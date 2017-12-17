One last night in Neuberger

Last night in Neuberger art showcase 1 of 6

Nov. 30 marked the last evening Portland State’s Neuberger Hall would host a gallery as it stands today.

After a donation from Fariborz Maseeh, Ph.D through the Massiah Foundation, renovations will begin winter term.

Project organizers expect the renovation o be completed within two years. First year students in the CORE Program, a new academic program that combines surface, time and space design classes with digital tools and ideation, got a chance to display their works along the walls of the historic building before renovations begin.

The display from a sampling of PSU’s rising talent served as a proper sendoff for the soon-to-be renovated building. The showcase included performance art pieces, photography with experimental elements, artwork showing students’ personalized interpretations of human emotion and a two-room space where visitors could decorate the walls however they chose.