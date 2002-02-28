The Portland State University Sailing Club hosted a Northwest Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (NWICSA) regatta at Willamette Sailing Club this past weekend. After 26 races, Matt Wallin, Anika Olsen, Corey Wright and Keith Brkich led PSU to a second place finish. Those interested in joining the club should contact Keith Brkich at [email protected]
Portland State sets sail
