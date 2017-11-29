On-Campus Events Calendar: Nov. 28–Dec. 4

FEATURED EVENT

OPERA

Cinderella

December 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m.

December 3, 10 at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Studio Theater (115)

$15-30, all ages

PSU Opera presents 19th-century singer and composer Pauline Viardot’s interpretation of the classic fairytale. Although Viardot’s operetta was influenced by German lieder and French mélodies, this production will be sung in English—a relief for those of us who don’t like reading while listening.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

FILM

The Force (2017)

7 p.m. (screening Nov. 29, Dec. 2)

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Documentary about how the Oakland Police Department dealt with populist calls for accountability, reform and an end to racist police brutality in the aftermath of the Ferguson protests. Portland’s current police chief Danielle Outlaw was a deputy chief in Oakland when the film was made.

JAZZ

PSU Jazz Vocal Ensemble/Salsa and Latin Jazz Ensemble

7 p.m.

Lincoln Recital Hall #75

Free, all ages

Sherry Alves directs PSU Jazz Vocal Ensemble through the music of Bon Iver, The Bird and the Bee, Lambert Hendricks and Ross, while Mario Sandoval leads PSU Salsa and Latin Jazz Ensemble with lead vocalist Evelyn Martinez.

THEATER

A Swingin’ Little Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

$49-150, all ages

For her second-ever Portland appearance, actress Jane Lynch’s new Christmas show is based on her new Christmas album and stars Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet.

LECTURE

Dr. Nikolaos Lazaridis

7:30 p.m.

SMSU 238

Free, all ages

CSU-Sacramento professor Dr. Lazaridis’ presentation “Voices from the Desert: Ancient Travelers’ Rock Grafitti in Kharga Oasis, Egypt” is sponsored by the American Research Center in Egypt.

CHOIR

The Most Wonderful Season

8 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

$18–50, all ages

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus sings songs inspired by Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice and the New Year.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

CHAMBER MUSIC

Three Second Trios!

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Violinist Tylor Neist, cellist Dale Tolliver and pianist Michael Barnes perform together for The Old Church’s Lunchtime free concert series.

FUNDRAISER

Barbados Independence & Puerto Rico Relief

4 p.m.

Pan-African Commons

Free, all ages

Learn about Barbados’ history and contemporary culture, the history of other Caribbean cultures, eat chicken & pea curry and rice and raise money to benefit Puerto Rico, which is still without electricity and major human services after this summer’s hurricane season.

LECTURE

Comics & Adaptations

6 p.m.

Cramer Hall 53

Free, all ages

Kelly Sue DeConnick and David F. Walker discuss adapting stories and characters from other media, especially movies and books, into comic book form, and having comics they’ve created adapted into other media by others.

FAMILY

PJ Masks Live

6:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$20–100, all ages

A live show based on a 2015 Disney Channel show about kids who become superheroes when they put on their pajamas. If you don’t have kids, I don’t know why you would know what this is.

HIP-HOP

Clyde Carson, Skinny Pete, Pynt Dboi LTD

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$12, 21+

Clyde Carson’s single “Slow Down” charted in 2012 when it was featured on the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack. He comes to Portland on his Loyal to the Soil tour in support of his new album S.T.S.A. 2 (Something to Speak About).

Thursday, Nov. 30

SPEAKING

Joe Biden

7 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$25–125, all ages

The 44th Vice President of the United States comes to Portland on his American Promise tour to promote his new book Promise Me, Dad.

ARTIST TALK

An Evening with Joan Gratz

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Joan Gratz’s discusses her film work, which is often described as being clay paintings.

SINGER-SONGWRITER

Edna Vasquez Band, Kendall Core

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$15–20, all ages

The bilingual Americana band blends folk and Americana with pop, R&B and rock.

THEATER

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 24)

Brunish Theatre

$45, all ages

Stumptown Stages presents the new Broadway production of the Charles Dickens holiday classic, with lyrics and book by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island) and music by Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors).

