Portland improv nights

Are you heading out for a night on the town, but you’re not sure how to get your kicks? Why not check out Portland’s growing improv comedy scene?

There are so many places you can go these days, and in some places you can get in for as little as $3 (if you don’t mind watching amateurs and rookies).

Brody Theater

The Brody Theater is located in downtown Portland and is the home to both improv shows and classes. The Brody Theater hosts events almost every night, costing between $3 (for performances from beginners) and $12 (for more seasoned professionals).

Here are a few upcoming events to note:

The Supernova Student Showcase, Thursday, May 11, is a showcase put on by the students of their various comedy improv classes.

Girls Girls Girls, Friday, May 12, is a show put on by both Brody Theater and Portland’s longest running female improv comedy group (running since 2002).

You can also catch Sexy Secrets, a more mature-themed show the following Saturday night.

Recurring shows include Three Bucks Yuck on Mondays, Odd Couples on Thursdays and Diabolical Experiments on Sundays.

Kickstand Comedy Space

The Kickstand Comedy Space is a performer-run comedy space located at the Siren Theater in Old Town, Portland. Every Tuesday night is jam packed with improvised comedy with two shows running: The Velodrome and Beyond the Velodrome. All ages are welcome.

Curious Comedy Theater

The Curious Comedy Theater is located in NE Portland and hosts a wide variety of improv comedy. Feel like you and your friends have what it takes to be improv stars? Why not turn up for their Thursday Night Throwdown this Thursday, May 11? It’s a first come, first served basis, and the event is free (with a $5 suggested donation).

Perhaps you want to see some more seasoned professionals improvise their comedy? No problemo. On Saturday, May 13 CCT is hosting the musical comedy show Pipes. That’s right: improvised musical comedy. Portland has something for everybody.

ComedySportz

ComedySportz is a more fast-paced, competitive take on improvised comedy. Every Friday and Saturday night, two teams improvise against each other like a sport.

ComedySportz events are located in the CSz Portland Arena in NW Portland and begin at 8 p.m. Tickets to the event cost around $15 and all ages are welcome.

Peachy Chicken

The Peachy Chicken is an improv comedy troupe that performs at the Oregon Public House every Friday night for $10.

But wait! There’s more…

If you just can’t get enough of Portland’s improvised comedy scene, mark your calendars for Stumptown Improv Festival this August 3–5. SIF will be featuring local comedy talents from all the theaters and shows mentioned in this article. So get out there and embarrass yourself already!