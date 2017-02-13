Pan-African Commons hosts workshop on pan-African unity

Portland State students were invited to attend the “Pan-Africanism Vision Board Workshop,” presented by the Pan-African Commons for Black History Month on Feb. 8, 2017. The event was hosted at the PSU Native American Student and Community Center and brought together a small group of students and staff to discuss various topics regarding pan-Africanism.

According to workshop speakers, pan-Africanism is the push for the political or social union of native African inhabitants or those with African heritage.

The workshop started with a short activity in which students were asked a series of questions. This was followed by vision-board making and concluded with a general discussion aimed at gaining better understanding and perspectives on pan-Africanism.

The event was open-ended and allowed for a healthy discussion on this topic, leading to broad ranging questions that ultimately tied back to Black History Month.