CHAMBER MUSIC

Wind Band Fall Favorites

7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall 175

Free, all ages

From the copy: “A celebration of great wind band literature from Sousa to Spare featuring the Portland State University Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band.”

Friday, Dec. 1

FILM

Gabriel Over the White House (1933)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

After coming out of a coma caused by his own reckless driving, President Judson Hammond (Walter Huston) radically shifts his political views, turning his administration on its head.

THEATER

Urban Tellers

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$5–18, all ages

Portland Story Theater presents true stories about Portlanders, with live jazz performed before the show.

THEATER

Pericles Wet

7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 17)

Artist Repertory Theater

$20–30, all ages

Portland Shakespeare Project debuts the world premiere of Ellen Margolis’ adaptation of Pericles. Directed by Michael Mendelson.

THEATER

Book of Moron

8 p.m. (staged Dec. 2)

Winningstad Theatre

$60, all ages

Not to be confused with The Book of Mormon, Robert Dubac’s one-man show centers on his internal journey of self-discovery, where he meets his Voice of Reason, Inner Child, Inner Asshole and other characters.

Saturday, Dec. 2

FOOD

Farmer’s Market

8:30 a.m.

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

The last Farmer’s Market of the term! Stock up on fresh produce and goods from local farmers and makers before Finals Week, and get some holiday shopping done.

FILM

The Cat Returns (Neko no Ongaeshi) (2002)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Haru (Chizuru Ikewaki) accidentally saves Prince Lune (Takayuki Yamada)’s life, and his grateful father summons her to the Cat Realm so she can marry his son. Japanese language anime with English subtitles.

AMERICANA

Eric Stern

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The Vagabond Opera frontman has performed at the Kennedy Center, founded an independent opera collective, and performs original compositions and classics as part of the Minor Key Concert Series.

FILM

Babyface (1933)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Lily Powers (Barbara Stanwyck) and Chico (Theresa Harris) move to The Big City, where Lily sleeps her way to the top of Gotham Trust and finds her life changed, for better or worse, by wealthy heir Courtland Trenholm (George Brent).

JAZZ

The Mattson 2

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$12, all ages

Identical twins Jared and Johnathon Mattson bring Southern California-inspired jazz to town as they tour in support of their new album, Star Stuff.

Sunday, Dec. 3

FILM

Her (2013)

3 p.m. (screening Dec. 1–2)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an artificial intelligence program called Samantha (Scarlet Johansson) in a movie heavily inspired by Alan Watts’ philosophy.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Christina & Michelle Naughton

4 p.m. (performing Dec. 3)

Lincoln Performance Hall

$45–55, all ages

They’ve performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, and Hong Kong Philharmonic, and now pianist sisters Michelle and Christina Naughton perform at PSU.

FILM

Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

4:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The final Wallace and Gromit cartoon to feature Peter Sallis as Wallace.

R&B

Kimberly Monique, Thankusomuch, Michal Angela Wilson & Taylor Conti

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Portland native Kimberly Monique performs for the Jack London Revue’s Neo-Soul Sundays.

Monday, Dec. 4

CHOIR

Let Us Sing!

6:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$5–20, all ages

Portland Public School choirs gather to sing a program of holiday songs.

FILM

Dead Man (1995)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

In the 19th century, William Blake (Johnny Depp) becomes embroiled in domestic scandal and is forced to flee, taking up with Nobody (Gary Farmer), a Native American man who confuses Blake for the poet of the same name and is compelled to lead him to the spirit world. Also starring Crispin Glover, Robert Mitchum, Iggy Pop and Billy Bob Thornton.

ORCHESTRA MUSIC

André Watts and Oregon Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m. (performing Dec. 2–3)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$24–115, all ages

André Watts joins Carlos Kalmar and OSO for Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto, along with Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5 and works by Sibelius and Kokkonen.