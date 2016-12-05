





It’s that time of year again—the time when I, Editor-in-Chief of the Vanguard, exploit my pets for my own and hopefully your enjoyment. Meet Mr. Buns, the gentlemanly harlequin rabbit; Snuffleupabuns, the English Angora rabbit (she is indeed a real live creature, even though you might suspect she is a stuffed Mogwai); Justin the reindeer kitty; and the appropriately named Shambles the Cat. As you can see, Shambles is wearing a cone of shame…because she lives her life in Shambles.

For the third year in a row, they begrudgingly donned their holiday best for the Vanguard’s “Pets in Sweats 3.0.”

