, all ages
Portland Public School choirs gather to sing a program of holiday songs.
FILM
Dead Man (1995)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
In the 19th century, William Blake (Johnny Depp) becomes embroiled in domestic scandal and is forced to flee, taking up with Nobody (Gary Farmer), a Native American man who confuses Blake for the poet of the same name and is compelled to lead him to the spirit world. Also starring Crispin Glover, Robert Mitchum, Iggy Pop and Billy Bob Thornton.
ORCHESTRA MUSIC
André Watts and Oregon Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. (performing Dec. 2–3)
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$24–115, all ages
André Watts joins Carlos Kalmar and OSO for Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto, along with Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5 and works by Sibelius and Kokkonen.